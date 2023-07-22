A look at Deepika Padukone’s jaw-dropping net worth in 2023

Popularly known as the “female hit machine”, Deepika Padukone is a force to reckon with. Be it her roles in films or her business ventures, she has always managed to grab everyone’s attention. The actress entered the industry through Kannada cinema when she marked her debut with the film Aishwarya in 2006. The newbie then entered Bollywood a year later in 2007 with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om. And the rest is history. Today, Deepika Padukone is one of the highest-paid actresses in the industry with a whopping net worth in 2023.

The increasing zeros in the net worth of Deepika Padukone occurred due to the many successful movies that she was a part of. Her hit films include Love Aaj Kal (2009), Cocktail (2012), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013), Chennai Express (2013), Happy New Year (2014), Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018). Her net worth increased even more when she appeared in the Hollywood action film XXX: Return of Xander Cage in 2017.

Even in 2023, Deepika remains to be on top. She kickstarted her year with Pathaan, one of the biggest releases this year. And continued to sign big films including the recently announced Project K with Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Suriya. With these projects, the actress continues to rake in money in big numbers. Let us take a look at the net worth of Deepika Padukone in 2023 and her assets.

The whooping net worth of Bollywood’s busiest actress Deepika Padukone

Apart from movies, Deepika Padukone earns a huge amount of her income from brand endorsements and other projects. She also has her own beauty line called 82°E. Deepika Padukone was the only actress to be listed in the highest tax-paying individuals list in 2022. The actress is placed at number two among female Indian celebrities. Priyanka Chopra remains at number one.

Deepika Padukone’s net worth

The total net worth of Deepika Padukone is USD 60 million approx. (INR 500 crore). The actress charges USD 3 million approx. (INR 30 crores) for a movie role. Her monthly income is USD 365,769 (INR 3 crore), while she earns USD 4 million approx. (INR 40 crore) annually.

Deepika Padukone’s earnings from brand endorsements

She also earns a hefty amount from several brand endorsements that she has signed up for. The Pathaan actress charges USD 975,466 (INR 8 crore) for one endorsement. Deepika Padukone’s net worth had seen a rapid rise of 40% in the last three years.

Her net worth growth in the last four years

Deepika Padukone’s net worth in 2022 was USD 45 million approx. (INR 357 crores). Her net worth in 2021 was USD 40 million approx. (INR 330 crores). In 2020, Deepika Padukone’s net worth was USD 36 million approx. (INR 300 crore) and it was USD 32 million approx. (INR 270 crore) in 2019.

Earnings from her beauty line 82°E.

Deepika Padukone and Jigar Shah launched 82°E in November 2022. 82°E earned approximately USD 12 million approx. (INR 100 crore) in annual revenue rate (ARR) in the first six to eight months of its launch.

Properties owned by the Cocktail actress

In 2013, Deepika bought a luxury house in Prabhadevi worth USD 1 million approx. (INR 16 crore). Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh also spent USD 154 million (INR 119 crore) to buy their dream home in Bandra. The quadruplex is 11,266 sq ft and has a 1,300 sq ft exclusive terrace and is situated next to Shah Rukh Khan’s home Mannat. The couple lives in a 5BHK apartment in Beaumonde Towers in Worli which cost the couple USD 4 million approx. (INR 40 crore). The couple also purchased a bungalow in Alibagh worth USD 2 approx. (INR 22 crore).

Wheels parked in the actress’ garage

Deepika owns several luxury cars including brands like Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, and BMW. She owns a Mercedes Maybach S500 worth USD 203,626 (INR 1.67 crore). She has a pair of luxurious Audi cars including the Audi A8 and the Audi Q7. The cars are priced at USD 191,432 (INR 1.57 crore) and USD 113,819 (INR 93.35 lahk) respectively. Her swanky BMW 5 series is yet another luxurious addition to her already impressive car collection. The car was purchased by the Chhapaak actress for USD 78,033 (INR 64 lakhs).

Other expensive assets owned by Deepika Padukone

The actress has also invested in several start-ups including Epigamia, Supertails and more. Her personal investments sum up to USD 4 million approx. (INR 35 crore). Padukone also owns several expensive assets including a Tissot Classic Prince Diamonds watch worth USD 9,754 (INR 8 lakh). She also owns a Cartier Love bracelet worth USD 4,877 (INR 4 lakh).

The Ramleela actress loves handbags and owns some of the most exclusive purses. She owns a USD 9,754 (INR 8 lakh) Hermes Birkin bag, an USD 2,743 (INR 2.25 lakh) Fendi Dotcom Satchel, and more. Her vanity van, which was designed by Vinita Chaitanya, is also quite luxurious.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s combined net worth

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone met on the sets of Goliyon Ke Rasleela Ram Leela in 2013. The couple dated for six years and finally got hitched in 2018 in Italy. The bride’s emerald-cut, solitaire wedding ring was worth USD 243,854 (INR 2 crore). The combined net worth of the couple is USD 232 million (INR 1910 crores). The Gully Boy actor’s current net worth is USD 44 million approx. (INR 362 crore).

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)

All Images: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram