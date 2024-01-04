To blockbusters and billions: Exploring Ranveer and Deepika’s collective net worth

What comes to your mind when you hear the phrase ‘power couple’? For us, it is Bollywood’s Queen, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. In the glitzy world of Bollywood, where relationships often face the relentless scrutiny of the public eye, these two have managed to keep their blooming even after a decade of being together. Two of the industry’s most talented and charismatic actors embarked on a journey that transcended the silver screen, creating a real-life fairy tale, while also being one of the richest couples on the block. Today, we will be taking a closer look at Deepika Ranveer’s combined net worth.

From the early days of their on-screen collaborations to the grandeur of their wedding festivities, we have only seen them grow. Their fans got a sneak peak into their lives and their wedding when they came together on Koffee With Karan this season. While we love an iconic love story, we love a couple that grows rich together. Here’s Bollywood’s most talked-about couple Ranveer and Deepika, and here’s a look at their combined net worth.

All about Deepika Ranveer’s combined net worth

How they fell in love?

The saga of Ranveer and Deepika began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2012, where they starred together. While the chemistry between the two on-screen was palpable, little did the world know that sparks were also flying behind the scenes. Both actors were rising stars in the industry, with Ranveer’s infectious energy complementing Deepika’s poise and elegance.

However, it wasn’t until the filming of Bajirao Mastani in 2015 that their bond truly deepened and fans started to notice their chemistry off-screen. Playing the iconic characters of Bajirao and Mastani, the intensity of their roles seemed to mirror the growing connection between the actors themselves. Rumours of a romance between Ranveer and Deepika started circulating, but the couple remained tight-lipped about their relationship.

The secret rendezvous and clandestine meetings only fueled speculation, but it was the genuine fondness and camaraderie evident in their public appearances that spoke volumes about the authenticity of their bond. Fans couldn’t help but root for this dynamic duo, eagerly awaiting any glimpses of their off-screen chemistry.

Deepika Ranveer’s combined net worth

Both massive stars in their own right, Deepika and Ranveer have a humongous net worth individually. But collectively, Deepika Ranveer’s combined net worth stands at a whopping INR 860 crore, according to Siasat.com.

Their major sources of wealth are from their acting careers, brand endorsements, and business investments. The same source states that Ranveer Singh currently charges about INR 20 crore per film, making him one of the highest-paid celebrities in India. Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, charges about INR 12-15 crore per film, according to Hindustan Times. Along with this, she is the brand ambassador for Indian brands such as Tanishq, Asian Paints, and Axis Bank as well as global luxury designer labels such as Louis Vuitton and Cartier. She also owns a skincare brand 82°E and a production house, Ka Productions.

Most expensive things owned by Deepika and Ranveer

Real estate properties

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh live in a massive and luxurious 5 BHK apartment in Worli. The property costs approx INR 40 crore reportedly. They are also the proud owners of a 4-BHK house in Prabhadevi which cost them around INR 16 crore. In 2023, the couple invested in a swanky apartment, right next to Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, which reportedly costs INR 119 crore, and is spread across the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the building. They have also bought a beautiful holiday home, situated in a village called Mapgaon in Alibag, that cost them INR 22 crore.

Luxury cars

The luxury cars parked in their garage also add to the number of zeroes in Deepika Ranveer’s combined net worth. According to GQ India, the couple owns a Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 worth INR 2.80 crore, a Mercedes-Benz GLS worth INR 1.62 crore, an Aston Martin Rapide S that costs INR 3.29 crore, a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue for INR 4.38 crore, a Jaguar XJ L that costs a whopping Rs 1.10 crore, an Audi Q5 that comes with a price tag of INR 65.55 lakh, a Lamborghini Urus Capsule that costs a massive INR 4.5 crore, among many others.

All Images: Courtesy Deepika Padukone/Instagram