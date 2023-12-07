A successful film career of over 60 years: Here’s a look at Dharmendra’s net worth

Dharmendra, the legendary actor in the Indian film industry, is particularly known for his work in Hindi cinema. Dharmendra made his debut in the film industry in the early 1960s and quickly rose to prominence due to his charismatic screen presence and versatile acting skills. With a highly successful career spanning over six decades, he has accumulated quite a humongous amount of wealth. Here’s looking at Dharmendra’s net worth.

Throughout his career, Dharmendra has delivered numerous hit films and has been part of various successful projects spanning several decades. Some of his most notable films include Sholay, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Chupke Chupke, and more. His ability to excel in both action and romantic roles contributed to his widespread popularity. Known as the He-Man of Bollywood, he is one of the richest actors in Bollywood, and also one of the most well-respected. Let’s delve deeper into all the aspects of Dharmendra’s net worth.

All about Dharmendra’s net worth

Early life

Born on December 8, 1935, he was born as Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol in Sahnewal, a village in Ludhiana district, Punjab. The actor spent his early life in the same village and studied at Government Senior Secondary School at Lalton Kalan, Ludhiana, where his father was the village school headmaster.

He first got married to Parkash Kaur in 1954, just at the age of 19, much before he had even become an actor. He has two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, and two daughters, Vijeeta and Ajeeta from this marriage.

Film career

Dharmendra made his debut with Arjun Hingorani’s Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere in 1960. He had a supporting role in the film Boy Friend in 1961, and for the next few years, he was cast in several romantic roles, and that’s how he started to make an impact. Soorat Aur Seerat, Bandini, Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya, Pooja Ke Phool, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Shaadi, Ayee Milan Ki Bela, Phool Aur Patthar, and many more. In fact, Phool Aur Paththar became the highest-grossing film of 1966 and Dharmendra was nominated for Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the first time.

It was the 1970s when Dharmendra was at his peak and ruled Bollywood. Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Seeta Aur Geeta, Samadhi, Raja Jani, Jugnu, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, Kahani Kismat Ki, Loafer, Dost, Sholay, Pratiggya, Charas, Dharam Veer and Chacha Bhatija were some of his most notable films of the decade.

Dharmendra’s net worth

After a successful acting career, Dharmendra’s net worth today stands at INR 335 crores, according to several reports online. With more than 300 films in his filmography, the major source of this empire has been his earnings from films.

Apart from acting, Dharmendra has also ventured into film production and has produced several films under his banner, Vijayta Films. Endorsements, brand partnerships, and business ventures in the form of his restaurants Garam Dharam Dhaba and the newly-opened He-Man on the Karnal Highway, also add substantial value to his net worth.

As per Money Mint, Dharmendra charges about INR 5 crores per film and his annual income is more than INR 12 crores.

All Images: Courtesy Dharmendra/Instagram