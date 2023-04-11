Here’s what contributes to the whopping net worth of Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh

Dominating the world of Punjabi music, Diljit Dosanjh has become a global phenomenon only due to his sheer hard work and talent. This young man from Jalandhar entered the music business in 2002 and found fame three years later when his album Smile (2005) and Chocolate (2008) became massive hits. People started taking note of the singer, making him one of the biggest Punjabi superstars now. Today, Diljit Dosanjh enjoys a massive net worth and a global fan following.

What really changed the game for Diljit Dosanjh was his album titled The Next Level (2009) with Yo Yo Honey Singh. People started liking his music which turned him into a Punjabi sensation that everybody was talking about. There was no stopping Diljit Dosanjh then as he kept making great music and adding more zeros to his net worth.

Apart from the music, his work as an actor also contributes to his whopping net worth. Dosanjh started pursuing acting in 2011 and marked his debut with a Punjabi movie titled The Lion of Punjab. He made his Bollywood debut in 2016 with the crime thriller Udta Punjab. The singer also bagged a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for the same. In 2020, Dosanjh entered the Social 50 chart by Billboard, following the release of his 11th album G.O.A.T. All these massive achievements have heavily contributed to Diljit Dosanjh’s net worth. Let’s dig in to know how much the actor makes in a year and how he spends this money.

Diljit Dosanjh’s net worth: Salary, annual income, brand endorsements & more

Diljit Dosanjh’s movies including Jatt & Juliet 2, Punjab 1984, Sajjan Singh Rangroot and Honsla Rakh are among the highest-grossing Punjabi films in history. The Punjabi sensation has also released 11 full-fledged albums and various singles. He also featured in various music charts including Canadian Albums Chart, UK Asian Chart by Official Charts Company and New Zealand Hot Singles. Having built such a rich career, Diljit Dosanjh now lives a life of opulence. From the most extravagant wheels to expensive clothes and gadgets, he owns quite some valuable assets.

A sneak peek into Diljit Dosanjh’s net worth

The net worth of Diljit Dosanjh in 2023 is estimated to be around INR 172 crores. The singing prodigy was listed at number 39 position in Forbes India’s list of the country’s highest-paid celebrities in 2020. His monthly income is estimated to be around INR 80+ lakhs. He is one of the wealthiest actors and singers in India, and much of his earnings come from acting, singing, and producing projects. The singer charges INR 4+ crores per movie. His annual income is estimated to be around INR 13 crores.

Income from live shows & other businesses

Diljit Dosanjh owns various different businesses which add to his net worth. A major chunk of his income comes from his own production house named Diljit Dosanjh Productions Private Limited. He charges INR 50 lakhs approximately for live stage show performances. He is also the face of numerous brands including Coca-Cola, Flipkart, Star Sports Pro Kabbadi, etc. Dosanjh charges an estimated INR 1.5 crores per brand endorsement.

What else contributes to the net worth of Diljit Dosanjh

The singer demands INR 2 lakhs approximately for promoting a film. He also launched his own clothing brands called Urban Pendu and WEARED 6. The singer also enjoys a huge fan following on social media and hence charges INR 2.5 lakhs per sponsored Instagram story. He takes INR 5 lakhs per sponsored post and INR 10 lakhs per sponsored video post on Instagram.

His luxurious properties

Dosanjh has a very exquisite taste for luxury homes. He owns several properties across India including a lavish 3BHK property worth INR 10-12 crores in Khar. He also owns a picturesque farmhouse in Ludhiana, Punjab. Diljit also owns a luxurious bungalow in Toronto Canada, which he purchased in 2016. Each of his properties is equipped with the latest amenities and designs.

Diljit Dosanjh’s fleet of cars

The singer/actor owns several high-end vehicles including a Mitsubishi Pajero worth INR 28.33 lakhs, a Mercedes-Benz G63 worth INR 2.45 crores, a BMW 520D valued at INR 67 lakhs, a Porsche Cayenne worth INR 1.92 crores, a white Range Rover Sport, a black Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and a white Rolls-Royce Ghost. He also owns a few bikes like Royal Enfield and Harley Davidson.

His sneaker collection and expensive wardrobe

A fan of Dosanjh’s will know that he is a true sneakerhead. He owns some of the most expensive kicks including the Nike X Off White worth INR 2 lakhs, Adidas Yeezy 750 Boost worth INR 5 lakhs, and Adidas X Rick Owens worth INR 79,665. He has a very expansive wardrobe as well. The singer owns a Balenciaga track jacket worth INR 81,462, a Gucci Dapper Dan Necklace worth INR 1,48,404, and a Vetements X Levi’s Denim Jacket worth INR 1,56,990.

All Images: Courtesy Diljit Dosanjh/Instagram