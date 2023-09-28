Divyanka Tripathi net worth: A look at TV’s favourite daughter-in-law’s wealth

Television’s favourite daughter-in-law (bahu) Divyanka Tripathi has been reigning the Indian television space for years now. She became a household name with her portrayal of Dr. Ishita in Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, fondly known as Ishi maa. Married to fellow actor Vivek Dahiya, Divyanka Tripathi is one of the richest actresses in the television realm. Today, we are going to look at Divyanka Tripathi’s net worth and her wealth.

Currently seen on Rohit Shetty’s famous show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, Divyanka Tripathi is donning an avatar that nobody ever thought they would see her in. Always seen as the perfect bahu and perfect mother, her fans did not expect to see her doing daring stunts that many cannot even think of attempting. While Mrs. Dahiya fights her inner fears on the reality show, let us decode her net worth.

All about Divyanka Tripathi’s net worth

Early life and career

Born on 14 December 1984 in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, Divyanka Tripathi went to Nutan College in Bhopal. After this, she pursued a mountaineering course at the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi. Who knew it would come in handy on Khatron Ke Khiladi someday?

Divyanka Tripathi’s career started as an anchor on All India Radio, after which she participated in Pantene Zee Teen Queen in 2003 and won the title of Miss Beautiful Skin. Later she participated in India’s Best Cinestars Ki Khoj and ended up being in top 8 from Bhopal zone. In 2005, she was crowned Miss Bhopal.

After this, she appeared in some small roles here and there, but her big break came in 2006 when she was roped in for Zee TV’s drama fiction Banoo Main Teri Dulhann with Sharad Malhotra. She received a lot of recognition and awards for her role in this TV series, w including the Indian Television Academy Award for Best Actress in Drama Category and the Indian Telly Award for Fresh New Face.

After the show ended in 2009, she participated in a bunch of other reality shows until 2013, when she landed the role of Dr. Ishita in Ekta Kapoor’s show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The show became one of the most loved and successful shows in India, and Tripathi went on to win all the television awards.

Divyanka Tripathi’s net worth

According to DNA, Divyanka Tripathi’s net worth is around INR 37 crore and is one of the highest-paid actresses on the Indian television. Her income comes majorly from her TV stints, where she reportedly charges between INR 1 to 1.5 lakh per episode.

Most expensive things owned by Divyanka Tripathi

Mumbai house

Contributing to Divyanka Tripathi’s net worth is her luxurious 3BHK house in Lokhandwala spread over 1260 sq ft. The flat is done up in a gold and white theme and features a spacious living room, a balcony with great views of the skyline, and costs a whopping INR 4 crore reportedly.

Luxury cars

While there is not much known about Divyanka Tripathi’s car collection, her recent purchase of a Mercedes Benz C-Class has been in the news. The car costs a whopping INR 50 lakh.

Royal Enfield

Not long ago, Divyanka Tripathi gifted herself a brand new Royal Enfiled Meteor Steller 350 and even posted several pictures of her ready for her ride. The fantastic beast costs a whopping INR 2.11 lakh and adds to her net worth.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Divyanka Tripathi vegetarian?

Yes, Divyanka Tripathi is vegetarian.

– How many followers does Divyanka Tripathi have?

Divyanka Tripathi has 26M followers on Instagram.

– Why is Divyanka Tripathi famous?

She is known for playing Vidya Pratap Singh in Zee TV’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Dr. Ishita Iyer Bhalla in Star Plus’s Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

– How much does Divyanka Tripathi earn?

She reportedly charges between INR 1 to 1.5 lakh per episode for her shows.