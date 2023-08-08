Dulquer Salmaan net worth 2023: How wealthy is the Malayali actor?

Mammootty, the legendary Malayali actor, created quite a wave with several blockbuster movies. So when his son, Dulquer Salmaan, decided to try his luck in movies, people were hoping to witness the same kind of magic on the screen. Dulquer marked his debut in movies with debutante Srinath Rajendran’s crime film Second Show (2012), and managed to impress the audience. Dulquer Salman went on to become one of the biggest names in the industry, and currently has a huge net worth and popularity.

Dulquer earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from Purdue University. He later worked at an IT firm in Dubai but later realised that he was meant to work in films. To pursue a career in acting, the South star attended a three-month course at the Barry John Acting Studio in Mumbai. The actor thought that his job became very monotonous and he wanted a change, and hence signed his first film in 2012. His unconventional debut in a negative role and his continuous effort to deliver amazing performances made Dulquer Salman a bankable name with a whopping net worth.

The actor has been a part of several critically and commercially successful films including Ustad Hotel (2012), ABCD (2013), Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi (2013), Vaayai Moodi Pesavum (2014), Bangalore Days (2014), Vikramadithyan (2014). Dulquer Salmaan’s best movies also include titles like O Kadhal Kanmani (2015), Charlie (2015), Kali (2016), Jomonte Suvisheshangal(2017), Mahanati (2018), Kurup (2021) and Sita Ramam (2022). Let us take a look at his luxurious life.

Everything that contributes to the net worth of Dulquer Salmaan

Apart from his income from acting, Dulquer Salmaan also earns a hefty amount from brand endorsements. He owns several businesses and has a film production company named Wayfarer Films.

Net worth of Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer Salman’s estimated net worth is USD 7 million (INR 57 crore approx.) as of 2023. His monthly income is USD 96,708 (INR 80 lakh) and his annual salary sums up to USD 1.2 million approx. (INR 10 crore). The actor charges USD 967,012 (INR 8 crore) per movie. His income from brand endorsement ranges from USD 60,437 to USD 72,525 (INR 50- 60 lakh).

Properties owned by Dulquer Salmaan

The actor owns numerous properties in Dubai and Kerala. The value of his Dubai penthouse is estimated to be USD 1.6 million approx. (INR 14 crore). His Kochi property is worth USD 12 million approx. (INR 100 crore) and is located in a posh area called Kadavanthara.

Impressive car collection of the Sita Raman star

Dulquer Salmaan owns a stunning array of cars that reflect his style and taste. His car collection includes a Porsche 911 Carrera S, an Audi Q7, a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG worth USD 3,07,028 (INR 2.54 crore) and a Range Rover Vogue. He also owns a BMW M3 Convertible worth USD 103,954 (INR 86 lakh), a Ferrari 458 Spider worth USD 490,761 (INR 4.06 crore), a BMW X6, a Mercedes Benz AMG G63 worth USD 296,149 (INR 2.45 crore), a BMW Z4 worth USD 95,372 (INR 78.9 lakh), a BMW M5 worth USD 195,821 (INR 1.62 crore) and a BMW i8 worth USD 316,698 (INR 2.62 crore). The actor also owns several luxury bikes including a customised Triumph Bonneville and a BMW R1200GS Adventure worth USD 24,174 (INR 20 lakh).

Upcoming new movies of Dulquer Salmaan

Dulquer will be seen in King of Kotha which is slated to release on 24 August. He also has Lucky Baskhar and Guns & Gulaabs releasing this year. The actor will also be a part of a film starring Allu Arjun. The film is scheduled to release in 2024. Another 2024 new movie in Dulquer Salmaan’s kitty is Kalki 2898 – AD.

All Images: Dulquer Salmaan/Twitter