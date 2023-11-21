What makes Emmy winner Ekta Kapoor one of the richest producers in the industry

At a fairly young age, the elder daughter of actor Jeetendra Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor decided to choose a different path for herself. Ektaa Kapoor started interning with advertisement and feature filmmaker, Kailash Surendranath, when she was 17 and soon became a producer under the banner of Balaji Telefilms. After a few failed shows, Ekta Kapoor delivered Hum Paanch (1995), that became her first hit show, and the rest is history. This started a trail of successful shows and eventually she started backing hit films, thus making her one of the biggest producers in the industry with a whopping net worth.

Today, Ektaa Kapoor has added another victory to her list of achievements. The Balaji Telefilms producer was awarded the Directorate Award at the 51st International Film Awards, becoming the first Indian woman filmmaker to receive the International Emmy Directorate Award. Sharing a video of her receiving the prestigious award, Kapoor shared, “India I’m bringing home YOUR Emmy @iemmys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

Well, this accolade will surely add more value to her name and will surely contribute to the net worth of Ekta Kapoor. The Balaji Telefilms producer is known to live a life of opulence and has often been seen spending her money on luxurious properties, cars and other expensive assets. Let’s take a look at her massive net worth.

Everything that contributes to the net worth of Ekta Kapoor

Ektaa Kapoor is known to back shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi (2000), Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki (2000), Kasautii Zindagii Kay (2001), Naagin (2015-2022) and films Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), Raghini MMS (2011), The Dirty Picture (2011), Goodbye (2022), Thankyou For Coming (2023) to name a few. She launched ALT Balaji, an OTT platform, in April 2017.

The net worth of Ekta Kapoor

The Balaji Telefilms producer has a net worth of around INR 95 crore (USD 11.3 million approximately). Her monthly salary sums up to INR 2.8 crore (USD 335,936), while her yearly income is estimated to be INR 30 crore (USD 3.5 million approximately). Her net worth has witnessed a 25 per cent rise over the past few years.

Revenue from Balaji Telefilms

Ektaa Kapoor is the Joint Managing Director and Creative Director of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. The total revenue of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. is estimated to be approximately INR 422 crore (USD 50.6 million approximately). Balaji Telefilms has produced 17,000 hours of daily soap content, which makes her the queen of Indian Television. ALTBalaji recorded a whopping revenue of INR 102.6 crore (USD 12.3 million approx.) in 2022.

Properties owned by the Udta Punjab producer

Ekta Kapoor owns a beautiful house in Juhu, Mumbai which she purchased in 2012. The estimated value of the 1.5-acre bungalow named Krishna is around INR 25 crore (USD 2.9 million approximately ). Her house located on Altamount Road in South Mumbai was purchased by her at a staggering INR 30 crore (USD 3.5 million approximately). A commercial property in Andheri, famously known as the Balaji Telefilms office, was purchased by her in 2018 for INR 60 crores (USD 7.1 million approximately). She also owns multiple real estate properties in different countries.

Cars parked in her garage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EktaaRkapoor (@ektarkapoor)

The producer owns a Jaguar F-Pace worth INR 70 lakh (USD 83,984), a Mercedes-Benz S Class Maybach S 500 priced at INR 1.86 crore (USD 223,157), and a Bentley Continental GT valued at INR 3.57 crore (USD 428,319), amongst other expensive cars.

Other sources of income

The producer has accumulated wealth of around INR 100 crore (USD 11.9 million approximately) with a property valuation of INR 95 crore (USD 11.3 million approximately) and an asset valuation of INR 80 crore (USD 9.5 million approximately).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1-What is the net worth of Ekta Kapoor?

She has a net worth of around INR 95 crore (USD 11.3 million approximately).

2-Who is the Indian television queen?

Ektaa Kapoor is the Indian television queen.

3-Who is the owner of Alt Balaji?

Shobha Kapoor is the MD while Ektaa Kapoor is the Joint MD.

4-What is the turnover of ALTBalaji?

ALTBalaji recorded a whopping revenue of INR 102.6 crore (USD 12.3 million approx.) in 2022.

-Who owns Balaji Telefilms?

Ektaa Kapoor is the Joint Managing Director and Creative Director of Balaji Telefilms Ltd.

All Images: Courtesy Ektaa Kapoor/Instagram