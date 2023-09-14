Check out 10 most-viewed YouTube videos of Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav

While Elvish Yadav has been making YouTube videos since 2016, people started noticing him after he appeared on the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. As a wild card entry, this YouTuber created history by winning the game and becoming the first wild card contestant to bag the title. His headstrong personality and antics on the show garnered him a massive fan following as well.

His YouTube channel, The Social Factory, currently has 14.1 million subscribers. If we look at the stats, The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner is on the 36th position when it comes to YouTubers in the comedy space. His videos easily get an average of 13+ million views every single time, thus making Elvish Yadav one of the best YouTubers in India. Today, as the young YouTuber rings in his 26th birthday, let’s take a look at his most-viewed video.

Most-viewed YouTube videos of Elvish Yadav that promise maximum laughs

Elvish Yadav also has another YouTube channel named Elvish Vlogs. Combined with The Social Factory channel, he has a total of 28.7 million subscribers on both his YouTube channels.

Bhai Bhen Aur School

In this funny video, one can see how a brother-sister duo faces ups and downs in their school life. Elvish plays the role of the brother, while YouTuber Sibbu Giri plays the role of the sister. This YouTube video is directed by Elvish Yadav himself.

Number of views on the video: 46 million

School Life: Then vs. Now

This YouTube video on Elvish’s channel talks about the differences between schools in older times and modern schools. There are many funny references that will make you feel nostalgic.

Number of views on the video: 34 million

Desi Chora in Private School

Another comical video on his channel is Desi Chora in Private School. As the name suggests, this video talks about how a student of a government school behaves in a private school. The video is directed by Vishal Sharma and Elvish Yadav.

Number of views on the video: 25 million

College – First Year vs. Last Year

One of the most relatable and funny videos created by Elvish Yadav is this one. The narration follows a number of students and how their lives change from the first year of college to the last year of college. A lot of his fans commented on the video saying that it made them miss their college days.

Number of views on the video: 24 million

Every Exam Story

Exams are/were the most dreadful time but trust Evish Yadav to portray the anxiousness in the most comical manner. With this video, the YouTuber introduces the different kinds of people you meet in an exam hall.

Number of views on the video: 23 million

Every School Story

This is one of the most hilarious YouTube videos on Elvish Yadav’s channel. In this video, one can see how the backbencher boys behave in school. You will see many relatable moments in this video if you were a mischievous kid in school. The Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner has done the editing, writing and production of this video.

Number of views on the video: 22 million

The School Life

This video describes the rivalries that take place in school between different sections and classmates. It also talks about the love story of a student and a teacher. The end of this video will make you burst into laughter.

Number of views on the video: 22 million

Tuition Teacher Ki Beti Se Pyaar

The video talks about a love triangle and the confusion it creates. Set in a tuition atmosphere, the video shows how a girl falls in love with his classmate and does everything to impress him. However, she is not aware that the guy has fallen for his tuition teacher’s daughter. The love triangle births several comical moments that will make you laugh.

Number of views on the video: 18 million

Desi Boyfriend

In this funny video, Elvish talks about the difference between a city boyfriend and a desi boyfriend. From the difference in celebrating Valentine’s Day to the difference in cheating, the video has it all. Be assured to laugh out loud while watching this video.

Number of views on the video: 17 million

Bhen vs Bhai

The video would be relatable for everyone who has a sibling. In this video, a brother-sister duo is seen teasing each other and taking each other’s case just as we all irritate our siblings in real life.

Number of views on the video: 16 million

What is Elvish Yadav upto now?

Besides making YouTube videos, Elvish Yadav has been in the news recently after he hinted at taking part in Bigg Boss 17. His new song, Hum Toh Deewane, featuring Urvashi Rautela will release on 14 September on his birthday, which is also creating quite some buzz on the internet.

All Images: Courtesy Elvish Yadav/Instagram