'Everything Everywhere All At Once' will not have a sequel, confirms Michelle Yeoh at Cannes 2023
Entertainment
22 May 2023 06:50 PM

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' will not have a sequel, confirms Michelle Yeoh at Cannes 2023

Preeti Kulkarni

Oscar-winning actor Michelle Yeoh of Everything Everywhere All at Once fame was invited to speak at the prestigious Kering Women In Motion Awards 2023 at Cannes Film Festival on 21 May.

She talked about the 2022 blockbuster movie and revealed whether the makers have a sequel in store for their fans.

Why won’t there be an Everything Everywhere All At Once sequel?

Yeoh confirmed during the talk with Variety that the makers have not planned a sequel to the movie, despite the fans urging them to do so. She said, “There’s no sequel.”

The reason behind the decision, the actress further revealed, was the probability of the plot being repetitive.

She credited the success of the movie to the 2018 hit Crazy Rich Asians. Had the film not made a profit, “I wouldn’t be sitting here today,” Yeoh said.

Additionally, Yeoh spoke about the growing importance of Asian (mainly Korean and Chinese) films in the Western world and credited their success to mainly great scripts and storytelling.

More about Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything Everywhere All at Once, starring Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis in lead roles, has been one of the most talked about movies in 2022. It swept seven Academy Awards in 2023, making Yeoh the second woman of colour to have won the Best Actress Award at the Oscars.

The movie was declared the ‘Best Motion Picture of the Year’ at the awards ceremony with Yeoh being at the centre stage of all critical acclaim. She added that her greatest win is that now she is being recognised for her talent and offered roles that do not stereotype her as an Asian.

michelle
Image credit: IMDb

Yeoh will be seen next in Jon Chu’s next film titled Wicked, which is an adaptation of a Broadway musical. She will be essaying the role of Madame Morrible who is the principal of Shiz University’s Crage Hall.

Hero and featured image: Courtesy Patricia De Melo Moriera/AFP

Academy Awards Michelle Yeoh Everything Everywhere All At Once Cannes 2023
'Everything Everywhere All At Once' will not have a sequel, confirms Michelle Yeoh at Cannes 2023

Preeti Kulkarni

After completing her PG in New Media from the Asian College of Journalism, Preeti has worked in a daily and a magazine before finding her calling in digital journalism. A lover of single malts and an avid pop culture junkie, you can catch her at the movies on weekends or binge-watching the latest shows on OTT when she is not busy preparing her toddler for his Hogwarts letter.

   
