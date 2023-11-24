Who is Isha Malviya? All about the Bigg Boss 17 contestant

Every year Bigg Boss gives us faces that are hiding in plain sight, mostly on the other side of the television screen. They are only known by the characters they portray and we know nothing about their lives. The show gives a platform to many such, where contestants are their truest selves on national television for months. This year’s contestant Isha Malviya is one of them, and here’s everything you need to know about her.

Already a fan favourite, a lot of her fans are already predicting to see her in the top five. Filled with drama and controversies, Isha Malviya is having quite a run on the show where she finds herself in headlines almost every week. This has made her one of the strongest and most loved contenders on the show. Whether or not she will win the show is something we are excited to find out. Until then, let’s find out all about the Bigg Boss contestant.

All about Isha Malviya

Early life and career

Born on 2 November 2003 in Hoshangabad, Madhya Pradesh, Isha Malviya always wanted to be a dancer and pursue a career in it. She had even participated in the dance reality show Boogie Woogie, and that was her first tryst with the world of showbiz.

She quickly got into modelling and started her career pretty early, at the age of 13. She took part in a number of beauty pageants, such as Miss Madhya Pradesh in 2017, Shaan of Madhya Pradesh in 2018, Miss LNCT Open Competition where she came second, Miss Teen Icon India, Bhopal, and more. She even represented India at Miss Teen India Worldwide and became the second runner-up.

Acting career

From dancing and modelling, Isha Malviya shifted gears to acting later on. After having appeared in several Hindi and Punjabi music videos, such as Jiske Liye by B Praak, Tu Mileya by Sohil Khan and more, she ventured into acting. Her first acting stint came with Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s produced TV show Udaariyaan, which gave her recognition and fame, and soon she became a household name. She started by playing the role of Jasmine Kaur Sandhu on the show, and later she went on to have a double role.

Isha Malviya’s Bigg Boss stint

The actress joined Bigg Boss 17 as a contestant and is going strong. She is joined by her ex-boyfriend and co-actor Abhishek Kumar, and we have seen a lot of friction and flights between them on the show. Currently, her present boyfriend Samarth Juran has also joined Bigg Boss, and the trio have maintained the momentum of the show. Also, Isha Malviya is reportedly earning INR 7.5 lakh per week on Bigg Boss.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What happened between Isha and Abhishek?

When Isha and Abhishek entered the Bigg Boss stage together, Salman Khan showed both of them their interviews. Abhishek stated that he is still not over her and Isha claims that they were never in a relationship.

Is Isha Malviya Miss India?

Isha Malviya is a Miss Teen India Worldwide 2019, she represented India in an International Pageant and is also Miss Madhya Pradesh 2017 and Shaan of Madhya Pradesh 2018.

Is Isha Malviya in Bigg Boss 17?

Yes, she is.

Are Isha Malviya and Abhishek in a relationship?

While Abhishek claims they were together and he’s still not over her, Isha Malviya claims that they were never together.