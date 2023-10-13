Feeling the mid-week blues? Check out these hilarious Bobby Deol memes

Bobby Deol might have essayed several roles in his almost four-decade-long career, but none of them hold as much power as his new avatar does. Out of the blue, the actor became a popular inspiration for hilarious memes, and the trend caught up online so fast that everyone was talking about the funny Bobby Deol memes. While memes on Bollywood actors are pretty common, memes on Bobby Deol took the front seat quite instantly, and drove everyone crazy.

From him being able to predict the future to his face being morphed into the character of Dobby from Harry Potter, people got quite creative with memes based on the Bollywood actor. The popularity grew so much that the Aashram actor reacted to the funny memes as well and posted a video on his Instagram page saying, “I genuinely had a great laugh, thank you for the love guys. Keep such hilarious stuff coming!” Now, if you are having a bad day and need some upliftment, then these Bobby Deol memes are just the thing you need. Check out some of the most humorous ones below.

Funny Bobby Deol memes that will crack you up in an instant

You may have seen memes on Bollywood actors like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and more, but none of them are as hilarious as the Bobby Deol memes. Have a laughter riot, you all!

Bobby Deol as Dobby

At this point, I’m way too deep into Bobby Deol memes for my own good. pic.twitter.com/wdwFQxXRWf — Abhijeet Gaur (@abhijeetgaur16) April 14, 2023



The cute elf from Harry Potter got a lot of love from fans, but no one was ready to see it morphed into looking like Bobby Deol. Memers replaced his innocent face with that of the Bollywood actor and the result was a hilarious meme.

Virat Kohli or Bobby Deol



Did you ever imagine that Lord Bobby and Virat Kohli would have the same lookalike? If not, check out this funny meme where fans of Money Heist discovered an actor from the show who looked like a mix of both the Indian celebrities.

Marshmello exposed

Marshmello revealed his face and it’s looks like Bobby deol!?#MEMES pic.twitter.com/yfadDa0ZMh — Priyanshu468🇮🇳 (@Priyanshu468) September 25, 2019



We all know how Marshmello has never shown his face to the fans, so memers took this as an opportunity and turned it into a funny Bobby Deol meme.

The epic Chandrayaan 3 landing



Who would have known that the Class of ’83 star landed on the moon when Chandrayaan 3 landed on its surface a few months ago?

The humble Covid warnings

Lord Bobby predicted COVID-19 and told us to follow the safety precautions pic.twitter.com/gr4Dbl5dt2 — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) March 28, 2021



A famous meme page named Bobbywood created a video with a few dialogues said by the actor and merged it in a way that it looked like he predicted COVID-19 before anyone else and warned us to stay safe.

New Year plans gone wrong

New Year’s Eve Expectation Reality pic.twitter.com/jPRUExur6D — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) December 31, 2022



You may have come across many funny memes on Bollywood actors, but nothing beats this. Which Bobby Deol are you on New Year’s Eve?

FIFA Magic

FIFA World Cup in Bobbywood pic.twitter.com/JzfkpU0eOt — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) December 18, 2022



Bobbywood created another hilarious video where they mixed a couple of Lord Bobby’s dialogues to create a meme that talked about the FIFA madness.

The Turkish ice cream guy

No one Turkish Icecream Guy : pic.twitter.com/PtlgaQgSXM — harsh. (@harsh_s69) June 15, 2022



Many of us have failed to grab the ice cream cone from the Turkish ice cream guy. Depicting the same, this meme shows how the ice cream guy tries to play with the cone and surprise the customer.

What is Bobby Deol up to?

The actor will be seen in Animal next. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in key roles. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is slated to release in theatres on 1 December.

