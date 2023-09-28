Gautam Gulati’s net worth: Know the ‘Bigg Boss’ winner’s wealth and more

There are few Bigg Boss winners as widely celebrated and loved as Gautam Gulati. Even though he was a pretty well-known and celebrated face even before Bigg Boss, the reality show truly put him on the map and the love people have for him. Here’s a look at Gautam Gulati’s net worth.

Generally known for his comic characters on television, Gautam Gulati’s range of acting is not just limited to comedy. Currently, he is seen as a gang leader on Roadies 19, alongside Rhea Chakraborty and Prince Narula. Having starred in a number of TV series, reality shows and movies, Gautam Gulati has amassed quite a lot of wealth, and that is what we are going to be decoding today, with a comprehensive look at Gautam Gulati’s net worth.

All about Gautam Gulati’s net worth

Early life and career

Born on 27 November 1987 in Delhi, Gautam Gulati went to L. S. Raheja College of Arts & Commerce in Delhi for 11th and 12th. Later he went to Hansraj College to pursue his graduation.

Gulati’s first acting role was in the 2008 series Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, where he played Duryodhana. After this, he went on to star in several supporting roles, including Zee TV’s Kasamh Se, where he played Varun, and in the Star Plus show Tujh Sang Preet Lagai Sajna where he played the character Tejj. He also starred as a gay character Shaurya Khanna in Star One’s Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. After this came his big acting stint of Vikram Rathi in the longest-running show on Star Plus, Diya Aur Baati Hum.

In 2014, he appeared on Bigg Boss season 8 and emerged as the winner. Since then he has appeared in a number of shows and even Bollywood movies.

Gautam Gulati’s income

According to FilmiBeat.com, Gautam Gulati has a net worth of USD 5 million (INR 41 crore approx.). His earnings are from his television and reality TV stints and also from movies. He does a bunch of brand endorsements because of the Bigg Boss tag. Reportedly, he has also invested in a restaurant and a number of gyms and fitness centers, from which he gets good returns.

As a gang leader on Roadies 19, he takes home a cheque of INR 4 lakh. This also adds to his net worth.

All Images: Courtesy Gautam Gulati/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)