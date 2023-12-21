Dancing to success: Counting the zeros in Govinda’s net worth

Govinda, a name that resonates with unhinged entertainment, is a Bollywood legend whose contributions to Indian cinema have left an indelible mark. With his impeccable comic timing, versatile acting skills, and exceptional dance moves, Govinda has been a beloved figure in the hearts of millions for decades. Here’s a look at Govinda’s net worth, the man who redefined entertainment in Hindi cinema.

Govinda’s journey from a life of struggle to becoming one of Bollywood‘s most celebrated stars is a testament to his talent and charismatic presence. His contribution to Indian cinema is immeasurable, in the way that his legacy continues to inspire new generations of actors. He is one actor whose classics are still being remade and the new generation is getting introduced to the icon that Govinda was. An enduring symbol of joy, laughter, and entertainment in the world of Hindi cinema, Govinda’s impressive net worth is proof of his hard work in the industry.

All about Govinda’s net worth

Early life

Born as Govind Arun Ahuja on 21 December 1963, Govinda is the son of former actor Aroon, alias Arun Kumar Ahuja, and singer-actress Nirmala Devi. His father was from Gujranwala in Punjab which is now in Pakistan, while his mother hailed from Varanasi. In the late 1930s, Govinda’s father had come to Mumbai with the dream of becoming an actor. Govinda, the youngest of six kids, didn’t grow up with a life of luxury but took Bollywood by storm with his hard work, determination and discipline.

He pursued a degree in Bachelor of Commerce from Vartak College in Vasai, after which his father urged him to pursue a career in films.

Bollywood career

Govinda was offered the role of Abhimanyu in the popular mythological serial Mahabharat, for which he had auditioned as well. But soon after, he bagged his first Bollywood film Tan-Badan in 1986, opposite Khushbu. But his first Bollywood release was Ilzaam in 1986, which was followed by Love 86 the same year. Both of these films went on to become commercial successes.

Between 1987 and the late 1990s, Govinda starred in a number of films. His most successful body of work was with director David Dhawan, which includes cult classics like Raja Babu in 1994, Coolie No. 1 in 1995, Saajan Chale Sasural in 1996, Banarasi Babu, Deewana Mastana, and Hero No. 1 in 1997, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in 1998 and Haseena Maan Jaayegi in 1999.

Despite enjoying immense success, Govinda faced a career downturn in the 2000s. However, he made a remarkable comeback with films like Partner and Bhagam Bhag in the mid-2000s, proving that his talent was timeless.

Govinda net worth

After an immensely successful Bollywood stint in the 90s and still going at it, Govinda has amassed massive wealth over the years. According to a report by Koimoi, Govinda’s net worth stands at a whopping INR 170 crore, with an annual income of INR 10-12 crore. He still reportedly charges around INR 5-6 crore per movie.

Brand endorsements play another big role in his net worth. Over the years, he has been the face of many brands, promoting and endorsing them. He charges about INR 2 crore per brand, which add to his wealth.

Apart from his acting career, Govinda has explored other avenues that have contributed to his overall net worth. He ventured into politics for a brief period, serving as a Member of Parliament for the Indian National Congress party from 2004 to 2009. While his political career did not reach the same heights as his acting career, it added a different dimension to his public persona.

Govinda has also tried his hand at producing films. His production company, Govinda Films Private Limited, was involved in the making of movies like “Ssukh” and “Raja Bhaiya.” Although not all of his ventures achieved the same level of success as his acting career, they undoubtedly added to his financial portfolio.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Govinda/Instagram