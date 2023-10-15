A look at the dreamy net worth of Dream Girl Hema Malini

The OG Dream Girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini’s beauty has mesmerised fans for ages. Known for her beauty and substance, she might have started her career with a Tamil film, but she went on to become one of the reigning queens of Bollywood and that too for over two decades. A yesteryear actress who is still just as much relevant today, not only has a body of work that is commendable but also a huge bank balance courtesy her decades long career. Here’s a look at Hema Malini’s net worth.

Not just her acting career, Hema Malini also has a flourishing political career. She has been serving as a member of Lok Sabha for the ruling party, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) since 2014, and represents the Mathura constituency. She was also a member of the Rajya Sabha from Karnataka from 2011 to 2012. Having won several awards and accolades throughout her career, Hema Malini has amassed massive wealth. Even as a politician, her wealth has been always been in news, and that is what we are going to look at today.

All about Hema Malini’s net worth

Early life and career

Born in a Tamil Iyengar Brahmin family, Hema Malini attended the Andhra Mahila Sabha in Chennai where her favourite subject was history. She studied at DTEA Mandir Marg until 11th standard, post which she actively started pursuing her acting career. Having made her acting debut in 1963 with the Tamil film Idhu Sathiyam, she moved on to Hindi films later on. Having starred in small roles, her first big break came when she was chosen to play the lead opposite Raj Kapoor in Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968.

From there on, she went on to act in several Hindi films, most of which were with superstar Dharmendra, and the two fell in love and got married. They acted in 28 films together and were one of the most loved pairings in Bollywood at the time.

Hema Malini won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her double role in the comedy film Seeta Aur Geeta in 1972. She won several other nominations and awards throughout her career. In 2000, she won the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award and in 2019, she was awarded the Filmfare Special Award for 50 Years of Outstanding Contribution to Cinema. She also received the Padma Shri in 2000, which is the fourth-highest civilian honour awarded by the Government of India.

Hema Malini net worth and her expensive things

According to reports, Hema Malini has a total net worth of INR 249 crore. Out of it, she owns a part of INR 114 crore and the rest is jointly owned by her husband Dharmendra. In 2014, right before the elections, her net worth was revealed to be INR 178 crore which included Dharmendra’s share too. Most of her wealth and earnings comes from her flourishing acting career. Even today, she is seen endorsing several brands and appearing on reality shows.

Not much is known about her expensive belongings. But Hema Malini has a love for luxury cars, which adds to her humongous net worth. She owns an Audi Q5 whose price starts from INR 55 lakh, a Mercedes Benz M-Class whose price can go up to INR 2.89 crore, a Hyundai Santa Fe worth INR 37.21 lakh, among many others.

All Images: Courtesy Hema Malini/Instagram