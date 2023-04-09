Siddharth Sharma of House On The Clouds on making eternal memories at celebrity weddings

Acing the art of wedding photography with his contemporary approach, we have Siddharth Sharma carving a noteworthy niche for the House On The Clouds one celebrity wedding at a time.

Celebrity weddings have set a benchmark for how beautiful your big day can look and all this is because of those dreamy wedding pictures that take us into a fairyland. Having said that, one such fairy tale wedding that got us all hooked to our gram was Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray’s that ran around the theme of an enchanted forest. Just like me, if you were obsessed with the setup and the elegant backdrop of their wedding, then you must know that apart from the stylists and designers understanding the assignment well it was House On The Clouds’ art of capturing the details in a way that the set up looked straight out of a fairytale. Founded by Siddharth Sharma, House On The Clouds is known for capturing wedding images for several power couples of B-Town and Alanna Panday and Ivor McCray being the recent ones. Sharma’s contemporary approach towards wedding photography is what makes him a cut above the rest, so to delve deeper into his approach we decided to have a candid conversation with him in regard to his journey and more.

In conversation with Siddharth Sharma, founder of House On The Clouds

What inspired you to kickstart this journey with House On The Clouds? Why did you choose wedding photography?

It all started with my passion for weddings. I find every aspect of them – the emotions, the moments, and the memories – truly captivating. My goal has always been to create films that people can watch years down the line and still feel the same freshness and nostalgia as if it just happened yesterday. That’s why I strive to keep my work evolving, experimental, and contemporary in nature. I don’t have set templates or a fixed vision for my clients because every love story is unique and deserves to be captured in its own special way. Each film’s sequencing and music selection are carefully crafted to bring more freshness and uniqueness to the wedding videography industry.

Since you’ve shot several celeb weddings, so tell us what has been your most memorable moment to date.

I have been lucky enough to capture a few celebrity weddings, and each one has left a lasting impression on me. What I’ve noticed is that celebrities, particularly actors who portray various characters on-screen, yearn to showcase their true selves on their big day. From their attire to hair and makeup, they want to exude their true essence and authentically celebrate their love. Witnessing the couple’s genuine display of love and affection is what makes these weddings so unforgettable for me.

What was your favorite part while shooting Alanna Panday’s wedding?

Actually, this wedding has a very interesting story. I had been following Alanna’s aesthetics for some time and was drawn to her style. Three years ago, I even manifested shooting her wedding, as I knew our aesthetics matched perfectly. To add to that, Ivor is also a director, so working with such creative individuals is always a pleasure, as they understand the process and give them more creative freedom. Every moment of their wedding was a favorite, but if I had to choose one, it would be the subtle nuances that the couple shared with their families. It was a beautiful blend of two cultures, and everyone was so at ease with each other, which made it all the more surreal.

If you were to pick one, which would be your favorite destination to shoot a wedding?

I think a house that is a home. Shooting weddings in a space that is a natural extension of the couple is an absolute delight for me as a photographer. This is as personal as one can get. To be in a space that means everything to them with their closest one is a joy to my emotional heart. However, each destination has its unique allure, and the ideal location for a couple’s special day is based on their preferences and journeys. I believe that a wedding destination should reflect the couple’s love story and personality, and capturing them in that environment is what makes every wedding shoot special and unforgettable.

Are celebrity weddings too pressurizing in terms of the best outcomes, or it’s a regular and rather calm process?

There is a very different kind of pressure with celebrity weddings. With my team, I have done close to 300 weddings now so I am pretty confident about the outcome hence I don’t feel any pressure as such, but yes, there is a higher sense of anxiety when it comes to celebrity weddings, especially during days leading up to the wedding.

What are your favorite parts to capture at a wedding?

As a wedding photographer, I find that capturing the genuine emotions and moments shared between the couple and their families is the most rewarding aspect of my job. Every wedding is unique and has its own special moments, so it’s important to be attentive and capture each one as it happens. From the intimate moments during the wedding rituals to the candid interactions between the couple and their loved ones, each moment is precious and deserves to be preserved. Through my lens, I strive to capture these emotions and details in a way that the couple can relive their special day and cherish these memories for a lifetime.

How did you ensure to capture not just the wedding, but also reflect Alanna and Ivor’s love story and present that as a unique piece of art??

I believe that the key to capturing a couple’s love story in the most authentic and personalized way possible is to truly understand their journey and what makes them unique. That’s why I made it a point to spend a lot of time with the couple before the wedding day, getting to know their story and what led them to this special moment. By doing so, I was able to create a one-of-a-kind piece of art that truly reflects their love story. During the shoot, my goal was to keep everything as natural as possible, allowing the couple to be themselves and capturing their raw emotions and candid moments.

Alia & Ranbir, Kiara & Siddharth, Alanna & Ivor, since these were your recent shoots, so tell us which wedding did you find the most dreamy, and which couple do you resonate with the most?

It’s really hard to pick a favorite among them as they were all completely different weddings and dreamy in their own way. Since the couples chose us to capture their wedding, given that they resonate with our work, this makes ​my​ job​ ​easier. ​As a wedding photographer, I try to resonate with the stories of each couple, their journey, and how they ended up getting married. It’s a celebration of two people in love coming together to start a new chapter of their lives. And that’s what I strive to capture through my lens – the emotions and moments shared between the couple and their families. It’s a privilege to be a part of such a special day and to be entrusted with capturing those precious memories.

Lastly, what is that one piece of advice you’d want to pass on to all the young couples out there looking for a dreamy wedding?

It’s essential to have a clear vision of what you want for your wedding day and to work with vendors who understand and support that vision. Don’t feel pressured to follow trends or traditions that don’t resonate with you. It’s important to make the day your own and celebrate your unique love story. And above all, don’t let the stress of planning take away from the joy of the day. Remember to enjoy the moment and create memories that will last a lifetime.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy House On The Clouds