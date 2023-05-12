A survival guide to BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK Singapore 2023 concert

We’re sure Korean music and pop culture fans are looking to BLACKPINK’s massive two-day BORN PINK concert in Singapore this weekend on 13 and 14 May. Held at the 55,000 pax-capacity National Stadium, the YG Entertainment girl group will electrify the audience with their high-octane global hits. This concert is looking to be the biggest gig in Singapore this year. Hence, pre-planning is essential to making the most of this live experience.

BLACKPINK is the second K-pop act to stage a concert at the Singapore National Stadium after BTS, so it’s no surprise that expectations and anticipation are at a whole new level. To ensure stress-free admission into the stadium, a procedure advisory by Singapore Sports Hub has been released for concert-goers to reference.

“Singapore, are you ready for Blackpink? For those attending the “Born Pink” world tour this weekend at the National Stadium, listen up! With capacity crowds expected, concert goers are advised to choose public transport and arrive early. Standing pen ticket holders are advised to join their queues from 2.30PM to 4:00PM while seated ticket holders should arrive when gates open at 6.00PM. Fans are welcome to purchase official merchandise from 9:00AM onwards on both days. Full event details will be available on the event page on the Singapore Sports Hub website from 11 May 2023.”

How to get to Singapore’s National Stadium

Because parking is limited, arriving via public transport like train or bus is advisable. If you need to travel by private transport like Grab cars or taxis, alight/board at the designated points stated below. This will help minimise disruption to traffic flow.

Train – Alight at Stadium MRT Station (CC6) on the Circle Line. It is the nearest station which exits directly into the Singapore Sports Hub.

Alternatively, visitors can travel from Mountbatten MRT Station (CC7) or Kallang MRT Station (EW10). Both are approximately 600m walking distance to Singapore Sports Hub. The former also serves as an alternative station via the Circle Line for leaving the venue.

Bus – Alight at Stadium Station (80199) for Bus 11, National Stadium (80219) for Bus 10, 14, 16, 16M, 70, 196, and Opposite National Stadium (80211) for Bus 10, 14, 16, 16M, 70, 196.

What to do upon arrival at the National Stadium

Standing Pen Tickets Holders

Patrons with standing pen tickets are advised to check the queue number printed on their ticket, locate their queue area listed on the event page on the Singapore Sports Hub website, and join their designated queue between 2:30pm and 4:00pm. Standing pen ticket holders arriving after 4:00pm will have to join the queue for patrons with seated tickets and gates will open at 6:00pm.

VIP tickets that allow priority entry into the standing pen will also have exclusive access to the sound check event. Each VIP ticket holder will also receive a commemorative pass with a lanyard. Details will be sent to VIP ticket holders via email.

Seated Ticket Holders

Patrons with seated tickets are encouraged to arrive early. They should check the gate number on their ticket and proceed through the security checkpoint nearest their gate for entry into the National Stadium.

What to bring (and not to bring)

Concert-goers should adhere to the following Singapore Sports Hub admission policy to ensure seamless entry into the National Stadium on both concert days. Also, carry only the essentials for quick security checks. Attendees are also encouraged to stay hydrated throughout to prevent over-exhaustion and hyperthermia.

Admission to show/venue by full ticket only. Printed/electronic tickets must be produced for admission. Have e-tickets ready and brighten your mobile screens for ushers to scan you in easily.

No outside food and beverage are allowed into the venue.

Personal water bottles are to be emptied before entering the venue.

Bags exceeding 35cm x 20cm x 30cm are not allowed into the venue.

Noise makers are not permitted in the venue (including but not limited to: air horn, whistle, etc.)

Flags, placards with offensive slogans or advertisements are not permitted.

Fan boards and toys sized 21cm x 29.7cm or smaller are allowed into the venue.

Child Policy

Children aged 3 and above must purchase a ticket for admission.

No admission for infants in arms and children aged below 3 years old.

Children under 12 years old or below 1.2m in height are not allowed into the standing areas.

Audio, Photography & Videography Policy

No professional photography, videography and social media live streaming are allowed.

Strictly no cameras, video cameras, GoPros, iPads and tablets.

No selfie sticks, tripods and monopods.

Where to get official BLACKPINK merchandise

The official merchandise booths for BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK Singapore concert are located at OCBC Square and Singapore Indoor Stadium North Plaza Shelter.

Full event details including merchandise booth location information and operating hours, security checkpoints, queue zones and admission rules, are available on the event page of the Singapore Sports Hub website from May 11 onwards.

Where to learn BLACKPINK’s song fan chants

To bask in the full experience of the K-pop concert in Singapore, it’s imperative you know BLACKPINK’s signature choreography and fan chants. Jisoo’s recent debut solo single ‘꽃 (FLOWER)’ went viral on social media for its charming blossom choreography.

An official Weverse post also compiled a fan chant guide for the audience to cheer while BLACKPINK performs those songs.

What to expect for BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK concert and potential setlist

Before BLACKPINK arrives for the Singapore leg of their BORN PINK world tour, they last performed in Tokyo, Japan, Mexico City, and Coachella (USA) in April 2023. Below are the songs they performed recently at the mentioned stops last month according to setlist.fm, which they are also expected to showcase this week.

BLACKPINK’s BORN PINK potential concert setlist

Act 1

The Enchanted Garden Interlude

1. ‘How You Like That’

2. ‘Pretty Savage’

3. ‘Whistle’

4. ‘Don’t Know What to Do’

5. ‘Lovesick Girls’

Act 2

Interlude I

6. ‘Kill This Love’

7. ‘Crazy Over You’

8. ‘Stay’

9. ‘Tally’

10. ‘Pink Venom’

Act 3 – Solos

Interlude II

11. ‘Flower’ (Jisoo solo)

12. ‘You & Me’ (Jennie solo)

13. ‘Hard to Love’/’On the Ground’ (Rosé solo)

14. ‘Lalisa”/’Money’ (Lisa solo)

Act 4

Interlude III

15. ‘Shut Down’

16. ‘Typa Girl’

17. ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’

18. ‘Forever Young’

Encore

19. ‘BOOMBAYAH’

23. ‘As If It’s Your Last’

Now, all you have to do is get your dancing shoes and vocal chords ready.

Hero and Featured images: Courtesy Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella