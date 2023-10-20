Throwback to all the infamous fights on Bigg Boss

There is a reason why Bigg Boss is so popular. Daily tasks and challenges, weekend eliminations, captaincy tasks, wild card entries, all of it is on one side, and Bigg Boss fights on the other. True blue fans and loyalists know that there is nothing as interesting as a fight among the contestants. Here’s looking back at some of the most infamous fights in the history of the show.

One of the primary reasons viewers tune in season after season is the high-voltage confrontations and heated arguments that take place inside the Bigg Boss house. From shouting and yelling to physical altercations, these fights have become iconic moments in the show’s history. Let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of the most infamous Bigg Boss fights over the years.

Most infamous Bigg Boss fights

Rahul Mahajan and Raja Chaudhary

The second season of Bigg Boss witnessed a major clash between two strong contenders in the house, Rahul Mahajan and Raja Chaudhary. Their arguments throughout the season were intense and often escalated to physical confrontations. Their massive fights divided the house completely and viewers and fans were also quite shocked at how aggressive things got.

Dolly Bindra and Shweta Tiwari

Season 3 of Bigg Boss is memorable for the explosive outbursts of Dolly Bindra. Her confrontations with fellow housemates, especially with actor Shweta Tiwari, were dramatic and contributed to great TRPs for the show. Dolly is known to be loud and brash, and she infamously got into fights with almost everyone. But her fights with Shweta Tiwari remain one of the most iconic Bigg Boss fights.

Rakhi Sawant and Kashmira Shah

Both the celebs were extremely strong contenders, and Bigg Boss season 1 was a delight as these two entertainers kept everyone hooked. They were sworn enemies and were often seen getting into ugly fights. In fact, things went so bad at one point that Kashmira turned everyone in the house against Rakhi. Their fights kept viewers hooked throughout the first season and it went down as one of the most infamous Bigg Boss fights.

Gautam Gulati and Karishma Tanna

Season 8 winner Gautam Gulati and Karishma Tanna’s feud became one of the most talked about plotlines in the eighth season. Gautam was a fan favourite since the beginning and Karishma Tanna had a massive fan following too, from her long television career. These two contestants were seen constantly clashing and fighting and there were a lot of accusations against each other. This Bigg Boss fight led to a lot of viewership for sure.

Pooja Misrra fight

If you are accustomed to pop culture even a bit, there is no way you do not know about this infamous fight. “Pooja, what is this behaviour” has achieved a cult status of its own. What started as a fight between housemates and actress-cum-VJ Pooja Misrra became a viral trend in no time. It won’t be incorrect to say it was quite an infamous moment on Bigg Boss 5. In fact, this fight is such a viral moment, even Kissing Booth actor Taylor Zakhar Perez mentioned her during one of his fan interactions. When a fan jokingly commented “Taylor, what is this behaviour?”, the actor replied “Is this a pooja reference?”

Rishabh Sinha and Mandana Karimi

One of the major storylines of season 9 was Rishabh Sinha and Mandana Karimi’s explosive fights. They never got along. Right from the start they were seen getting into ugly arguments. The two had their own game plans in place to go ahead on the show, and it seemed that their plans and strategies always got in the way of each other. Nonetheless, viewers and fans loved watching this Bigg Boss fight throughout the season.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz

Perhaps one of the most infamous and talked-about fights in Bigg Boss history happened in season 13 between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. They were both fan favourites and had a massive following. But their altercations often got aggressive beyond limits and others had to intervene to physically separate them. This ongoing feud led to fans being divided and having their clear favourites.

Hero and Featured Images: Courtesy IMDb