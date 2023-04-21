Angelababy: 10 interesting facts about the megastar you probably didn’t know!

It’s nearly impossible to not talk about Angelababy while discussing the Asian entertainment scene. The celebrated icon, also known as Angela Yeung Wing, attained global stardom owing to her successful modelling and acting stints in the last 15 years. From foraying into modelling at the very young age of 14 to becoming the most sought-after Asian star of recent times, Angelababy’s journey has been quite fascinating.

Not only is the Shanghai-born Hong Kong actress one of the highest-paid actresses, but also a businesswoman, investor and singer who never ceases to amaze fans with her many talents. Thanks to her supremacy in the Mandarin-speaking world, Angelababy has amassed millions of dollars, clinched deals with luxury powerhouses like Dior, Roger Vivier and diversified her portfolio by starring in Hollywood movies.

She has always been under constant media glare, be it for her highly publicised wedding and divorce or her plastic surgery row and more. However, Angelababy’s success story despite several of these roadblocks is nothing short of inspirational.

Here are 10 fascinating facts about Angelababy that’ll get you familiarised with the star like never before. Keep reading!

10 interesting facts about superstar Angelababy

1. Her modelling career took off at the age of 14

Angelababy moved to Hong Kong at the age of 13 and signed a deal with Style International Management modelling agency a year later. In a 2009 interview, via Her World, Angelababy revealed that her modelling career actually took off as a ‘joke’ after her classmates randomly sent her photos to the agency.

It was also during her modelling years that she adopted the stage name Angelababy, which came as a combination of her first name and the nickname she got from her parents.

Wondering how much the teenage Angelababy got paid for her first-ever modelling stint? According to a report by Today Online, she received HKD 600 for a magazine spread, which became her gateway to the world of showbiz.

2. She debuted as an actress in Trivial Matters

Angelababy finally commenced her acting career at 18 with a cameo appearance in the 2007 movie Trivial Matters. This 5-minute role was followed by a number of supporting parts in films as well as appearances in music videos. She landed her first leading part alongside Eddie Peng in the 2011 rom-com Love You You. Some of her most notable projects include Mojin: The Lost Legend, Tai Chi Zero as well as the Rise of the Legend.

The 2015 fantasy thriller Mojin: The Lost Legend went on to become the highest-grossing Chinese-language IMAX film in China at that time before being dethroned by The Mermaid.

3. Angelababy starred in Hollywood films too!

While most of her notable films and TV series originated in China, Angelababy’s global appeal helped her bag Hollywood productions. She made her Hollywood debut with the 2015 American action thriller Hitman-Agent 47 alongside Rupert Friend, Hannah Ware and more. The actor had a cameo appearance as Diana, the handler of Agent 47.

Angelababy further starred in the 2016 Hollywood science fiction film Independence Day: Resurgence, which was a hit. The movie, which also starred Liam Hemsworth and Jeff Goldblum in lead roles, saw Angelababy as a Chinese pilot and lieutenant named Rain Lao.

2016 was also a momentous year for the actor as she made it to Forbes’ inaugural 30 under 30 Asian Celebrities list, which featured the best talent across the film, music, television, and sports categories.

4. Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming had one of the most expensive Chinese weddings

Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming were one of the most high-profile celebrity couples in China, always under constant media glare. The duo was in a romantic relationship till 2014, post which they exchanged vows in an elaborate ceremony in 2015.

South China Morning Post reported that the now-divorced couple tied the knot at Shanghai Exhibition Centre, splurging a whopping 200 million yuan (around USD 31 million), of which the decorations alone cost about 35 million yuan (about USD 5.4 million). The actress flaunted an exclusive Dior wedding gown, in addition to a USD 1.6 million Chaumet wedding band. The wedding also boasted a 10-foot-tall wedding cake and exquisite gifts for the guests (including a host of celebrities like TFBoys, Vicky Zhao and more).

The duo decided to part ways after 7 years of marriage in 2022. However, the former lovers continue to co-parent their son.

5. She is a successful businesswoman

Angelababy is leaving no stone unturned in building a legacy, which includes her multiple business ventures and philanthropy work. The actress invested in a nail parlour and cafe with fellow Hong Kong actor Tony Leung Ka-fai. She also set up her own venture capital fund, AB Capital, in 2015.

In 2021, she further invested in an entertainment company named Cool Style. It is a Hong Kong-based artist/model management agency, having offices in Beijing and Shanghai.

As for her philanthropy work, she entered the Hurun Philanthropy list with her former husband in 2016. Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming donated around USD 2.6 million to a charity program initiated by the latter. The program aimed to help university graduates seeking employment and looking to start a business. The ex-couple also made considerable donations of around USD 30,000 to aid COVID-19 relief efforts in Hubei.

6. The actress faced immense criticism after being accused of going under the knife

Everyone who follows the star would know about the huge plastic surgery debate that surfaced around 2015. Angelababy filed a defamation suit against Ruili plastic surgery clinic after they posted a maligning essay about her plastic surgery failures. The actress then visited Beijing’s Plastic Surgery Hospital to have her face examined after the allegations multiplied.

The examination, which took place in front of her lawyer, two notaries and the press, cleared up all fake accusations, with the doctor declaring that she never went under the knife. Being a celebrity definitely comes with its own set of challenges!

7. Angebaby is China’s Weibo queen

Owing to her massive following on online platforms, Angelababy is often called the ‘Chinese queen of social media’ or ‘Weibo Goddess’. In 2022, she became the first female Chinese celebrity to have 10 million followers on Instagram. This is nothing compared to the immense popularity she enjoys on Weibo, having more than 104 million followers. Her Instagram account is extremely flattering, chronicling everything from her shoots, campaigns as well as giving rare insights into her personal life.

8. She slipped into depression because of online hate and negativity

Angelababy revealed that she slipped into depression during earlier days after cyberbullies got the better of her. In a conversation with the Chinese press, the actress revealed that she stopped checking social media accounts, which were filled with hatred. Angelababy added that during her two-month work trip to Beijing, she would ‘look at the ceiling and cry every night’.

She eventually found respite in video games that helped in distracting her mind. However, she credits her son Little Sponge for bringing her out of the dark time. The actress mentioned that she wants to protect her son at any cost, adding that she’s wary of people maligning her image in front of her son.

9. Angelababy’s star power has drawn many luxury brands

Fashion powerhouse Christian Dior appointed the megastar Angelababy as their regional ambassador in 2017. The brand has definitely benefited a lot from her massive influence on China’s Generation Z. Angelababy often promotes Dior on her Instagram handles, in addition to gracing their runway shows in stunning attires and accessories.

Another popular brand which Angelabbay actively works with, is Roger Vivier. It’s a French luxury house specialising in shoes, bags, and accessories.

Among the expansive list of her brand endorsements is Tag Heuer, which appointed her as their global brand ambassador in 2017. Angelababy often flaunts their timepieces on various outings, and their campaigns are definitely a treat to witness.

10. She has received many notable accolades and recognitions in her career

Angelababy won the majority of awards she was nominated for over the years. She’s a recipient of China’s Women Media Awards, Hong Kong Society of Cinematographers Awards, 33rd Hundred Flowers Awards, Toutiao Awards and many more. She also received the Chinese Film Media Award for Favorite Actress for the 2012 romance drama First Time.

Hero and feature image: Courtesy angelababyct/Instagram