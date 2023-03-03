A fun itinerary for Backstreet Boys in India based on their best songs of all times

People are overjoyed and excited to have Backstreet Boys back in India after 13 years. The boy band is arriving in the country for their blockbuster DNA World Tour 2023. They will be performing in the entertainment capital Mumbai and then in the national capital New Delhi in May. AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson will be playing live in these cities and we already know that it is going to be a blast for their fans.

The iconic 90s band will be playing at the Jio World Gardens, Mumbai on May 4. And will then fly down to Delhi to perform at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on May 5. The band is expected to play their hits like I Want It That Way’ Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) and As Long As You Love Me along with the latest hits from their recent album DNA including Don’t Go Breaking My Heart, Chances and No Place amongst other songs at the concert.

The Backstreet Boys had a concert way back in 2010 in the capital. And their return shows how much they love their Indian fans. Sure, returning after 13 years means a lot of fun for them, and their trip would be incomplete without them exploring the cities and living like a local. We have curated an itinerary based on their hit songs, chalking out a plan for places that the boy band should visit in Delhi and Mumbai.

From enjoying the architecture at Lotus Temple in Delhi to hogging on vada pavs in Mumbai, here’s what we have planned for The Backstreet Boys

Have a ‘Bigger‘ than ever Mumbai breakfast

A good local breakfast is always the best way to start a day in Mumbai. The city that is always on the run has some of the best local food items like Vada Pav, Misal Pav, and Poha that the boy band could eat. The city also has some of the best restaurants with a good breakfast menu. Restaurants like Silly, Salt Water Cafe, Boujee Cafe, and The Nutcracker are the best places to have the first meal of the day.

‘Get Down’ to explore Mumbai’s local trains

To experience the real Mumbai, it is never a bad idea to travel across the city via local trains. Mumbai locals have become so much more efficient now with more AC trains available for the commute. This could be an interesting experience for the band.

Take ‘Chances’ and visit the serene beaches around Mumbai

A scintillating sunset can help shake off the nervousness and anxiety before their concert. Not that Backstreet Boys are not used to going on tours and entertaining huge crowds, but a little unwinding at one of Mumbai’s serene beaches will be very helpful for them.

‘Don’t Turn Out the Lights’ & party their way into Mumbai’s nightlife

Mumbai is called the ‘city that never sleeps’ for a reason. The city has some of the best nightclubs and hopping from one club to another to experience different kinds of vibes would be a fun thing to do. Clubs like Dragonfly, House of Nomad, and Toy Room could be good spots to check out.

Check out the ‘Larger Than Life’ Marine Drive experience

A trip to Mumbai is never complete until you sit down at Marine Drive and watch the waves ebb and flow. The boy band can visit the place for some peace. There are many local eateries open late till night near this area so they can also enjoy some delicious meals when there.

Sample street food ‘In a World Like This’

Delhiites love their food and the city has some of the best street food to offer. From bedmi kachauri and daulat ki chaat in Chawri Bazar to parathas at Pundit Gaya Prasad Shiv Charan in Paratha Gali, Chandani Chowk, there is so much to eat in Delhi.

A Delhi trip is ‘ Incomplete ‘ without a trip down the historic lanes

The capital holds a rich history and exploring these places could be an interesting idea. Places like Humayun’s Tomb, Red Fort, India Gate, Jama Masjid, Raj Ghat, Jantar Mantar, and Lodhi Garden are perfect places to explore.

‘Lose It All‘ at the market

Exploring the nooks and corners of the labyrinthine markets of Delhi is an unmissable experience. Spots like Sarojini market, Janpath market, Dilli Haat, and Khan market sell a huge array of items including handicrafts, books, hippy clothing, shoes, paintings, Indian artefacts, fragrances, and more.

Put on ‘The One’ dancing shoes & shake a leg

Backstreet Boys should also party like the locals when in Delhi. The city has a huge number of clubs that offer good ambience and great music. Kitty Su, Privee, Playboy Club, Summer House Cafe, The Electric Room, and My Bar Headquarters are some of the best clubs in town.

Get ‘Drowning’ into calm & peace at the Lotus Temple

Lotus Temple is the best place to seek inner peace, solace and rejuvenate one’s mind and soul. Visiting the Bahá’í House of Worship is an experience of a lifetime that the Backstreet Boys cannot miss.

Hero Image: Courtesy Brian Friedman/Shutterstock; Feature Image: Courtesy Feature Flash Photo Agency/Shutterstock