Jacqueline Fernandez’s astounding net worth

A well-known name in the world of entertainment and fashion, this Sri Lankan beauty has been making a splash, garnering massive wealth. Today, we will be decoding Jacqueline Fernandez’s net worth.

From her early days as a model to becoming a leading actress in the Indian film industry, Jacqueline has showcased her ability to adapt and excel in diverse roles. With her charismatic screen presence, impeccable dance skills, and dedication to her craft, Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most sought-after actresses in the world of entertainment today. As she continues to evolve in her career, we look forward to witnessing more thrilling and engaging performances from this Bollywood sensation. But first, here’s a look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s net worth.

A look at Jacqueline Fernandez’s wealth

Family and early life

Born on 11 August 1985, in Manama, Bahrain, Jacqueline hails from a multi-ethnic family. She was born to Elroy Fernandez, a Sri Lankan Burgher, and Kim of Malaysian and Canadian descent. On her mother’s side, her maternal grandfather is from Canada and her great-grandparents were from Goa. Her father, a musician in Sri Lanka, had moved to Bahrain in the 1980s to escape the political unrest that was going on between the Sinhalese and Tamils. That is when he met her mother, who was an air hostess by profession. She went to Sacred Heart School in Bahrain, after which she moved to the University of Sydney in Australia to study mass communication. She also went to the Berlitz school of languages to learn Spanish and improve her French and Arabic.

Modelling career

Jacqueline’s journey into the world of modeling began when she won the Miss Sri Lanka Universe pageant in 2006 and and represented Sri Lanka at the World Miss Universe 2006 pageant held in Los Angeles. This victory served as a stepping stone for her modeling career, leading her to work with various international brands and designers. Her striking beauty and poise on the runway quickly caught the attention of industry insiders, paving the way for her entry into the glamorous world of Bollywood.

Bollywood career

Jacqueline made her Bollywood debut in 2009 with Sujoy Ghosh’s fantasy film Aladin, where she starred alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Amitabh Bachchan. Her role was based on the character of Princess Jasmine. Although the film did not fare well at the box office, Jacqueline’s screen presence and charisma was widely appreciated. In her second film Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai, she played a girl from Venus, who lands on Earth in search of love. That film didn’t work well at the box-office either.

However, it was the 2011 film Murder 2 that truly catapulted her into the limelight, earning her critical acclaim for her performance and establishing her as a promising talent in the industry. It was her first commercial success and marked a turning point in her career. The next year, she appeared in Sajid Khan’s ensemble comedy, Housefull 2, alongside Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Asin. That movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing movies of India that year.

Over the years, she has successfully portrayed a wide range of characters, from the bubbly and vivacious girl-next-door in films like Housefull 2 and Judwaa 2 to more intense and complex roles in movies such as Kick and Roy. In Kick, she starred alongside Salman Khan, and it became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of all time. Her chemistry with Salman Khan was widely appreciated. Jacqueline’s ability to adapt to different genres and characters has contributed to her sustained success in the highly competitive Bollywood landscape, and has led her to be a part of several successful and commercially viable films.

Jacqueline Fernandez net worth

Having been in the film industry for more than a decade now, Jacqueline Fernandez has amassed huge wealth, that’s a big proof of her star status. According to CA Knowledge, Jacqueline Fernandez’s net worth stands at a staggering INR 116 crores (USD 14 million) and an annual income of more than INR 15 crores.

Most expensive things owned by Jacqueline Fernandez

Swanky 5-BHK apartment

Joining the club of luxurious celebrity homes in Mumbai, Jacqueline Fernandez bought a swanky 5-BHK apartment in Juhu in 2021. Reportedly, this is the house where Priyanka Chopra lived before she moved to the US. Jacqueline purchased the house for a whopping INR 7 crore. She is often seen sharing pictures and videos where the luxurious pad serves as the backdrop.

A private island

Yes, you read that right. Adding to Jacqueline Fernandez’s net worth is a private island that she owns in Sri Lanka. Close to another private island that is owned by former Sri Lankan cricket team captain Kumar Sangakkara, the price of Jacqueline’s island is not known. But one can expect it to be worth hundreds of crores.

Luxury cars

Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the very few celebrities to own a Range Rover Vogue that comes with a price tag of INR 2.11 crore. Her garage also boasts of other fancy wheels like Hummer H2 worth INR 75 lakh, Mercedes Maybach S500 that costs around INR 1.86 crore in India, a BMW 5 Series that costs about INR 69 lakh, and a Jeep Compass that costs about INR 20 lakh.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– What is the net worth of Jacqueline Fernandez?

Jacqueline Fernandez’s net worth stands at a staggering INR 116 crore (USD 14 million).

– How much does Jacqueline charge for a movie?

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez charged a whopping amount of INR 4 crore for her role in Akshay Kumar-starrer Ram Setu. But she hiked her fees and she took home a paycheck of INR 6 crore for Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.

– Is Jacqueline Fernandez mixed race?

Jacqueline hails from a multi-ethnic family. She was born to Elroy Fernandez, a Sri Lankan Burgher, and Kim, of Malaysian and Canadian descent.

Does Jacqueline have Indian citizenship?

Born in Sri Lanka, to Lankan father and Malaysian mother, Jacqueline holds Sri Lankan citizenship.