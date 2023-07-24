Jennifer Lopez’s net worth: Career earnings, salary and things she owns

An actor, singer, fashion icon and businessperson, Jennifer Lopez is hailed as one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Her long career of over three decades has helped Lopez, who is famously known as JLo, break ground in both music and movies and pave the way for other Latin-American stars to etch their names in Hollywood.

Lopez is of Puerto Rican descent and was born in the Castle Hill area of The Bronx borough of New York City on 24 July 1970. She started as an actor before immortalising herself in the world of music.

“She is an undeniable force and a powerful example — not just for women of colour but for anyone who has been made to feel ‘other’ and for everyone who carries the burden and the privilege of being a first,” wrote actor Kerry Washington in a tribute to Lopez for the TIME 100 issue in 2018 in which she was inducted.

One of the world’s most beautiful women, Lopez is famously known as the celebrity whose fame led to the creation of Google Images. The tech giant officially acknowledged the fact in 2019, crediting the jungle print dress by Donatella Versace that Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. The dress instantly became a sensation and the most popular search query of the time, with people wanting to see an image of it.

Lopez is the only female artist to ever have a No.1 album and No.1 movie at the box office at the same time. This was in January 2001 when her second album J.Lo and her movie The Wedding Planner were released in the same week.

A look at Jennifer Lopez’s career and how she made her fortune

Acting career: Movies and shows starring JLo

As an actor, Jennifer Lopez has a cumulative worldwide box office gross of over USD 3 billion from 40 films. She started her acting career with minor roles in television shows and films in 1993.

She had her breakthrough in 1997 with the release of the biopic Selena, in which she played the titular role of the late Tejano singer Selena. Selena earned Lopez her first Golden Globe nod for performance. It was also the film that made Lopez the first Latina actor to earn over USD 1 million for a film.

The same year, she had one of her biggest box office successes with Anaconda. The film earned almost thrice its production budget of USD 45 million, with much of the earnings coming from the global box office. The film catapulted Lopez to global stardom as an actor.

Lopez achieved both critical and commercial success with subsequent films such as Out of Sight (1998), The Cell (2000), The Wedding Planner (2001), Maid in Manhattan (2002), Jersey Girl (2004), Monster-in-Law (2005), The Back-up Plan (2010) and What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012).

She turned producer with El Cantante (2006) and has since backed some of her own films, including The Mother (2023). She received her second Golden Globe nomination for Hustlers (2019), a crime drama produced by her and directed by Lorene Scafaria about a group of New York City strippers who steal from their clients.

While her cinematic career thrived, Lopez also continued acting on the small screen. She played Detective Harlee Santos in NBC’s crime drama series Shades of Blue in 2016. It was watched by 8.6 million people, making it the most-watched Thursday debut in seven years for NBC. The successful series ended with its third season in 2018.

She has also appeared as a judge in American Idol thrice, the last time being 2021, and World of Dance from 2017 to 2020.

She has had a multi-year deal with streaming giant Netflix since 2021, under which her production house, Nuyorican Productions, has been releasing movies, TV shows, and scripted and unscripted content. The first of its works was The Mother, and it is working on The Cipher, an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Isabella Ojeda Maldonado. It is about an FBI agent who becomes the target of a serial killer who attempted to kidnap her as a child.

Her production house has also backed movies such as action-comedy Shotgun Wedding (2022) and rom-com Marry Me (2022), which earned over USD 50 million and was the most-streamed day-and-date movie on streaming network Peacock.

Music career: Las Vegas Residency and album sales

Jennifer Lopez earned just over USD 101 million in ticket sales from 121 shows of her ‘All I Have’ Las Vegas residency from 2016 through 2018 at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s Zappos Theatre. It is still the highest-grossing residency by a Latin artist and the sixth-highest-grossing in Las Vegas.

According to Forbes, her 2019 world tour grossed USD 55 million.

After she co-headlined the National Football League (NFL) half-time show with pop superstar Shakira in 2020, music streaming platform Spotify said that there was a 335 per cent increase in the streams of Lopez’s songs. The show itself earned her a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

She has released eight studio albums in her career so far. The first was On the 6 (1999) and the latest was This Is Me… Now (2023). Her debut album went triple platinum and has sold over eight million copies. In all, the eight albums have recorded a collective sales of around 25 million over the years.

Endorsements and other earnings

Perhaps a large chunk of the net worth of Jennifer Lopez is made up of her lucrative fragrance business. She has released as many as 26 scents throughout her career, the total worth of which comes to around USD 2 billion.

The first perfume she created was in 2002 and was named Glow by JLo. After releasing 23 fragrances, she relaunched her scent empire in association with fragrance company Designer Parfums in 2017.

She has since released fragrances such as Promise, whose name was inspired by billionaire Warren Buffett’s words to her that “a brand is a promise.”

In 2021, she released her latest fragrance named One.

According to Forbes, Lopez earns millions of dollars per year from endorsements for discount shoe chain DSW and fashion line Versace. Among her other brand endorsements is American luxury fashion leather goods brand Coach of which she became the brand ambassador in 2019.

In March 2022, she became the Chief Entertainment & Lifestyle Officer for Virgin Voyages. As part of their deal, the Richard Branson company said that Virgin Voyages will be exclusively introducing JLo Beauty as part of the onboard offering.

She is also the founder of the crafted cocktail brand Delola, which she launched in April 2o23. According to an official statement by the company at the time of its launch, the drinks “are natural botanicals, are gluten-free and lower calorie than traditional cocktails.”

Jennifer Lopez’s actual net worth and salary from movies

Although her exact earnings from endorsements remain unclear, there is some information about Jennifer Lopez’s salary from movies and the total earnings she has made over the years.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, which tracks the wealth of celebrities, Lopez was paid USD 15 million for Monster-In-Law. She earned USD 12 million per year for her appearance as a judge on American Idol.

Lopez has been consistently named by Forbes as one of the highest-paid women in music. She is among the highest-paid celebrities as well.

Lopez earned USD 52 million in 2012, becoming the World’s Most Powerful Celebrity on Forbes’ 2012 list of the 100 most influential people in entertainment. It was the first time that Lopez topped the coveted list.

She became the fifth highest-paid woman in music in 2013 with USD 45 million. In 2015, she was the sixth highest-earning woman in music and the 95th highest-earning celebrity with USD 28.5 million. Two years later, she was the fifth highest-grossing female musician with USD 38 million in earnings.

In 2018 and 2019, she earned USD 47 million and USD 43 million, respectively, to remain in the top 10 names on the list of the highest-paid women in music in both years.

Forbes, thus, estimates that her total net worth of Jennifer Lopez is USD 150 million as of 2020. However, Celebrity Net Worth suggests that she has a total net worth of as much as USD 400 million, which would make Lopez one of the world’s richest celebrities ever.

Jennifer Lopez’s net worth: Assets owned by the cultural icon

Real estate

In May 2023, Jennifer Lopez and her husband Ben Affleck purchased a 12-bedroom mansion in Wallingford Estates in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, for USD 61 million.

According to The Wall Street Journal, which called it a “mega mansion,” the property measures 20,234 square metres in total area. The house sits on a 3,530-square-metre plot of the estate.

Besides the bedrooms, the estate has 24 bathrooms, 15 fireplaces, a 12-car garage and a large swimming pool. The report says that the property has its own sports facility measuring around 465 square metres, with a court for indoor pickleball, a basketball court and a boxing ring.

TMZ reported that the house has a cinema hall, whiskey lounge, wine room, a spa with a hair and nail salon, and a sauna and massage room, in addition to a two-bedroom guard house.

Pictures from the listing, as shared by The Wall Street Journal, show a massive all-white living room that resembles those of stately palaces. There are multiple dining rooms, one of which can seat about 12-13 people around a large dining table. A seating area opens next to the swimming pool and offers picturesque views of the exterior gardens.

The property was originally listed for USD 175 million in 2018 before a drastic price reduction that saw it fall to USD 75 million before Lopez and Affleck got it for even less. The TMZ report said that the couple paid the entire amount in cash.

Lopez has a home in the Bel Air neighbourhood of Los Angeles, which she listed for sale for USD 42.5 million in February 2023 before reducing the price by around USD 2.5 million.

Located on 1492 Stone Canyon Road, the estate measures around 32,375 square metres with a 1,300-square-metre mansion. According to the listing, it was originally designed by Samuel Marx and looks like a French Country refuge.

The property has its own lake and a three-sided infinity edge pool. It has a large family room, a dining room, a 30-seater movie room, a 100-seat amphitheatre, a pagoda with a firepit, and an organic vegetable garden. It has two guest houses, one of which can also be used as a studio or a massive gym. On the property are private hiking trails that lead to nearby destinations.

Lopez reportedly purchased it in 2016 for USD 28 million from actress Sela Ward and her husband, entrepreneur Howard Sherman.

Her first major property purchase was a luxury mansion overlooking Beverly Hills and Studio City. She bought it for USD 4.3 million at the time and sold it in 2004 for USD 12.5 million, making a huge profit from it. The house is located in a gated community known as The Summit.

The house came with an incredibly well-maintained ground with a large swimming pool, a tennis court and a guesthouse. It was on the grounds of the property where Lopez got married to singer-songwriter Marc Anthony in June 2004.

Her second major real estate property was far away from California in Florida. She bought a Spanish-style home measuring 6,070 square metres in Miami for an unspecified amount. Lopez kept the property with her till 2005 when she sold it for USD 40 million. The property’s most famous features were the around 18.2-metre-long swimming pool and a dock on the waterfront on Biscayne Bay with space for several large boats.

Four years after marrying Marc Anthony, Lopez purchased a property across her husband’s house in Brookeville, Long Island, for USD 2 million in 2008. Her twins were born in this house the same year. It is, however, not clear if the house she bought is still with her.

In 2010, she bought a 12,140-square-metre property for USD 8.2 million in Hidden Hills. Seven years later and three years after divorcing Anthony, she sold the property for USD 10 million.

In 2014, she bought a penthouse in Manhattan, New York City, for over USD 20 million. Measuring around 1,981 square metres, the penthouse occupied the entire top floor of The Whitman and came with a southern-facing terrace overlooking Madison Square Park. The most interesting feature of the penthouse is its outdoor space of 914 square metres, which is unusual for an apartment in the Big Apple.

Lopez listed the property for sale in 2017 for USD 27 million and brought it down to USD 25 million two years later. But reports indicate that the property is off the market, which could mean that Lopez still owns it.

When she was in a relationship with baseball star Alex Rodriguez, aka A-Rod, Lopez bought a condominium on the 36th floor of 432 Park Avenue — one of the tallest buildings in the world designed for residential purposes.

The famous New York City building is known for having some of the priciest residences in the world. Lopez bought hers in 2018 for USD 15.3 million. Her three-bedroom condo measures around 1,219 square metres, which makes it smaller than most of her other real estate assets.

Having a home in the building is indicative of opulence. The condos in it have large floor-to-ceiling insulated glass windows through which residents enjoy one of the finest views of the Manhattan skyline. Its master bedrooms come with a luxury bathroom with heated marble floors and walk-in wardrobes.

Lopez sold it less than a year after buying it for USD 17.5 million, making a profit of over USD 2 million in a very short time.

Among her other properties with Rodriguez is a Malibu beach house for which they paid USD 6.6 million and sold it for USD 6.8 million in 2020, the same year they bought a cosy house in Encino in San Fernando Valley for just USD 1.4 million.

Despite having separated, Lopez jointly owns the property with A-Rod. It measures 670 square metres and is located on a corner lot.

They also reportedly still own a large 4,511-square-metre property on Star Island in Miami, which was bought for USD 32.5 million soon after buying their Encino home. It has 10 bedrooms and 10-and-a-half bathrooms, a cabana bath and a covered bar, among other features. It has a dock measuring 30 metres, fit for a medium-sized yacht.

Cars Jennifer Lopez owns

Jennifer Lopez’s car collection is believed to be worth an estimated USD 1.5 million, according to The US Sun. Its profile on her cars indicates that she has at least three Rolls-Royce worth USD 1.2 million.

The three Rolls-Royce cars are a Rolls-Royce Phantom, Rolls-Royce Dawn and Rolls-Royce Ghost, which cost her USD 460,000, USD 416,000 and USD 340,000, respectively.

Of course, the Rolls-Royce Phantom is the star of her collection. She has been photographed being driven around in her red, open-top Phantom. The exact features of her car are not known, but the model is hailed by car lovers as the defining icon of luxury on four wheels and the quietest Rolls-Royce ever.

The interiors of the car are bespoke and done with inputs from the client, which makes every car unique. The new Rolls-Royce Phantom cars have a 563-horsepower V12 engine that delivers a top speed of about 250 km/h and acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 5.3 seconds.

Lopez’s Rolls-Royce Dawn is also a red-colour machine with a convertible top, while her Rolls-Royce Ghost has a silver exterior.

Besides the Rolls-Royce cars, she owns a Bentley Continental GTC worth USD 202, a Cadillac Escalade worth USD 78,000 and a Fiat 500 Abarth worth USD 17,000 only. Of the three, it is believed that she got the environmentally friendly Fiat after starring in an advertisement for the car which shows her driving around in her neighbourhood.

She also owned a USD 146,000 Porsche 911 GTS, one of the fastest cars of all time. The red-colour car was a gift from Rodriguez on her 50th birthday in 2019. At the time, she famously said that she has never driven a car herself. But Stylecaster reported in 2021 that A-Rod may have taken it back upon their split.

