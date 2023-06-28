Jo Jung-suk and Gummy: A dreamy love story to remember

Their journey to togetherness is nothing less than a fairytale. Jo Jung-suk, of the Hospital Playlist fame, and the “Remember Me” singer, Gummy, have been one of the most loved celebrity couples in South Korea. And even though both Jo and Gummy have managed to keep their personal lives out of the spotlight, their K-drama-worthy love story continues to intrigue fans. Here, we look back at their decade-long relationship — starting with their chance meeting, secret dates and finally a private wedding.

Beginning his career as a theatre actor, Jo featured in various plays, including Spring Awakening and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. His portfolio boasts hit K-dramas, such as Oh My Ghost (2015), Exit (2019) and the Netflix medical drama series Hospital Playlist (2020-21), as well. Jo made his film debut as a comedic supporting actor in the 2012 box office hit Architecture 101.

Meanwhile, South Korean singer Park Ji-yeon, popularly known by her stage name Gummy, has been known for her soulful OSTs since her 2003 debut album Like Them. Some of her most loved soundtracks include “Remember Me” from the IU starrer Hotel Del Luna and “My Love” from Lee Min-ho starrer The King: Eternal Monarch.

A timeline of Jo Jung-suk and Gummy’s relationship

How Jo Jung-suk and Gummy first met

Did you know it was actually a mutual friend of Jo and Gummy who first introduced them back in 2013?

On a June 2021 episode of KBS 2’s TV show Come Back Home, Gummy shared that it was because of K-pop group Bubble Sisters’ former member Young Ji that she first met her husband.

“She knew (Jo Jung Suk) because they starred in the musical Hedwig together. The two of them needed to meet up for a specific reason, and Young Ji took me with her. It wasn’t her intention to set us up,” Gummy said.

She added that the duo met again at her birthday party and clicked on their love for music.

When the host asked when the “You Are My Everything” singer started having feelings for Jo, she revealed that “it happened really naturally. From a certain point on, our feelings changed.”

They start supporting each other publicly

After their first meeting, Jo and Gummy continued to see each other and were even spotted at each other’s events.

In September 2014, Gummy was seen attending the VIP premiere of Jo’s movie My Love, My Bride. Later that year, Jo attended Gummy’s joint concert The Attraction with Ballad artist Fly to the Sky in December.

Jo Jung-suk and Gummy’s dating rumours

The singer-actor duo had always been the centre of celebrity dating rumours. However, Jo had been the most supportive of Gummy amid all the media scrutiny.

Their cupid friend Young Ji once revealed in KBS2’s Entertainment Company Live broadcast that a day before the couple’s dating rumour was reported, Jo had a heartwarming conversation with her.

“He told me, ‘Gummy must be very tired right now, so please stay by her side’. After coming back from the drama filming, Jo Jung-suk cried and thanked me,” she said.

It was only in 2015 that the couple’s agencies confirmed that the two celebrities were dating.

Gummy’s mother approves of Jo Jung-suk

In 2016, when Gummy appeared in the Girl Crush special broadcast of KBS2’s TV show Happy Together, the hosts confirmed that her mother approves of her boyfriend Jo. The hosts had Gummy’s mother over a call when she shared her thoughts on her now son-in-law and said that “Jo Jung-suk has a perfect score as a potential son-in-law. Gummy is already past the age for marriage, so I hope she will get married soon.”

Caught in a break-up rumour?

Gummy’s 2017 single “The Quintessential Man” created quite the drama in the couple’s life after its release. Since the song was a jab at pretentious men and the word “quintessential” translates into “jung suk” in Korean, people were quick to speculate that they had broken up. They even thought that Gummy released the song as a jibe at Jo.

However, the “Without You” singer’s agency soon shared that the break-up rumours had no truth in them, and the celebrity couple’s relationship was going strong.

“The lyrics of Gummy’s new song don’t have anything to do with Jo Jung Suk. The two are still in a good relationship. We hope there will be no more misunderstandings,” said her representative.

When Jo Jung-suk dedicated his acceptance speech to Gummy

After their agencies addressed their break-up rumours, Jo himself let everyone know they were still dating during the 2017 MBC Drama Awards by mentioning Gummy in his Male High Excellence Award acceptance speech.

Following this, Jo mentioned in an interview that he gave Gummy a shout-out in his speech because “I’m grateful that she’s a huge fan of my dramas. (While I was filming Two Cops,) I didn’t have enough time to really see her or even talk to her. I would come home, sleep, wake up, and go to the (filming set) like a zombie. She was busy with concerts as well. I think all we exchanged were words like, ‘I’m enjoying your work.'”

Wedding plans

It was in 2018 that the couple decided to move forward to the next chapter of their relationship.

Announcing their marriage through the news outlet MyDaily, Jo said, “We plan on marrying sometime in the fall. We have not yet held a formal meeting between our families or decided on a venue and things like that as I am in the middle of filming the movie Hit-And-Run. We will love each other and live happily together, married.”

Following this, the couple took to their fan cafes and disclosed the news of their wedding to their fans.

On 22 June 2018, Jo apologised to his fans and shared that it was unfortunate that they had to learn about the most important decision of his life from news reports.

He further said, “It feels like a new beginning for a new life, a turn in the road that will help me grow as an actor, and the thought of now walking down a path that I’d been walking down by myself with someone else excites me. And I’m a little nervous. We haven’t decided on any specific details, which is why I haven’t been able to tell you, but I am planning to get married this year.”

The same day, Gummy, too, used her fan cafe to express her thoughts on their marriage announcement. She wrote, “Like you saw in the news article, I will be getting married. Though the full weight and details haven’t hit me yet, it’s a decision I’ve made. He’s someone who has given me lots of comfort and strength for a long time, and someone who has taught me a lot. I am very grateful to have met such a great person. And I believe it was all thanks to the sincere support you’ve given us.”

Jo and Gummy exchange vows

Following a pre-wedding photoshoot in the beautiful Jeju Island, Korea’s sweetheart couple Jo and Gummy exchanged vows in October 2018.

Gummy’s label C-JeS Entertainment announced the same on 8 October 2018 and wrote, “The two celebrities held a promise ceremony with their families and became husband and wife. The two have vowed to respect and care for each other throughout their lives and to be together in joy and sorrow.”

Thanking the fans for their wishes, the company added, “We would like to thank many of you for your sincere congratulations, and they will greet fans with good productions and music in their respective places. Please give them warm encouragement and blessings on this path where the two walk together.”

Proud parents to a baby girl

On 6 August 2020, Jo and Gummy welcomed a bundle of joy into their lives.

Following the birth of their first child, Jo’s management agency, JAM Entertainment, made the news public and informed fans that both mother and baby are healthy.

“This is JAM Entertainment. We are here to convey that actor Jo Jung-Suk and singer Gummy, have given birth to their new family and both the new mother and baby are healthy. Gummy gave birth on the 6th of August, in the morning, to their first daughter at a hospital in Seoul. Both parents as well as their families are very happy about their first born. Thank you to everyone who has been sending them congratulatory wishes and support. Please bless their new family as well,” the agency wrote.

Of late, Jo and Gummy are enjoying parenthood to the fullest. The couple is often seen gushing about their daughter in interviews.

In 2022, Gummy was seen sharing cute details about her daughter during her appearance in SBS’s variety show Same Bed, Different Dreams Season 2-You Are My Destiny.

“It is still early, but my 3-year-old daughter has a good voice,” she revealed.

When host Lee Ji-hye was curious to know if their daughter took after Gummy, the singer said, “She looks just like her dad when he was little.”

(Hero and featured image: Courtesy cjes.tagram/Instagram)