Jonas Brothers collaborate with TXT for a new song titled 'Do It Like That'
Entertainment
04 Jul 2023 05:00 PM

Jonas Brothers collaborate with TXT for a new song titled 'Do It Like That'

Ananya Swaroop

I think we all can agree that July is an exciting month full of grand releases. Talking about movies, we have films like Oppenheimer, Barbie and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani in the pipeline, which make the month exciting already. But wait until you hear this, Jonas Brothers are coming up with a new song and that too with the K-pop boy band TXT.

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (aka TXT) and Jonas Brothers will be surprising their fans with a new song titled Do It Like That. The confirmation came through an Instagram post shared by Nick Jonas. He posted a picture with the boy band and revealed details about the new collaboration.

Here’s everything we know about Jonas Brothers and TXT’s new song

jonas brother song

Do It Like That marks TXT’s first collaboration with Jonas Brothers. The Jonas Brothers including Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Nick Jonas along with TXT members including Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and HueningKai also shot together for some concept pictures that broke the internet. The official teaser will be dropped on 5 July at 11:00 am ET (08: 30 pm IST). The official song is going to be out on the 7 July at 12:00 am ET ( 09:30 pm IST).

A quick glimpse of the song

As Do It Like That entered its release week, Jonas Brothers treated their fans with a short video of the song. Shot in their classic style, Do It Like That is going to be a peppy track that you won’t stop grooving to. A #DoItLikeThat challenge is also taking over the internet. Check out the video below:

The team behind the song

The song has been produced by Ryan Tedder, One Republic’s producer, who has worked with them on songs like Counting Stars and Halo. Big Hit Music, the music label that formed TXT, is also backing the project. Jonas Brothers and TXT also collaborated on a fun Tik Tok video to keep the excitement levels high before the release. Check it out:

How did the fans react to the news

Ever since the news of this huge collaboration arrived on Twitter, fans could not help but express their zeal for the song’s release. Here’s how they reacted:

All Images: Jonas Brothers/Twitter

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Question: What is Jonas Brothers biggest hit?

Answer: Their biggest hit is Burnin' Up! The song did incredibly well in the charts and peaked at no. 5 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Question: What was Jonas Brothers first hit song?

Answer: Jonas Brothers' first single, 'Mandy' was their first hit song.

Question: Who sings most in Jonas Brothers?

Answer: All three brothers sing and play multiple instruments.

Question: Who is the adopted Jonas brother?

Answer: None of them are adopted.

Question: How many Jonas Brothers songs are there?

Answer: Jonas Brothers have workd on six studio albums, three live albums, three soundtrack albums, one compilation album, one video album, three extended plays, and 30 singles.

jonas brothers jonas brothers new album Tomorrow x Together
Jonas Brothers collaborate with TXT for a new song titled ‘Do It Like That’

Ananya Swaroop

Cinema has always fascinated Ananya, so much that she got a degree in media to know more about it. She has worked for magazines like Man's World India and CineBlitz as an entertainment writer. When not writing about films and celebrities, she likes to travel to new places or try new cuisines. Travel and Food are her latest interests and she is looking forward to explore these further.

   
