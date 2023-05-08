BTS’ Jungkook becomes the fastest K-pop soloist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify

Ever since the inception of BTS, the Korean boy band has been breaking records and creating history. Even after the members decided to take a break from the band and focus on military service and their solo careers, the track record of each member has remained impeccable. BTS members have been creating waves as solo artists, and the newest addition to this list is Jungkook.

Jungkook has set a record to become the fastest K-pop soloist to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify. He achieved the record in just 409 days – that was on 27 March 2023. With this, he has managed to surpass BLACKPINK member Lisa’s record, who previously garnered 1 billion streams on Spotify in 411 days back in October 2022.

Jungkook’s Guinness World Record

.#JUNGKOOK of @BTS_twt sets the Guinness World Records for being the Fastest solo K-pop artist to reach 1B streams on Spotify (Male)‼️ CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK https://t.co/fMihinOF8M pic.twitter.com/FVCrFO8Ekg — BTS Trend Songs⁷🥢 (@BTSTrendSongs) May 6, 2023

The songs that helped Jungkook become the fastest K-pop soloist and achieve this feat are Stay Alive, Left and Right and Dreamers. Jungkook recorded Stay Alive for the BTS-based webtoon 7Fates: Chakho in 2022. Left and Right marked his first collaboration with Charlie Puth. The song peaked at number 22 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Around the same time, he also became the first South Korean artist to release an official song for the FIFA World Cup titled Dreamers. The BTS member even performed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup Opening Ceremony.

When is Jungkook releasing his first solo album?

It is interesting to note that the youngest member of BTS has not released any solo albums post the break. Both Jungkook and BTS’ V are the only ones left to do so. Reports suggest that V is expected to release his solo album somewhere between July and September, and Jungkook is expected to release his solo somewhere between October and December.

What is Jungkook upto these days?

The 25-year-old artist has mostly been enjoying the band’s hiatus. But it is not all fun and play. He was recently spotted in a studio in USA with Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion, and Scooter Braun, alongside HYBE chairman Bang Si Hyuk. Rumours suggest that he probably is collaborating with Justin Bieber for a song.

He returned to say a final goodbye to his fellow BTS member, J-Hope, who has enlisted himself for mandatory military service. Jin was the first member to join the military. Jungkook was also spotted at the 2023 Coachella music festival. When not working, fans have often found the singer on Weverse having impromptu live broadcasts.

