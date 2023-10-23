Park Jin-young’s net worth: The success story of the JYP Entertainment founder

The South Korean entertainment industry has revolutionised the global pop scene and while the audience stans well-known K-pop idols, few know about the faces behind the largest talent companies establishing them. One of the pioneers of the industry, Park Jin-young is a noteworthy name and his colossal net worth and business empire are a testament to that.

Park, who goes by the stage name Jin Young Park and is better known as JY Park or JYP, is one of the richest K-pop celebrities. However, he is more famous as the founder of JYP Entertainment, one of the biggest talent management organisations in South Korea behind the success of ITZY, Wonder Girls, 2 AM, Suzy Bae of Miss A, Stray Kids, TWICE, GOT7 and the newly formed Japanese girl group NiziU.

Dominating the music arena and giving a platform to rising artists — both Park Jin-young and JYP Entertainment have emerged as irrefutable brands. Naturally, his net worth, solo career and passion for creating his own music are awe-inspiring.

As Park Jin-young embarks on a new journey with NiziU introducing its new members ahead of a grand debut in South Korea, let us take a look at his net worth.

What is the net worth of Park Jin-young?

According to IMDb, the Korean pop singer-songwriter, actor and entrepreneur was born on 13 January 1972 in Seoul and reportedly attended Yonsei University. While Park started his career in a boy band, he soon ventured out as a solo artist and eventually climbed the ladders of the industry amid rivals like Big Hit Entertainment (now HYBE), SM Entertainment and YG Entertainment.

According to various media reports, JY Park has a net worth of around USD 250 million (INR 2,078 crore approx.), as of 2022.

Park Jin-young: Career highlights, JYP Entertainment earnings and more

Park Jin-young started as a popular K-pop star

Before discovering famous musicians, who would go on to become international artists, Park Jin-young made waves on the stage. He began his music career in 1992 as part of the K-pop group Park Jin Young and the New Generation in South Korea. However, the three-member band did not attain much commercial success.

According to International Business Times, his solo debut album Blue City was released in 1994 and featured iconic tracks like “Don’t Leave Me”, “I Want To Ask You” and “My Girl”. The following year, he released his second studio album, Tantara, which was followed by Summer Jingle Bell in 1996. Post this, Park formed his entertainment company in 1997 and the rest is history.

However, the “I Am” singer did not lose his musical touch and continued to release albums — Even After 10 Years (1998), Kiss Me (1998), Game (2001) and Back To Stage (2007).

Throughout the 2000s and 2010s, JY Park produced music, which included mini albums, digital singles, and track collaborations. From Sad Freedom (2009) and Spring (2012) to his later records like “When We Disco” (2020), a duet with Sunmi, and “Groove Missing” (2022), featuring Gaeko, he knows how to own the space.

Park is known for his unique and star-studded social media challenges to promote his singles. Korea JoongAng Daily quotes a statement by JYP Entertainment that says although “Groove Missing” started as a TikTok song, which he released in October 2022, for his “Groove Back” challenge, it evolved into a full-length track after many people expressed their love for the music.

Additionally, Park’s fans continue to shower love and praise on him with the “Groove Back” video receiving over 6.6 million views on YouTube. He has successfully written and produced music for Will Smith, Mase and Cassie and is the first Asian producer to accomplish this feat, states an All Kpop report.

While the earnings from these albums and performances are not known, considering his influence and the kind of fame Park gained, it can be deduced that they helped propel his career and entrepreneurial journey, paving the way for a soaring net worth.

JYP Entertainment contributes heavily to Park Jin-young’s net worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JYPnation (@jypentertainment)

Proudly calling itself a leader in entertainment, JYP Entertainment has gone beyond being just a record label and is a renowned talent-hunting and management agency in South Korea and beyond.

Having influenced the industry in its home ground since 1997, the company spread its wings and opened international subsidies — JYP USA, JYP Japan and JYP China. JYP Three Sixty is another JYP Entertainment venture which aims at expanding “the IP business to the platform business,” mentions its website.

According to a report by All Kpop, JYP Entertainment has a market capitalisation of around KRW 2.6 trillion (INR 1,59,64 approx.) or around USD 2.1 billion. With a shareholding of 15.22 per cent, Park is its highest shareholder and is followed by the National Pension Service with a 7.25 per cent holding.

In 2019, the Yonhap News Agency mentioned the overwhelming success of TWICE resulted in a brilliant outcome for JYP Entertainment. It made Park Jin-young the wealthiest person in South Korea, dethroning the owner of SM Entertainment, Lee Soo-man. The report stated the value of Park’s 17.8 per cent shares reached KRW 192.2 billion (around INR 1,179 crore approx.). It marked an increase of KRW 1.9 billion (INR 11 crore approx.) from the 2018 figures. Hence, there is no doubt that JYP Entertainment adds immensely to the net worth of Park Jin-young.

As its founder and co-CEO, Park is very much involved with the careers and reputation of its stars, who form the whole galaxy of JYP Nation. He attends K-pop auditions and even hosts shows to scout fresh talent.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stray Kids (@realstraykids)

For instance, according to IBT, Stray Kids was created via a reality show collaboration between JYP Entertainment and Mnet. Park pre-selected a group of nine trainees, in a “trainees versus JYP” survival show concept. They performed self-made songs, and in the end, debuted as a full-fledged new boy group with two eliminated members being brought back. A similar process, called Sixteen, was followed during the creation of TWICE. Around half of the 16 trainees were eliminated and the final group of nine members became the famous K-pop girl band.

Park Jin-young is also known for maintaining a great work ethic and policies within the company, which makes him such a revered personality. In a 2019 video, while giving a tour of the new office building, the JYP boss revealed the company spends around KRW 2 billion (INR 12 crore approx.) on food.

“It’s not just the agency’s employees that eat here, but also our celebrities and, most importantly, our trainees,” he said.

He is also an actor

Besides being a prolific K-pop artist and entrepreneurial star, Park Jin-young has also dipped his toes into the acting and producing segment. According to IMDb, Park made his acting debut with the television series Dream High (2011-2012). It also starred Doona! (2023) actress Bae Suzy and My Love From Another Star (2013-2014) actor Kim Soo–hyun.

He also appeared in The Producers (2015), Dream Knight (2015-2016), Queen of the Night (2013) and A Millionaire on the Run (2012). Park has worked on the soundtrack of Penguins of Madagascar (2014).

Such movies and acting titles have added to Park’s net worth and have made him relevant as not just a business mogul but also a creative head.

Personal life and autobiography

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J.Y. Park (@asiansoul_jyp)

Although not much is known about his personal life, according to a report by Naver, Park married a non-celebrity in 2013 and is the father of two daughters. They often feature in his social media posts, which show the doting dad he is.

In 2020, Park spoke with Forbes about his plans for penning an autobiography. He said, “At first, I was thinking about having a writer write it so I sat down and did a bunch of interviews.”

“But I was shocked when I got it back because it didn’t feel like I even spoke in it…Being in front of a camera for 26 years, my fans even know how I talk. I erased everything and I typed every single letter in this book,” he added. On 11 August 2020, he released his book Live for What? detailing his journey, vision and aspirations.

Park Jin Young stays in a lavish home in Achiul

Located in the east of Seoul, Guri city’s Achiul town is known for its serenity and peaceful surroundings devoid of tall buildings. A small token of Park Jin-young’s net worth was spent on the luxurious house that he owns here. Estimated to be worth USD 450,000 (INR 3 crore approx.), it has a gym and a basketball court adjacent to it.

In a recent Instagram post, the Korean pop artist shared an image of the stunning wooden exterior with apricot trees in full bloom. However, not much is known about other details of the house, as Park likes to keep his private life out of the spotlight.

Hero and featured images: Courtesy J.Y. Park/ @asiansoul_jyp/ Instagram

This story first appeared on Prestige HongKong.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How much is JYP Entertainment worth?

According to recent data by All Kpop, JYP Entertainment has a market capitalisation of KRW 2.6 trillion or about USD 2.1 billion.

– Who is Park Jin-Young’s wife?

Although details of his personal life are scant, JYP Entertainment founder Park Jin-young married his girlfriend, who is nine years younger than him in 2013. She is a non-celebrity.

– Who are the richest K-pop idols?

Some of the richest K-pop idols include Park Jin-young, PSY, G-Dragon, Rain, Taeyang, BTS’ V and Jin.

– Which Korean entertainment company is the richest?

According to All Kpop, HYBE is the richest entertainment company in South Korea with a market capitalisation of KRW 8.2 trillion or around USD 6.5 billion (INR 5,03,30 crore approx.).

– What are the three biggest K-pop companies?

The top three biggest K-pop companies include HYBE, JYP Entertainment and SM Entertainment.