K drama actors from popular TV shows whose careers began in their childhood

Some of South Korea’s most renowned faces grew up on filming sets. The payoff? A diverse filmography, string of awards, and plenty of acting-related wisdom. Here’s a look at a few K-drama actors from hit titles that launched their careers in their childhood.

Ever since South Korean entertainment — music, movies, shows, the whole shebang — first found itself in the viewing and consuming habits of the globe, celebrities have become quite accessible to fans. From birth charts to food preferences — nearly every information is only a few clicks away. What’s not that well known? The fact that many Hallyu heavyweights spent most of their formative years around cameras and lights as opposed to boards and books. We’re taking a look at a few such K-drama actors who went from getting a taste of acting in their childhood to starring in some of the biggest releases.

Hallyu stars from hit K-dramas that got their big break in their childhood

Yeo Jin Goo (Hotel Del Luna, Ditto)

At the age of eight (2005), Yeo Jin-goo stepped into the Korean entertainment industry. His first role was that of a neglected son in the film Sad Movie — which he was chosen for despite no prior experience. He then landed his first television title with I Want To Love in 2006. This was followed by two successes — Iljimae and Tazza — which earned him the Best Child Actor title at the 2008 SBS Drama Awards. A particularly well-liked performance of his was the younger counterpart of the lead in the Joseon-era drama Moon Embracing The Sun.

At just 17, the actor had celebrated a decade in the spotlight, his youthful charm translating to the moniker, ‘nation’s little brother.’ Stating that he was at ease with the public perception of his transition from child roles to more adult ones, he told Korea Times, “For me, I hope viewers look back on the different roles I’ve done… I hope they can look back and reminisce. It’s not too pressuring. I think viewers will naturally come to accept (my growth).”

Nam Ji-hyun (100 Days My Prince, Suspicious Partner)

Nam Ji-hyun forayed into the industry at the age of 10 with the period drama East of Eden bagging the Best Child Actress title at the 2008 MBC Drama Awards for the same. This was followed by a series of hits — Queen Seondeok, Will It Snow for Christmas?, What Happens to My Family?, and Angel Eyes — each of which shaped her early years and allowed her to establish herself as an actress. Not to mention, they helped her land major roles later on.

In an interview with Financial Express, she reflected on what her biggest challenge had been — from when she was a child artist to present day success. “It took me a long time to become the actor that I am today. I hope that when I look back on my life, I see that I have walked a long path,” she said before adding, “I think it’s also important to understand that although I’ve tried my best, I could be unsatisfied with the results. But everything leaves a mark, so I like to take the time to look back and reflect on how every experience has influenced me.”

Kim Yoo-Jung (Lovers Of The Red Sky, Backstreet Rookie)

In 2003, four-year-old Kim Yoo-jung modelled for a confectionery brand. Soon enough, she’d become the most sought-after child actresses in South Korea. By fifth grade, she’d appeared in a jaw-dropping 13 TV dramas and 15 movies. Her repertoire included the likes of Iljimae and Painter Of The World — for which she bagged the Best Young Actress award at the 2008 SBS Drama Awards — as well as Flames Of Desire, Grudge: The Revolt Of Gumiho, Moon Embracing The Sun, and Dong Yi.

She won the Best Young Actress title at the 1st K-drama Star Awards and 2012 MBC Drama Awards. Her thriving career prompted the actress, who graduated from Goyang High School of Arts in 2018, to defer college and focus on her craft. However, The Jakarta Post quoted her stating that she’d had a few regrets. “I wish time would stand still…From a young age, every phase of my growth was under other people’s scrutiny,” she said before adding, “I was more concerned than happy back then, and I regret (not enjoying being young).”

Lee Hyun-woo (Money Heist Korea, Dream)



At nine, Lee Hyun-woo entered the world of acting — going on to build an impressive filmography with titles like The Great King, Queen Seondeok, The Legend, and The Return of Iljimae. At 17, he rose to prominence with his role as an aspiring dancer in Master Of Study. The same year he led a musical production of Footloose.

A report by Soompi reveals how the actor got around to choosing acting. “People around me told me to try acting since I was good looking. So I told my parents I wanted to try acting. My parents approved so I was able to act,” a young Lee Hyun-woo stated. When asked what the most common feedback he’d received from people was he said, “That I’m handsome, act well, and study well.”

Moon Ga-young (Welcome to Waikiki 2, True Beauty)

After moving back to South Korea from Germany, Moon Ga-young dove into the world of acting, dabbling in both films and television. Her first lead role came in as a teenager with the romance drama Mimi. She then went on to be a protagonist in the web drama EXO Next Door (2015) and added Live Up To Your Name, Don’t Dare To Dream, Ja Myung Go, and Waltzing Alone to her filmography.

Years later, she met her former co-star Yeo Jin-goo — whom she’d worked on Ja Myung-go with when they were both teenagers — this time for Link: Eat, Love, Kill. “There were child actors on the set of Link as well, and it felt a little strange seeing them,” said Moon. “Yeo and I had filmed together when we were their age. Watching them, we reminisced about our past,” she told Korea Joongang Daily.

