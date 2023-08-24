A real-life rags to riches story: A look at Kangana Ranaut’s net worth

One of the talented and bold actresses in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut is not the one to mince words. Her dynamic interviews are proof. If her films are not enough to prove her mettle as an actor, the six features in Forbes India’s Celebrity 100 list, her four National Film Awards, and a Padma Shri should do the talking. Here’s a look at Kangana Ranaut’s net worth.

Kangana Ranaut shot to fame for her portrayal of strong and unconventional roles in women-centric films. In real life as well, she is not afraid to call a spade a spade. While that might rub off a lot of people in the wrong way, it has never messed with her stardom. Hers is also the story of a simple Himachali girl making it big in Bollywood, which inspires her fans. Making it big in Bollywood also means garnering a lot of wealth, and that is what we are discussing today – Kangana Ranaut’s net worth.

All about Kangana Ranaut net worth

Early life

Born on 23 March 1987, in erstwhile Bhambla, a small town in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh, Kangana’s roots lie in a Rajput family. She was born to Asha Ranaut, a school teacher, and Amardeep Ranaut, a businessman. She also has two siblings, Rangoli Chandel and Akshit Ranaut.

She went to DAV School in Chandigarh and had initially plans of becoming a doctor, as her parents had expected. But life had other plans for her.

Career

When Kangana was new in Mumbai, she was originally supposed to make her debut in Ramesh Sharma and Pahlaj Nilani’s production I Love You Boss. However, when she was finalised for Gangster: A Love Story, she dropped out of the other film. She won several awards for her portrayal of Simran in Gangster, including Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

She went on to star in films like Woh Lamhe…, Life in a… Metro, and Fashion, which earned her the first National Film Award, the Raaz franchise and more. After a brief string of hits and misses came the phase of big hits. With Upon a Time in Mumbaai, Tanu Weds Manu, Queen, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, and more, which cemented her position in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut’s net worth in 2023

According to reports, Kangana Ranaut has a net worth of INR 95 crore. Most of her income comes from her movies, for which she charges a whopping INR 15 to 27 crore per movie. She reportedly charged INR 24 crore for her latest movie Thalaivii. She also endorses a lot of brands, and reportedly charges INR 3-3.5 crore per endorsement. Apart from this she’s also a director and producer, all of which contribute to her massive net worth.

Most expensive things owned by Kangana Ranaut

Manali bungalow

Hailing from Himachal, Kangana invested in a lavish property in Manali, which costs INR 30 crores according to several reports and publications. The luxurious cottage-style bungalow spread over 7,600 sq ft has seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also has a conservatory, a gym, a yoga room, and a fireplace like all pahaadi homes.

Mumbai apartment

Kangana Ranaut’s net worth also includes her INR 20 crore Mumbai home in Pali Hill area. The 5 BHK apartment is spread across 3,075 sq ft and multiple floors. Ranaut purchased this home in 2017 and has been living there since.

Mumbai office

Not many know this, but Kangana Ranaut’s office that houses her production house Manikarnika Films, is another lavish space. It is also located at Pali Hills and reportedly costs a whopping INR 48 crores.

Luxury cars

With a fleet of luxury cars, Kangana Ranaut’s net worth is soaring and how! She owns a swanky BMW 7 Series worth INR .35 crore, Mercedes Benz GLE SUV worth INR 75 lakhs, an Audi Q3 whose price ranges between INR 34.75 lakh to INR 43.61 lakh, and a Mercedes Maybach S-Class with a price range of INR 2.69 cr to INR 3.40 cr, among others.

All Images: Courteys Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

