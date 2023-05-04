From owning a Mercedes Benz to a palatial farmhouse: Net worth of comedy king Kapil Sharma

It was the year 2007 when season 3 of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge aired on television. A young man named Kapil Sharma won the stand-up comedy reality show, and the rest is history. After winning several other reality shows and hosting some, Kapil managed to launch his own show, Comedy Nights with Kapil, in 2013. The show, now known as The Kapil Sharma Show, is one of the most successfully running shows on television, and contributes majorly to Kapil Sharma’s net worth.

However, the reality show is not the only source of income for Kapil Sharma. The comedian is also often spotted on tours and live shows, which also add to his wealth. Apart from this, Kapil Sharma also ventured into acting in 2015. He made his Bollywood debut with Abbas Mustan’s Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. He then did a film titled Firangi and was last seen in Nandita Das’ Zwigato which released in 2023.

Ever since Kapil Sharma rose to fame, he has lived a life of luxury. From branded clothes to luxurious apartments, the reality TV host has several extravagant assets to take note of. Let’s dive into the lavish life of Kapil Sharma and his net worth.

What contributes to the massive net worth of Kapil Sharma

Apart from being a TV host and actor, Kapil Sharma has a production banner named K9 Productions. He is also a prolific singer and made his singing debut with Guru Randhawa’s song Alone this year. Let’s take a look at how much does he earn in a year.

The net worth of Kapil Sharma

Kapil is one of the highest-paid comedians in India. His net worth is estimated to be USD 35 million (INR 285 crores approx.). His net worth has increased by 380% in the past 5 years. A major portion of his income also comes from brand endorsements. He charges USD 1,22,000 approx. (INR 1 crore approx.) per brand. His monthly income sums up to USD 3,67,000 approx. (INR 3 crores approx.) and his yearly income is estimated to be USD 4.28 million (INR 35 crores approx.).

Kapil Sharma’s income from The Kapil Sharma Show

The Indian comedian charges USD 61,143.85 (INR 50 lakhs approx.) to host per episode of the reality show. This makes him one of the highest-paid TV hosts in India. The show currently has a TRP rating of 1.1.

His earning in the past five years

Sharma earned USD 4.8 million (INR 40 crores) in 2023 so far. He earned USD 4.4 million (INR 36 crores) in 2022, USD 3.7 million (INR 31 crores) in 2021, USD 3 million (INR 25 crores) in 2020, and USD 2.8 million (INR 23 crores) in 2019.

Properties owned by him

The comedian resides in Mumbai and owns a lavish house in the suburbs. He purchased this house in 2012, valued at USD 1.8 million (INR 15 crores). He also owns a palatial farmhouse in Punjab.

Wheels parked at his house

Sharma owns a fleet of luxurious cars including a Mercedes Benz S350 worth USD 1,45,000 (INR 1.19 crores approx.), a Volvo XC 90, a vanity van worth USD 6,73,000 (INR 5.5 crores approx.) and a Range Rover Evoque.

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)

All Images: Courtesy Kapil Sharma/Instagram