How wealthy is Karan Johar: A look at his net worth & assets

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), My Name Is Khan (2010), Student of the Year (2012) — Karan Johar’s films are enough to introduce the man that taught the audience what romance is. The filmmaker marked his debut as a director in 1998 and created something extraordinary. He continued to work his magic and kept on adding more feathers to his cap. Today, Karan Johar is a director, producer, and television personality with a whopping net worth.

Karan Johar is one of the highest-paid filmmakers in the industry and is known not only for directing incredible films but for also backing some great content. KJo also launched the career of many actors and continues to contribute to the world of cinema. His upcoming projects like Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Singham Again, Bedhadak and more have already got people excited. These projects star A-listers and their success will too contribute to Karan Johar’s net worth massively.

Apart from producing films and directing some, Karan Johar also ventured into other entertainment industry avenues. He hosts the popular television talk show called Koffee with Karan. He hosted a dating show called What the Love! and a radio show titled Calling Karan. He has also appeared as a judge on competition reality shows including Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, India’s Got Talent, and India’s Next Superstars. These ventures also add to his yearly net worth, which keeps increasing very rapidly. Let’s take a look at the luxurious life of KJo.

Karan Johar earns through films, hosting, & other business ventures

Karan Johar is also an investor in an AI-led ad tech influencer marketing platform called Kofluence. The company had raised a pre-series funding of USD 4 million (INR 33.06 crores approx.) as of 8 February 2022. His production house named Dharma Productions also mints millions. In July 2016, a new department of the company was launched called Dharma 2.0. It focuses on producing advertising commercials. Another subsidiary of the studio was created in November 2018, called Dharmatic Entertainment. It focuses on the production of film and television content for online distribution platforms.

Karan Johar’s net worth

Karan Johar has a net worth of around USD 215 million (INR 1777 crores approximately). He charges around USD 362,854 (INR 3 crores) per movie as a director. His monthly income sums up to USD 1.2 million approx. (INR 10 crores). He earns USD 12 million approx. (INR 100 crores) annually. His personal investments sum up to USD 58 million approx. (INR 480 crores). He charges USD 241,940 (INR 2 crores) as his endorsement fees.

The filmmaker’s net worth in the last few years

There has been an 80 per cent rise in the net worth of Karan Johar in the past few years. He earned USD 9 million approx. (INR 75 crores) in 2020, USD 7.7 million approx. (INR 64 crores) in 2019, USD 7.2 million approx. (INR 60 crores) in 2018, USD 7 million approx. (INR 58 crores) in 2017 and USD 5.4 million approx. (INR 45 crores) in 2016.

Earnings from Tyaani Jewellery

Karan Johar entered the jewellery business in 2021 with his label named Tyaani Jewellery. The brand specialises in contemporary polki jewellery. It is handcrafted in 22-carat gold with certified natural uncut diamonds. Within two years of the launch, the brand has already opened two stores in Mumbai.

How Neuma contributes to Karan Johar’s net worth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neuma (@neumaindia)

Johar forayed into the hospitality sector last year in 2022 with the launch of his restaurant named Neuma. It is a contemporary, modern European restaurant located in South Mumbai. This latest addition to Karan Johar’s many successful business ventures contributes highly to his net worth.

Properties owned by the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director

KJo resides in a sea-facing duplex mansion at Carter Road, Mumbai. He bought the 8000 sq. ft. house in 2010 for USD 3.8 million approx. (INR 32 crore). As per Magicbricks, a real estate company, the evaluated rate of the house is around USD 483 (INR 40,000) per square ft, making it a pricey investment. He also owns another house at Malabar Hills, which cost him around USD 2.4 million approx. (INR 20 crore).

In addition to this, the filmmaker also owns a massive office space spread across 18,000-square-foot in the suburbs. He also owns a splendid property in Delhi’s Mehrauli neighbourhood.

Wheels parked at the Gehraiyaan producer’s house

Karan Johar owns a few luxury cars which are estimated to be valued at around USD 967,370 (INR 8 crore). He has a BMW 745, a BMW 760, a Mercedes S class, Audi 8L worth USD 188,637 (INR 1.56 crore), Mercedes Maybach S500 worth USD 241,842 (INR 2 crore), Jaguar XJ and BMW 520D to name a few.

His pricey jacket collection

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

There is never a dull fashion moment when Karan Johar steps out. He invests quite a huge amount in his wardrobe and owns some of the most uber-expensive jackets. His walk-in closet houses a Gucci tracksuit worth USD 2,611 (INR 2.61 lakh), a Balenciaga colour-blocked nylon oversized track jacket worth USD 2,174 (INR 1,80,000), and let’s not forget his Libertine space writing flight jacket worth USD 1,658 (INR 1,37,280).

His love for swanky sneakers

Karan Johar is known to be one huge sneaker head and his swanky shoe collection will blow your mind. The average price of a pair of his sneakers costs nothing less than USD 1,000 (INR 82,709). He owns a Versace x 2Chainz collection sneaker worth USD 1,343 (INR 1.11 lakh approx.). He also owns a dazzling pair of Balenciaga Metallic sneakers worth USD 906 (INR 75,000). He also owns Super King sneakers in both all-white and a khaki-meets-orange priced at USD 1,274 (INR 1.05 lakh approx.) and USD 1,074 (INR 88,825) respectively. He also owns a Gucci vintage platform sneakers in silver for which he paid more than USD 1,038 (INR 86,000).

His expensive collection of luxury bags

KJo is often spotted carrying some of the most luxurious bags when stepping out. He owns a Gucci GG Supreme tote with embroidered angry cat worth USD 1,207 (INR 1 lakh approx.). He also owns another uber-expensive Louis Vuitton x Supreme Epi Keepall Bandouliere bag in blood-red colour which costs USD 2,415 (INR 2 lakh approx.).

All Images: Courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram