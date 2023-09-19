Kareena Kapoor net worth: A comprehensive look into the Begum of Bollywood’s wealth

The Begum of Bollywood, in every true sense, Kareena Kapoor has been ruling the industry for over 20 years now. Known for her bold choices in movies and in her life, Kareena Kapoor has never shied away from anything. From ruling the box office, to ruling the ramp and even advertising spaces, she has done it all. And that has led to her garnering a massive amount of wealth, which is what we are looking at today. Here’s a close look at Kareena Kapoor’s net worth.

The one true “It girl” of Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor has breathed life into and immortalised almost every character she has played. She might be most acclaimed for her characters Geet and Poo, which need no introduction, but she has played a bunch of other iconic characters that are still legendary and nobody would dare remake them. Celebrating the undisputed Queen of Bollywood, we are decoding Kareena Kapoor’s net worth, her most expensive things, and her career.

All about Kareena Kapoor’s net worth

Early life and career

Born on 21 September 1980 in the first family of Bollywood, the Kapoor family, Kareena Kapoor was born with a silver spoon. Born to superstar parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita, Kareena wanted to be an actress ever since she was a child. She did her schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai, followed by Welham Girls’ School in Dehradun. After her schooling, she studied commerce for two years at Mithibai College and did a three-month summer course in microcomputers at Harvard Summer School in the United States, before finally enrolling at the Government Law College in Mumbai.

Kareena Kapoor was supposed to make her acting debut with Rakesh Roshan’s Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai in 2000, but she left the project later on. She then debuted later the same year alongside Abhishek Bachchan in Refugee, for which she earned the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.

Since then, there has been no looking back for the actress. After starring in a string of moderately successful films, her first big success came with her portrayal of Poo in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. But while she earned commercial success, she was not particularly applauded for her acting skills. That changed when Chameli came in 2004, where she played the role of a prostitute with a golden heart. The film turned out to be a turning point in her career, and she went on to do several films like Yuva, Omkara, Dev, and more, which proved her mettle as an actress.

She went on to do a variety of roles, ranging from Fida, Aitraaz, Hulchul, and Chup Chup Ke to Jab We Met, Kurbaan, Tashan, and 3 Idiots, and by then she established herself as an A-list actress in Bollywood.

Kareena Kapoor’s net worth

According to several reports, Kareena Kapoor has a whopping net worth of INR 440 crore. This huge net worth comes from her movie fees, where she charges close to INR 10-12 crore per movie. Apart from movies, she also earns a fortune from the brand endorsements and photoshoots. She reportedly charges INR 5 crore per brand endorsement. She also judged the prestigious dance reality show Dance India Dance, for which she reportedly charged INR 3 crore.

Most expensive things owned by Kareena Kapoor

Mumbai home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

After having lived in Fortune Tower for more than a decade, Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan moved to an apartment in Satguru Sharan in Bandra, along with their kids. Designed by Darshini Shah, the house is spread across four floors and features magnificent artwork, a massive library, antique pieces, English-style furniture, and more. According to Koimoi.com, they purchased the house for INR 55 crore.

Gstaad home

That Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan like to vacation in Gstaad in Switzerland is not news to their fans, but not many know that the couple owns a luxurious house in Gstaad worth INR 33 crore. Not much is known about this house, but we can imagine how swanky the residence must be, overlooking the snow-capped Alps.

Luxury cars

Also adding to Kareena Kapoor’s net worth is her fleet of luxury cars. She owns luxurious sedans such as a Mercedez Benz S-Class worth INR 1.40 crore, a Lexus LX 470 worth INR 2.32 crore, an Audi Q7 that comes with a price tag of INR 1.12 crore, and Range Rover Sport SUV worth around INR 1 crore.

All Images: Courtesy kareenakapoorkhan/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– How is Kareena Kapoor so rich?

Kareena Kapoor’s major earnings comes from the movies, brand endorsements, stage shows, tours, and radio shows that she does.

– What is Kareena Kapoor’s monthly income?

According to reports, Kareena Kapoor’s monthly income is INR 2 to 3 crore.

– Who is the No 1 richest actress in India?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is reportedly India’s richest actress. Her net worth is approximately INR 828 crore.