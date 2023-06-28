Here’s what we know about Scoop 2: In conversation with Karishma Tanna & Zeeshan Ayyub

A lot was expected from the team of Scoop ever since the Netflix show was first announced. Post the massive success of Hansal Mehta’s shows like Scam 1992, the audience was hoping for a similar impact from the new crime thriller show. Starring Karishma Tanna, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja in lead roles, the show premiered on Netflix on 2 June 2023, and was an instant hit. It was everything that the internet was talking about, and its success once again proved that nothing could stop Hansal Mehta from telling great stories to the audience.

Karishma Tanna essays the lead role of Jagruti Pathak in the show which is based on Jigna Vora’s biographical memoir Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison. The show followed her story of being accused of murder of Mid-Day crime reporter, Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011. The show is gripping, intriguing and keeps you on the edge of your seat — a few common factors in all Hansal Mehta projects. And his cast including Tanna, Zeeshan Ayyub and Harman Baweja did a great job essaying their roles on the screen.

Basking in the glory of the show’s success, Karishma Tanna and Zeeshan Ayyub connected over a call to discuss the nuances of what made the show successful. From prepping for their respective characters to the possibility of another season, we talked about everything under the roof.

Here are some excerpts from our exclusive interview with Karishma Tanna & Zeeshan Ayyub

When working on a project that is based on a true story, it becomes very important to be factually correct. As an actor, how much research went into playing your respective roles?

Karishma Tanna: When this role was offered to me, I learnt that it was inspired by the book — Behind Bars in Byculla written by Jigna Vora. However, when I met Hansal (Mehta) sir, he told me that he did not want me to predict or mimic any person. Even the script was so beautifully detailed that I did not have to do a lot of research. Of course, people already knew about this incident that took place in 2011. I also was aware of it, so I just went online and did a little bit of research about the case. Also, because I was shadowing a crime reporter, I met the real cop who was a part of the case and went to a couple of police stations to understand everything a little better.

Zeeshan Ayyub: When you are working with Hansal sir, you need to know that the script is your final reference for everything, even if the story is based on true events. What we are trying to communicate through a story is more important than anything else. The script also has some notes of fiction to add some drama, so for me, that was my reference point for my character. I was a little nervous because the role comes with a huge responsibility. I did not want to lose the warmth that the character should have had on the screen. So, Hansal sir sent me a few videos of senior journalists being interviewed, which helped me a lot in portraying my role and understanding my character.

The premise of the show is quite serious. Was it ever draining to shoot certain scenes? What were the most difficult scenes to shoot?

Karishma Tanna: For me, the newsroom scenes were very difficult to shoot because I did not know many informative topics and subjects that I had to talk about. There were many technical dialogues also and there was a lot of debating, overlapping and names to be given. For me, that was difficult because I had to look like this passionate, hungry crime reporter who always wants to be on the top of her game. The scenes in the jail were quite draining emotionally.

Zeeshan Ayyub: It was a fun set, so it was not that draining. But yes, I would agree with Karishma that the newsroom scenes were difficult. We started the shoot with those very scenes so the pressure of ‘how will this shape up’ was also there. These scenes were draining because of the chaos that was happening during these conversations tha almost everyone was sapped at one point. For me, the funniest part was shooting the last scene of the show. And I will never forgive Karishma for that. It was a four-and-a-half-page long scene where I am looking back at the whole case and figuring out what actually had happened and why was Jagruti accused. I have these lengthy lines to deliver while Karishma had very quick ones. We were tired from shooting since the morning and Karishma was already sleepy and relaxed while I was stressed as to how will I deliver so many lines perfectly. But we finished it in one and a half hour.

Karishma Tanna: Yeah, Zeeshan Ayyub finished it so quickly like ‘makhan’. So, it is so important to have good co-workers like me. *laughs*. Also, credit goes to Hansal sir, who will never take an extra shot once he’s found the emotions he’s looking for.

Jigna Vora was visited the set. Were there any moments where you learned new things about the plot from her while shooting? How was her energy on the sets?

Karishma Tanna: She came at the end of the shoot. I did not meet her before that. However, it was quite a great meeting. We spoke about the show and she told me how she was very happy that I was playing this role. And honestly, she did not have to give me any footnotes because my character was written quite beautifully already.

Karishma and Zeeshan, your roles are quite demanding. And with that comes the pressure that it is a Hansal Mehta show so it has to be successful. Did it ever make you anxious?

Karishma Tanna: I was working with him for the first time, and for me it is very important to understand what the director’s techniques are. I get very nervous when the director is strict, it makes me restrict myself as an actor. However, when I first met Hansal sir, I struck a chord immediately because a Gujarati connection also came out. And we used to pull Zeeshan’s leg together. All of this helped me in developing a connection with my director and also my co-star. Also, Hansal sir is a very chill person. He allowed us to experiment with our roles and that helped streamline the process even more.

Zeeshan Ayyub: On some level, Hansal sir and my career started at the same time. Shahid (20212) helped me, Rajkummar Rao and Hansal sir to become more mature. And it helped sir to develop a new way of directing the actors. I knew how he worked so it was very easy for me. I would have said yes to the role even if I had only two scenes, to be honest.

Zeeshan, fans love you more in comic roles, but you are exceptionally good when it comes to more serious characters like the one you play in Scoop. As an actor, what kind of roles do you enjoy playing more?

Zeeshan Ayyub: There’s nothing specific as such. I love doing everything. For me, it is more important to understand how I am feeling about the role. I do look for new challenges, like playing Imran in Scoop. That is something I really enjoy.

Netflix is creating quite some great content which is being viewed by a very large audience. This allows the reviews to come in really quickly as well. Does it make you nervous that a series of tweets can make or break the success of a project?

Karishma Tanna: I was nervous because firstly I was doing this kind of a role for the first time. It was a very difficult and challenging role for me because everything was so new to me. I was curious to know what people had to say about the show, and about my character and I was waiting for the reactions. So, all these mixed emotions were there which is a good thing. Otherwise, it means you don’t really care about your work.

Zeeshan Ayyub: I don’t believe this. I think it’s an assumption and it is not that easy. I think the kind of content you make, what message it is trying to send and how is this content reaching the audience matters more. It is a huge problem that people feel this way, that a tweet may decide a project’s destiny. It does to some extent, after all, social media is a very powerful tool. But not too much. Many shows in the past have seen the same fate. They did not work initially because of the first reviews and all, but picked up after a month because of good word of mouth. Even Scam took its time to pick up and people still talk about the show even now.

We’ve heard that Scoop season 2 is already in the pipeline. Can you shed some light on that? And what kind of projects are you looking at post this?

Karishma Tanna: I don’t have any clue about season 2. I was just focused on season 1. I would love to do something that is as challenging as this show and I am hoping for the best, basking in the glory, and enjoying.

Zeeshan Ayyub: Same here. I have no clue whether a season 2 is happening or not. Workwise, I have a couple of projects lined up including Katha, Lalla, Laal Batti, Sam Bahadur. There are talks about some really interesting projects as well but I cannot talk about them right now. The kind of character I am looking for are the ones that manage to just surprise me, something I think I cannot do.

All Images: Courtesy IMDb