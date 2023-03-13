Meet Kartiki Gonsalves, the director of Oscar winning docu ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Her directorial debut won an Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film category. Not to mention, she was also one of the first women to be selected in India as a Sony Imaging Ambassador for the Sony Alpha series as a natural history and social documentary photographer and filmmaker. Meet Kartiki Gonsalves – the director of the Oscar-winning documentary short film The Elephant Whisperers.

Gonsalves made a heartwarming speech while accepting the Academy Award for her film and it also reflected her passion for the craft. Much of it also came from her experience as a social documentary photojournalist and filmmaker.

Beyond a filmmaker: All about Kartiki Gonsalves

Having grown up in the Nilgiris, Kartiki Gonsalves describes herself as a traveller and explorer. Although it was her debut as a director, Gonsalves has filmed several advertisements, documentaries, and reality series previously. In fact, her work has been published in several magazines as well.

Her love for wildlife and nature at large was, however, hereditary of sorts. Gonsalves’ father was a photographer, and her mother was always interested in fauna. Her grandmother too was an amateur naturalist.

All of 36, The Elephants Whisperers director is fully focussed on two things – one is nature, and the other is building connections and exploring cultures. Through these two interests of hers, Gonsalves tries to raise awareness regarding the importance of conservation and how human existence is entwined with nature. And while Gonsalves is in the pursuit to make an impact on environmental and cultural issues through her work, she is also focussing her attention on bringing solutions to the existing challenges with her projects.

Gonsalves’ dedication towards her craft is seen in her latest outing as well and we can see why it’s being adored. The way she uses photography and film as a medium to connect people to nature is something truly fascinating. Here’s more power to Kartiki Gonsalves and her never-ending enthusiasm towards wildlife and nature.

Hero and Featured Images Courtesy Frederic J. Brown/AFP