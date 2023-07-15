Here’s a glimpse of the luxurious life of Katrina Kaif and her net worth

Born in Hong Kong, Katrina Kaif finally moved to London for three years after residing in different countries. And things drastically changed for her from there. She picked up modelling assignments and eventually decided to pursue a career as a fashion model. It was during one of her shows when Indian filmmaker, Kaizad Gustad, spotted her and offered her a role in Boom (2003). While the film was a commercial flop, people started taking note of the actress. Katrina soon started picking up projects that made everyone appreciate her talent. 20 years later, Katrina Kaif is one of the most successful actresses in B-Town with a whooping net worth.

Some of her noteworthy performances were in films like New York (2009), Namaste London (2007), Mere Brother Ki Dulhan Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Raajneeti (2010), Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011), Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and more. The success of these films at the box office added more and more value to the net worth of Katrina Kaif. Let’s take a look at the luxurious life of the Sooryavanshi actress and her most valuable assets.

From expensive properties to her brand: A look at the net worth of Katrina Kaif

Her major earnings come from movies, brand endorsements, and stage shows. Her net worth is reportedly growing by 13 per cent every year. According to Forbes, the actress ranked 23 in the 100 highest-paid celebrities list in the year 2019.

Katrina Kaif’s net worth in 2023

Katrina Kaid is one of the highest-paid actresses in Bollywood. Her net worth in 2023 is USD 32 million (INR 263 crore approximately.) Her monthly income sums up to USD 364,500 (INR 3 crore) and her annual income reportedly sums up to USD 3 million approx. (INR 30 crore). She charges USD 1 million approx. (INR 12 crore) per film.

Earnings from brand endorsements

Katrina Kaif charges a fee of USD 850,516 (INR 7 crore) for brand endorsements. She endorses several brands including Slice, Nakshatra, Lux, Panasonic, Lakme, Oppo, etc. She signed a fresh deal with Reebok recently at a hike of 40 per cent from her previous fees.

Earnings from Kay Beauty

Katrina Kaif launched her beauty line called Kay Beauty in 2019. One can buy lip tints, lip liners, lipsticks, eyeshadows, eyeliners, eyebrow pencils, and more from the beauty line. The company asserts that its products are also vegan and cruelty-free. Kay Beauty has a yearly revenue of around USD 12 million approx. (INR 100 crore).

How the net worth of Katrina Kaif grew in the last few years

Katrina Kaif’s net worth in 2022 was USD 28 million (INR 230 crore approximately) Her net worth was estimated to be USD 25 million (INR 205 crore approx.) in 2021. Her net worth in 2020 was USD 23 million (INR 189 crore approximately). The net worth of Katrina Kaif in 2019 summed up to USD 19 million (INR 156 crore approximately).

Cars owned by the Tiger Zinda Hai actress

Katrina Kaid owns a fleet of cars including an Audi Q3 worth USD 51,031 (INR 42 lakh), a Mercedes ML350 worth USD 60,752 (INR 50 lakh) and an Audi Q7 worth USD 97,203 (INR 80 lakh). She recently bought a Range Rover Vogue LWB which cost her around USD 288,013 (INR 2.37 crore).

Properties owned by Katrina Kaif

The actress owns a 3 BHK Apartment in Bandra worth USD 996,511 approx. (INR 8.20 crore). She also purchased a property in Lokhandwala worth USD 2 million approx. (INR 17 crore). Apart from these two properties, she also bought a 4-BHK penthouse in Bandra where she currently resides with her husband, Vicky Kaushal. Katrina also owns a bungalow in London worth USD 850,680 approx. (INR 7 crore).

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal’s combined net worth

Vicky and Katrina tied the knot on 9 December 2021 at Six Senses Fort in Rajasthan. The duo’s combined net worth is estimated to be USD 37 million (INR 304 crore approx.) Vicky Kaushal‘s net worth in 2023 is worth USD 5 million (INR 41 crore approximately).

Other expensive assets owned by the Namaste London actress

The actress wore an expensive dress for the title track of Welcome (2007). The silver sequined dress was gifted to her by Emilio Pucci. The dress was worth USD million 3,184 (INR 2.62 lakh) at that time. Her gowns for the movie Bang Bang! (2014) were also custom-made for her. The sum total of these expensive dresses including an orange dress, a red dress, and two gowns was USD 121,523 (INR 1 crore).

All Images: Courtesy Katrina Kaif/Instagram