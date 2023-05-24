‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 1-12 winners: Know what your favourite stars are doing now

For twelve prolonged seasons, the Indian audience got to witness some brave celebrity contestants win consecutive seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Based on the American series titled Fear Factor, the Indian audience was first introduced to the stunt-based reality show in 2008, where we saw several celebrities take part in dangerous stunts to win the trophy. After wrapping up season 12 in 2022, the show is returning with Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 very soon.

The winner of the last season of Khatron Ke Khiladi was Tushar Kalia. He competed against fourteen contestants and bagged the title. Season 12 had some of the scariest tasks, making the reality show worth a watch. The same kind of thrill is expected from Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 as well. But before we dive into what the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will look like, let’s take a look at all the previous seasons’ winners and what are they upto now.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13: What are the preceding winners of seasons 1-12 upto?

Khatron Ke Khiladi seasons 1, 2 and 4 were hosted by Akshay Kumar. Priyanka Chopra hosted the third season whereas Arjun Kapoor hosted the seventh season of the show. However, it’s film director Rohit Shetty who has been hosting the show for the longest time. He first appeared on Seasons 5 and 6, and has been hosting the show since season 8. He will be returning to host Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13 as well. Let’s check out the Khatron Ke Khiladi winners list below.

Season 1

Aired in: 2008

Number of contestants: 12

Location: South Africa

Runner up: Urvashi Sharma

Winner: The winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 1 was Indian model and actress, Nethra Raghuraman. Her gutsy attitude and perseverance helped her overcome various challenges and tasks during the season. After winning KKK, the model married a Singapore-based entrepreneur in 2011. She was last seen in a 2016 released movie titled Bhagya Na Jane Koi.

Season 2

Aired in: 2009

Number of contestants: 13

Location: South Africa

Runner up: Jesse Randhawa

Winner: Bollywood singer and actress, Anushka Manchanda won the second season of the show. Fans loved her adventurous spirit as she displayed incredible courage while facing daunting stunts. She was last seen in a film titled Angry Indian Goddesses in 2016. The film premiered at various international festivals as well. In 2018, she launched Kiss Nuka, her alter ego, with the electro-pop song, Don’t Be Afraid. In 2021, she launched her brand ‘I am Seeking’ under which she will launch new music, products, and experiences related to spirituality.

Season 3

Aired in: 2010

Number of contestants: 13

Location: Brazil

Runner up: Ritwik Bhattacharya

Winner: Popular television actor, Shabbir Ahluwalia won the KKK title in the third season. Shabbir’s consistent performance, physical strength, and ability to face his fears helped him secure the winner’s trophy. The actor had worked on two movies titled Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007) and Mission Istaanbul (2008) before entering KKK. He did a web series titled Fixerr in 2019. He is currently playing the role of the protagonist in Zee TV’s serial Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan.

Season 4

Aired in: 2011

Number of contestants: 13

Location: South Africa

Runner up: Mauli Dave

Winner: Aarti Chhabria, an actress and former model, was crowned the winner of the fourth season. She was one of the strongest contenders throughout the season. Fans loved her competitive spirit, determination and calculated risk-taking abilities. After finishing KKK, Aarti appeared in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 6 in 2013. She also helmed a short film titled Mumbai Varanasi Express, which won the Best Film Award at the International Festival of Short Films on Culture and Tourism in 2017.

Season 5

Aired in: 2014

Number of contestants: 17

Location: South Africa

Runner up: Gurmeet Choudhary

Winner: Rajniesh Duggall emerged as the winner of the fifth season. He was known for his calm demeanour and focused approach on the show. After winning KKK, he worked in two daily soaps titled Aarambh (2017) and Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran (2019). He also appeared in movies like Beiimaan Love and Wajah Tum Ho in 2016, Udanchoo (2018), and more.

Season 6

Aired in: 2015

Number of contestants: 15

Location: South Africa

Runner up: Meiyang Chang

Winner: Ashish Chaudhary won the sixth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. His determination, physical agility, and calculated risks enabled him to overcome extreme challenges and emerge as the winner. He is best known for his roles in films like Dhamaal (2007) and Double Dhamaal (2011). He was last seen in a Hindi TV serial titled Beyhadh 2 which released in 2019. He also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 8 in 2015.

Season 7

Aired in: 2016

Number of contestants: 15

Location: Argentina

Runner up: Sana Saeed

Winner: Late actor Sidharth Shukla secured the winner’s title in the seventh season. He was also announced as the winner of Bigg Boss season 13 in 2019. He appeared in two Bollywood movies titled Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) and Business in Kazakhstan (2017). He was last seen in Broken But Beautiful season 3 in 2021. The talented actor died due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 40 on 2 September 2021.

Season 8

Aired in: 2017

Number of contestants: 12

Location: Spain

Runner up: Hina Khan

Winner: Shantanu Maheshwari emerged as the winner of the eighth season. With his incredible flexibility, agility, and fearlessness, Shantanu tackled the daunting tasks and emerged victorious. He hosted Zee TV’s reality show India’s Best Dramebaaz in 2018 and appeared in the music video of the song, Haaye Oye in 2019. He did four more songs after this. He marked his Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi in 2022. He was last seen in Netflix’s web show titled Tooth Pari which released in 2023.

Season 9

Aired in: 2019

Number of contestants: 12

Location: Argentina

Runner up: Aditya Narayan

Winner: Choreographer Punit Pathak won the ninth season of the show. Punit’s progress over the show made him a deserving winner. He made his acting debut with ABCD: Anybody Can Dance in 2013. And then appeared in movies like ABCD 2 (2015), Nawabzaade (2018) and Street Dancer (2020). He was a captain on the reality TV show, Dance Plus in 2015. He was also the director of the 2020 hit song, Bhula Dunga starring Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill.

Season 10

Aired in: 2020

Number of contestants: 10

Location: Bulgaria

Runner up: Karan Patel

Winner: Karishma Tanna bagged the winner’s trophy in the tenth season. She displayed exceptional bravery and performed extremely well in challenging tasks. In November 2020, she appeared in Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’s song Basanti. In 2021, she appeared in the web series titled Bullets as Lolo. On the personal life front, she got married to Mumbai-based real estate businessman, Varun Bangera on 5 February 2022. She was last in Hansal Mehta’s Scoop that released a few weeks back.

Season 11

Aired in: 2021

Number of contestants: 13

Location: Cape Town

Runner up: Divyanka Tripathi

Winner: Arjun Bijlani won Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. He is well known for his roles in shows like Naagin (2015-2016), Kavach…Kaali Shaktiyon Se (2016), Ishq Mein Marjawan (2017-2019), and more. In January 2022, he hosted Sony TV’s India’s Got Talent. He also participated in Star Plus’s Smart Jodi along with his wife, Neha Bijlani in the same year and emerged as the 2nd runner-up. Arjun then starred in MX Player’s popular web series Roohaniyat as Saveer Rathod. In November 2022, he replaced Rannvijay Singha to host the fourteenth season of MTV Splitsvilla. As per a report by Telly Chakkar, Bijlani has been roped in for Contiloe’s next for Sony TV alongside Jennifer Winget.

Season 12

Aired in: 2022

Number of contestants: 14

Location: Cape Town

Runner up: Faisal Shaikh

Winner: Tushar Kalia grabbed the winner’s trophy for the last aired season of KKK. He has choreographed for films like Half Girlfriend (2017), Ok Jaanu (2017), Hate Story 4 (2018), Dhadak (2018), War (2019), The Zoya Factor (2019), Junglee (2019), and more. He also appeared as an actor in the Hindi feature film, ABCD: Any Body Can Dance (2013). On the personal front, the actor tied the knot with his girlfriend Triveni Barman in January this year.

Spin-off season – Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India

Aired in: 2020

Number of contestants: 9

Location: India

Runner up: Karan Wahi

Winner: The official spin-off of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi, this Indian reality and stunt television series featured previous contestants of the show. Nia Sharma was declared as the winner of this limited edition show followed by Karan Wahi. Post the win, she appeared in the second season of ZEE5’s Jamai 2.0 in 2021. In 2022, she participated in Colors TV’s dance-based reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 by pairing up with choreographer Tarun Raj Nihalani.

More about Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13

As per several reports, Rohit Bose Roy, Shiv Thakre, Archana Gauatm, Nyrra M Banerji, Anjum Fakih, Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sheezan Khan, Daisy Shah, Arijit Taneja and Dino James are said to be part of the upcoming show.

Talking about the show, Rohit Shetty said in a press statement, “Hosting Khatron Ke Khiladi each year is something that I absolutely enjoy. With season 13 we are going into the wild with a jungle theme and the ultimate rule of the jungle is – the survival of the fittest and the bravest.”

