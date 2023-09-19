A look at Kusha Kapila’s net worth: Her career, wealth, assets and more

If there’s one influencer in India who has set a sort of benchmark for content creators, it is Kusha Kapila. What started as a chance encounter for her has now spiraled into a glorious career as a successful content creator and an actor. Today we are decoding Kusha Kapila’s net worth and her assets.

Currently awaiting the release of two of her films, Kusha Kapila is definitely on a career-high. Her upcoming films are Sukhee, also starring Shilpa Shetty, which is all set to release on 22 September 2023, and Thank You For Coming, which is set to release on 6 October. After the news of her separation from her husband broke the internet and trolls took to their keyboards to do what they do best, Kusha Kapila emerged as a rather graceful person and showed that hard work speaks the loudest. The first generation of content creators in India, Kusha Kapila is a bonafide star, powered by hard work and determination. Here is a look at Kusha Kapila’s net worth.

All about Kusha Kapila’s net worth

Early life and career

Born on 19 September 1989, Kusha comes from a middle-class family in Delhi. Her childhood was just like any other regular child. She graduated from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) with a degree in fashion design, which led to her career as a fashion editor at Times Internet, after which she joined iDiva. It was here that she improvised several characters, that went on to become an internet sensation. Her rendition of South Delhi and West Delhi girls and the South Delhi aunty Billi Masi went viral, and she became a popular face on the internet.

Eventually, she left her job and switched to full-time content creation based on her Internet-famous characters.

Kusha Kapila’s net worth

According to several reports, Kusha Kapila is one of the highest-paid influencers on social media and has a net worth of INR 20 crore. With 3.4 million followers (at the time of drafting this article), her major source of income is through her Instagram posts, brand collaborations, and also movies and web series now. She reportedly charges about INR 2 lakh per post, and her yearly earnings are about INR 45 lakh.

Kusha Kapila is also fond of luxury cars and bikes. Reportedly, she owns a Mercedes-AMG worth INR 57 lakh and a five-seater SUV TATA Punch that comes with a price tag of INR 9 lakh. She also owns two bikes, a BMW and a classic Royal Enfield.

All Images: Courtesy Kusha Kapila/Instagram

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Does Kusha Kapila have a baby?

No, Kusha Kapila does not have a baby.

– Has Kusha separated from her husband?

Yes, Kusha has separated from her husband Zorawar.

– How is Maya related to Kusha Kapila?

Maya is Kusha Kapila’s dog.

– How much money does Kusha Kapila make?

Her net worth is estimated to be INR 20 crore, and she makes about INR 45 lakh yearly.

– Where is Kusha Kapila based?

Kusha Kapila has recently moved to Mumbai for her work commitments. Before this, she was based in Delhi.