Lee Jong-suk announces fan meeting tour dates for more Asian cities

South Korean actor Lee Jong-suk has added dates and cities to his ongoing 2023 Fan Meeting Tour. The tour will continue from July through October and will be held in 11 Asian cities.

Lee is one of the most prolific K-drama actors in the South Korean entertainment industry. His television credits include Doctor Stranger (2014), Pinocchio (2014–2015), While You Were Sleeping (2017).

Lee has also made a mark on the big screen with acclaimed Korean movies such as The Face Reader (2013), V.I.P (2017) and Decibel (2022).

The actor enlisted in the mandatory military service in March 2019 and was discharged in January 2021. The critically successful K-drama, Big Mouth (2022), was his first television project following his discharge.

Lee Jong-suk Fan Meeting Tour 2023 dates and cities

The tour will start on 1 July in Hong Kong and end on 28 October in Ho Chi Minh City in southern Vietnam. Lee will come to Bangkok on 19 August and in Singapore on 4 October as part of his tour.

07.01 – Hong Kong

07.08 – Taipei

07.15 – Jakarta

08.05 – Dubai

08.19 – Bangkok

09.10 – Seoul

09.18 – Osaka

09.21 – Tokyo

10.04 – Singapore

10.15 – Macau

10.28 – Ho Chi Minh

Lee Jong-suk in Manila

On 16 April, Lee held a fan meeting in Manila, which was his first fan meeting in the country since 2018. The fan meeting was held at the Plenary Hall of the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

According to Manila Bulletin, the hall was jam-packed with Lee’s fans. The actor responded to fan’s questions from the many that were pinned to a board. He also met three of the fans on the stage. Lee also sang the Korean boy band g.o.d’s “Again.”

South Korean actor Shin Ja-hae, who was Lee’s While You Were Sleeping co-star, was a special guest at the fan meeting.

Lee is in a relationship with IU

A South Korean media outlet reported on 31 December 2022 that Lee was dating singer-actor IU, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun.

The news was confirmed by the respective agencies of the two stars. Both Lee and IU separately posted lengthy messages for their fans explaining how they met and their love for each other.

Lee said that he met IU when he was in his 20s.

(Hero and Featured images: Courtesy of @jongsuk0206/Instagram)