Mahesh Babu’s net worth: Meet one of the wealthiest Telugu actors of all time

Actor, producer, media personality, and philanthropist — Mahesh Babu juggles several roles with finesse and is considered to be one of the most successful stars in the South industry. With more than 25 films to his name, he is considered to be one of the highest-paid Telugu stars. Mahesh Babu started working in the industry at a very young age and has been a part of several blockbuster movies that have eventually also contributed to his net worth and lavish lifestyle.

From expensive cars to luxurious properties, everything that the Telugu megastar owns speaks royalty. Mahesh Babu started working at the age of four and carved a niche for himself as a romantic and action star. His movies including Murari (2001), Athadu (2005), Pokiri (2006), Dookudu (2011), Srimanthudu (2015), Maharshi (2019), Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020) and Sarkaru Vaari Paata (2022) made people fall in love with Mahesh Babu again and again, ultimately helping him in building his massive net worth. Today, the star lives a life of opulence and here’s a look at his impressive net worth.

Everything that contributes to the enormous net worth of Mahesh Babu

Most of the earnings collected by Mahesh Babu come from his movies. He also owns a production house by the name of G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment which contributes to his net worth. He made an entry into the film exhibition business with the inauguration of the seven-screen multiplex, AMB cinemas at Gachibowli, Hyderabad. Apart from his work in the movies, Mahesh Babu is also known for his philanthropic work. He has adopted two villages in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, donated for heart surgeries of children, co-runs a charitable trust and non-profit organisation called Heal A Child and is associated with Rainbow Hospitals as their goodwill ambassador.

A look at the net worth of Mahesh Babu

A report in CNBC suggests that the net worth of Mahesh Babu is estimated to be INR 273 crore approx. (USD 33 million). The actor charges a hefty amount for movies. His monthly income is estimated to be INR 2 crore (USD 241,203) and his annual income sums up to INR 120 crore (USD 14.4 million approximately).

Movie fees and brand endorsements

Financial Express reported that Mahesh Babu increased his fee to a considerable INR 78 crore (USD 9.4 million approx.) for his just-released film, Guntur Kaaram. It is reported that Mahesh Babu will earn a record salary of INR 125 crore (USD 14.9 million approx.) for a movie he is working on with SS Rajamouli. Apart from movies, money also comes in from brand endorsements. The actor charges INR 10 crore (USD 1.2 million approx.) for each brand endorsement.

Mahesh Babu’s net worth over the year

Mahesh Babu’s net worth in 2022 is reported to be INR 220 crore (USD 26.5 million approximately). His net worth in 2015 was approximately INR 90 crore (USD 10.8 million approx) and was INR 50 crore (USD 6.03 million approx.) in 2010. In 2005, the net worth of Mahesh Babu was INR 6 crore (USD 723,637).

Properties owned by the Spyder actor

The Telugu star owns a lavish bungalow in the prime locality of Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The property is estimated to be worth INR 28 crore (USD 3.3 million approximately). The actor recently also purchased a property in Bengaluru.

Wheels parked in the actor’s garage

Mahesh Babu has been a car enthusiast and has had an impressive collection of cars since a very young age. The wheels parked in his garage include luxurious models like Audi e-Tron, Range Rover, BMW X6, and Mercedes-Benz S-Class. Mahesh Babu recently purchased a Lexus LX570 as well. The Telugu superstar also owns a private plane and a lavish vanity van.

Other business ventures

Apart from the production house and the multiplex, the megastar also owns and operates a restaurant named AN Restaurant. AN stands for Asian Namrata.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Who is Mahesh Babu’s first wife?

Mahesh Babu married Namrata Shirodkar in 2005. The duo dated for almost 5 years before tying the knot.

– Does Mahesh Babu have a son?

Yes, the actor has a 17-year-old son. His name is Gautham Ghattamaneni.

– Why is Mahesh Babu called Prince?

His fans fondly call him ‘Tollywood Prince’.

– Why is Mahesh Babu so famous?

Mahesh Babu is one of the most influential actors in the Telugu film industry and has worked on many blockbuster movies, which aids his popularity worldwide.

– Where does Mahesh Babu live?

The actor resides in Hyderabad.

