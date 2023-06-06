Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s net worth: How wealthy is the ‘Never Have I Ever’ actress

If you are a fan of teen dramas, then you must have already binge-watched all the seasons of Never Have I Ever. Starring Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as the main lead, the show is finally coming to an end with its season 4 releasing on 8 June 2023. The Netflix show, which has been created by Mindy Kaling, gave Maitreyi Ramakrishnan quite some popularity along with some extra zeros added that added to her net worth. She plays the lead as Devi Vishwakumar in the show, and enjoys quite a lavish life, unlike her character.

Maitreyi’s journey to stardom began when she auditioned for the lead role in Never Have I Ever at the age of 17. The show explores the life of an Indian-American teenager navigating her life through high school, family, and cultural identity. Maitreyi’s authentic and captivating portrayal of Devi resonated with audiences worldwide, earning her critical acclaim and catapulting her to fame. The success also created for her a net worth that now accounts for millions. Let’s take a look at the actress‘ luxurious life post the success of the Netflix show.

A look at Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s massive net worth

Born on 28 December 2001 in Mississauga, Ontario, the young actress is of Tamil descent. Her parents immigrated to Canada from Sri Lanka as refugees due to the civil war. She studied at Lisgar Middle School and graduated from Meadowvale Secondary School. It was during her time at Meadowvale when Maitreyi decided to pursue acting. She was already accepted into the theatre program at York University in Toronto when she got the role of Devi, but she decided not to take up the program.

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s earnings

According to several media reports, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s net worth sums up to USD 500,000 (INR 4 crore approx.). TMZ recently reported that the young actress makes USD 20,000 (INR 16 lakh approx.) per episode of Never Have I Ever. She earned USD 200,000 (INR 1 crore approx.) for the first season of the hit Netflix show.

Raise in salary during NHIE season 2

Soon after the success of season 1, the series came back with a second season in 2021. Maitreyi reportedly got a 5 per cent raise in her earnings. She earned USD 21,000 (INR 17 lakh approx.) per episode during the second season, and raked in at least USD 210,000 (INR 1 crore approx.) during the second season. She also received a USD 100,000 (INR 82 lakh approx.) bonus before the show’s return. Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is expected to grow her net worth with the release of Never Have I Ever Season 4.

Earnings from other ventures

Besides acting, the 22-year-old actress also does modelling and photoshoots. She has appeared on the cover page of several magazines including Cosmopolitan, Teen Vogue, Seventeen, Entertainment Weekly, and many others. The actress also endorses several brands, which also contribute to Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s net worth.

Future projects of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

Ramakrishnan will return as the voice of Zipp Storm for My Little Pony: Bridlewoodstock. She will also star in Netflix’s romantic comedy film titled The Netherfield Girls. The film which will mark Maitreyi’s film debut, is a contemporary adaptation of Jane Austen’s novel Pride and Prejudice.

More about Never Have I Ever Season 4

The fourth season of the hit coming-of-age comedy series will show Devi and her friends navigating senior year at school. Along with Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Richa Moorjani, Jaren Lewison, Darren Barnet, Lee Rodriguez, Ramona Young, and John McEnroe (voiceover) are also a part of the show. The final season will stream on Netflix from 8 June 2023.

All Images: Courtesy Maitreyi Ramakrishnan/Instagram