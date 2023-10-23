Malaika Arora’s net worth: A look at the fitness freak celeb’s opulent house, cars and more

Grooving to Chhaiya Chhaiya would never have been the same without Malaika Arora. The OG dance queen of Bollywood, she is what we call the quintessential ‘item number’ girl, but her popularity is no less than any commercial Bollywood actress, and so is her wealth. Here’s looking at Malaika Arora’s net worth.

Even though she shot to fame with the AR Rahman track, she has more to her than just that musical number. A fashion icon, model, fitness enthusiast, reality show judge, film producer, and an entrepreneur, Malaika Arora wears many hats. Living the best life with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, and her girlfriends, the diva has always been the talk of the town. With a queen-sized life fit for a true queen, Malaika Arora’s net worth is the subject of envy for many.

All about Malaika Arora’s net worth

Early life

Born on 23 October 1973 in Thane, Mumbai, Malaika Arora grew up with her mother and sister Amrita Arora after their parents divorced when they were young. She went to Swami Vivekanand School in Chembur, where her aunt was the principal. She also went to Jai Hind College, but did not complete college, owing to her professional career.

Back when MTV launched and started in India, Malaika Arora was selected as one of the VJs. She hosted some popular shows like Club MTV, Love Line and Style Check. She appeared in a bunch of music videos as well, before she got her big break with Chhaiya Chhaiya in Dil Se. Since then there’s been no looking back for her.

Malaika Arora’s wealth

According to several reports, Malaika Arora’s net worth stands at a whopping INR 99 crore approx. Her sources of income are countless. She is one of the most prominent reality TV judges in India. Reportedly, she charges INR 90 lakh to INR 1.5 crore for an item song, and about INR 6 to 8 lakh per episode for a reality TV show. She also has her own talk show and owns a swanky yoga studio. She even endorses a number of brands, and all of these add to her net worth.

Most expensive things owned by Malaika Arora

Mumbai house

Malaika Arora owns a swanky 4BHK apartment in the heart of Mumbai, in Bandra. Done in shades of white and blue, the apartment costs INR 14.5 crore. She moved into the apartment after her divorce with her Arbaaz Khan and lives with her dog Casper currently.

Luxury cars

With a great apartment comes a fleet of luxury cars. Her garage is a haven for auto lovers and car enthusiasts. The actress owns a Range Rover Autobiography LWB worth INR 3.28 crore, a BMW 7 Series 730Ld DPE Signature worth INR 1.42 crore, an Audi Q7 which starts from INR 83.30 lakh and can go up to INR 90.78 lakh, and a Toyota Innova Crysta which starts at INR 18.09 lakh.

All Images: Courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram