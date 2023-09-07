Decoding the enormous net worth of Malayali superstar Mammootty

In a career spanning over five decades, Mammootty has acted in over 400 films, and this simply speaks volumes. Predominantly working in Malayalam and Tamil language films, the South Indian megastar has also ruled the box office with Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English-language productions. With such a tremendous range of work, it is natural that Mammootty enjoys a massive net worth, and is one of the richest actors in the industry.

Mammootty has been acting in films since he was 20-years-old. He made his onscreen debut as an extra in K.S. Sethumadhavan’s film titled Anubhavangal Paalichakal in 1971. It took him a lot of hard work to land his first prominent role a few years later. He worked in the Malayalam film Mela in 1980 which marked a new phase of his career. A year later, the superstar made his first-ever appearance as a lead actor in I. V. Sasi’s film Thrishna. After a few more years of meticulous work, Mammootty became one of the biggest stars with a whopping net worth that kept increasing every year.

Today, as he celebrates his 72nd birthday, we take a look at his luxurious life and how he spends his money on expensive assets.

A breakdown of the net worth of Bheeshma Parvam star Mammootty

Apart from acting, Mammootty is also the chairman of Malayalam Communications, which manages Malayalam television channels including Kairali TV, Kairali News, and Kairali WE-TV. The megastar is also one of the highest tax-payers in the country. He also is the founder of the production house Playhouse Motion Pictures. They have backed several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films.

Mammootty’s net worth in 2023

The estimated net worth of the Malayali star is approximately USD 43 million (INR 360 crore). His annual income sums up to USD 6 million approx. (INR 50 crore). He earns USD 360,823 (INR 3 crore) in a month and charges USD 1.2 million approx. (INR 10 crore) for a film. Brand endorsements also contribute to the net worth of Mammootty as he charges USD 481,097 (INR 4 crore) per brand.

The Masterpiece star’s net worth in the last few years

Mammootty’s net worth in 2022 was estimated to be USD 37 million approx. (INR 310 crore). In 2021, his net worth was USD 33 million approx. (INR 280 crore). His net worth was USD 31 million approx. (INR 265 crore) in 2020. In 2019, his net worth was estimated to be USD 25 million approx. (INR 210 crore).

Properties owned by the megastar

Mammootty owns a luxurious plush villa in Kadavanthara, Kochi and also owns several valuable properties across the state. The actor spent a hefty amount of USD 481,097 (INR 4 crore) on his Kerala house which features solar panels and lavish amenities. Apart from this, the actor also owns hundreds of acres of cultivation grounds and guest houses in Trivandrum.

Wheels parked in the actor’s garage

Mammootty recently purchased a brand-new Ferrari 812 for USD 481,097 (INR 4 crore). He also owns a Mercedes-Benz G-Class worth USD 1,08,246 (INR 90 lakh). Other cars parked in his garage include a Jaguar F-TYPE worth USD 220,000 (INR 1.8 crore approx.), a BMW X6 worth USD 180,000 (INR 1.4 crore approx.) and a Range Rover Sport worth USD 210,000 (INR 1.7 crore approximately). He also owns a Mini Cooper worth USD 54,123 (INR 45 lakh), a BMW E46 M3 worth USD 156,356 (INR 1.3 crore), a Jaguar XJ, a Toyota Land Cruiser, an Audi A7, a Mitsubishi Pajero Sport, Toyota Fortuner, and a vanity van from Benz Caravan.

All Images: Courtesy Mammootty/Instagram