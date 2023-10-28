All you need to know about Bigg Boss 17 contestant Mannara Chopra

Bigg Boss 17 is in full swing and its contestants are doing what they do best – creating a strong fan base and bringing in TRPs for the show. One of the strongest contenders this season is Mannara Chopra. You might not remember her from her rather forgettable Bollywood debut, but she has a far more famed identity. Here’s all you need to know about Mannara Chopra.

Cousin of global icon Priyanka Chopra and actress Parineeti Chopra, Mannara Chopra has been grabbing eyeballs on the reality show. An actress who has appeared in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Kannada films, Mannara is a known face. On Bigg Boss 17, she is already making an impact and winning hearts. So, we are here with more deets and insight into everything that is there to know about her.

All you need to know about Mannara Chopra

Early life

Mannara Chopra was born in Ambala Cantonment to a jewellery designer mother and a lawyer father. She also has a younger sister Mitali Chopra who is a fashion stylist. Mannara went to Summer Fields School in New Delhi, and later pursued a BBA degree. How is she related to Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra, you ask? Mannara’s mother and the other Chopra cousins’ fathers are siblings.

Career before films

Mannara moved to Mumbai after college to pursue a career in modelling. She featured in a lot of advertisements, like a Suzuki ad with Salman Khan, Dulex paints ad with Farhan Akhtar, Parle Marie ad with director Imtiaz Ali, and more. She was also the face of Gaana.com earlier. She had also featured in a Dabur Amla hair oil ad with Priyanka Chopra.

Before making her film debut, Mannara was also a fashion designer and an assistant choreographer. She is a trained Kathak dancer and also excels in various other dance forms like hip hop, belly dance, and more. She has also walked the ramp in several fashion shows during her modelling career.

Mannara Chopra’s interesting filmography

Mannara Chopra’s career in films got a kickstart post her Dabur Amla ad campaign with her cousin Priyanka Chopra. This made her venture into acting in the South. She made her acting debut in 2014 in the Telugu film Prema Geema Jantha Nai. She also made her Bollywood debut the same year with Anubhav Sinha’s Zid, co-starring Karanvir Sharma. In the following years, she featured in three Telugu films Jakkanna, which was a big box-office, Thikka, and Rogue.

All Images: Courtesy Mannara Chopra/Instagram