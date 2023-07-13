Net worth of ‘Barbie’ star Margot Robbie and how she spends her fortune

Margot Robbie is an Australian actor hailed as one of the biggest names in Hollywood. She owes her success to the brilliant characters she portrays in movies, which majorly contribute to her high net worth.

Robbie was born in Dalby, Queensland, and started her acting career in Australia before moving to the US sometime in the early 2010s.

In just a decade, she has cemented her name as one of the most bankable stars in the industry. Her outstanding performances in films, such as I, Tonya (2017) and Bombshell (2019), and big-budget franchise movies of DC Extended Universe (DCEU) have turned Robbie into an instantly recognisable worldwide name from Japan to the American west coast.

She has also successfully added the tag of producer to her name as well as that of a businessperson, partnering with her husband, British filmmaker Tom Ackerley, on several acclaimed movies.

Interestingly, Robbie is known for being an extremely private person. She is not on social media, having apparently deactivated her Instagram account sometime after announcing a break from social platforms in 2021. Her Facebook account has only a handful of posts, and most of them are related to her films, with the last post being from March 2018.

Margot Robbie: A look at her career

Margot Robbie started her acting career with the Australian TV series Neighbours (2008–2011, 2022). Her breakthrough role came with The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), and she has since gone on to lead major critically and commercially successful films, such as Z for Zachariah (2015), I, Tonya, Mary Queen of Scots (2018), Bombshell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019) and Asteroid City (2023).

Her portrayal of Harley Quinn in three DCEU films — Suicide Squad (2016), Birds of Prey (2020) and The Suicide Squad (2021) — has been hailed universally by fans of the iconic DC comic book character.

She has garnered two Academy Award nominations, four Golden Globe nominations and five BAFTA nominations so far. She has also been recognised by Time magazine as one of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2017.

How much does Margot Robbie earn from films?

Celebrity wealth tracker Celebrity Net Worth estimates Margot Robbie may have a net worth of USD 40 million (INR 328 crore approx.).

Much of this is obviously because of her film career. But it is not clear how much she may have made from the movies she has been a part of as an actor or producer in the earlier years.

Commenting about her stint in Neighbours, she told Vanity Fair in 2014 that she “saved up enough to get me through three years unemployed.” Some reports suggest that she was paid somewhere around USD 350,000 (INR 2.8 crore approx.) for The Wolf of Wall Street and almost double that figure two years later for Z for Zachariah.

But by 2019, she was listed by Forbes as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world with total earnings of USD 23.5 million (INR 192 crore approx.). The publication noted that a prime reason behind her income was the eight-figure upfront earnings from Birds of Prey of which she was also a producer.

Her income in recent years is better known, especially for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie — one of the most-anticipated films of 2023.

Robbie plays the titular character, who is based on the world-famous Mattel doll, and stars alongside Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken. The film also has a larger A-list star cast, including Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa and John Cena, playing different versions of Barbie and Ken. The film also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell.

According to multiple reports both Robbie and Gosling have been paid USD 12.5 million (INR 102 crore approx.) each for Barbie. It is not clear if Robbie or any of the other actors have a share in the profits of the film, similar to how some A-list stars, such as Tom Cruise, the star of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023), do in their cases.

Nevertheless, Robbie serves as one of the producers of the film. This means her overall paycheck from Barbie will be much higher than her acting fees of USD 12.5 million (INR 102 crore approx.).

Margot Robbie’s endorsements and businesses

The face of Calvin Klein and Chanel

Robbie became the face of Calvin Klein’s Deep Euphoria fragrance in 2016. The scent has cascalone and mandarin leaf as its top notes; black rose and geranium, among others, as middle tones; and patchouli and musk as base notes.

She became a brand ambassador of Chanel in 2018 and since then has worn the brand’s dresses for most of her public appearances. However, it is unclear if she continues to be the brand ambassador of the luxury fashion brand, as Robbie has been seen wearing a series of Bottega Veneta creations in November 2022.

Though she picked a Chanel for her 2023 Golden Globes appearance, she was seen in a Valentino at the London premiere of her film Babylon and wore Bottega Veneta in January 2023.

Be it Calvin Klein, Chanel or Bottega Veneta, details of the deal in each of them are not known.

Nissan electric’s ambassador

Robbie was named Nissan’s first electric vehicle ambassador by the Japanese auto giant in February 2017. As part of the promotional event, which was held in Monaco, Robbie went behind the wheels of a Nissan BladeGilder concept car and raced it down the streets.

In her role as Nissan Electric Vehicle Ambassador, Robbie said, “Our lives are literally turning electric, but the sad fact is that so many people around the world still don’t have access to a reliable source of electricity at all.”

Some months later, a 2018 Daily Mail report cited a publicist saying that Robbie would be paid around USD 1 million (INR 8 crore approx.) over a period of two years as part of her ambassadorship.

Margot Robbie’s production company

Margot Robbie co-founded the production company LuckyChap Entertainment with Tom Ackerley and some of their friends in 2014.

The production house has since released critically and commercially successful movies such as I, Tonya (2017), Promising Young Woman (2020) and Boston Strangler (2023), headlined by Robbie, Carey Mulligan and Keira Knightley, respectively.

Through her company, Robbie is also the producer of Barbie whose total production budget is an estimated USD 100 million (INR 820 crore approx.).

Papa Salt gin

Along with Tom Ackerley and industry friends, Charlie Maas, Josey McNamara and Regan Riskas, Margot Robbie used her net worth to co-found a new line of gin, Papa Salt, in May 2023.

Made in Byron Bay — a coastal town in New South Wales, Australia — the gin is reportedly inspired by the east coast of Australia. The brand’s website calls it an “easy-drinking gin that celebrates the subtle taste of native Australian botanicals.”

The official site also reveals that the founders experimented with 59 recipes before coming to the right combination for Papa Gin. It has notes of zesty wax flower, hibiscus and citrus peel as well as nutty wattleseed, pink peppercorn and a hint of oyster shell.

Expensive things Margot Robbie owns

Car collection

Unlike most other celebrities, it is difficult to find out the exact cars that Margot Robbie owns. While several reports say that she owns a Mercedes-Benz CLA, a Ford Explorer, a Mercedes G63 AMG and an Audi A6, among other cars, little can be ascertained about them.

Robbie has hardly ever been seen in them and, unlike Henry Cavill who posts pictures of his rides on social media, she never talked about four-wheelers while she was active.

However, older pictures show that she has at least owned a Hyundai Excel, a predecessor of the Hyundai Accent. During its production run from 1985 to 1999, the Hyundai Excel was one of the most affordable cars but had features that were found in more expensive cars of its kind. Pictures suggest that Robbie drove a green Hyundai Excel. It is not clear if she still owns it.

The other car that she has been seen in is a Cadillac Escalade. Made by American automaker General Motors, the Cadillac Escalade is a full-size SUV, a favourite among celebrities. A 2023 model of the car starts at around USD 81,000 (INR 66 lakh approx.) and can go up to USD 151,000 (INR 1.2 crore approx.). Depending on the variant, it can either have a 6.2L V8 engine or a 6.2L Supercharged V8 engine. It has a top speed of just over 200 km/h.

Some reports indicate that she also owns a Nissan LEAF electric vehicle, which might make sense since she is a brand ambassador of the car brand. In fact, the Daily Mail report from December 2018 says that a publicist revealed she would likely be gifted a car by Nissan when she signed up to be their face.

A 2023 Nissan LEAF goes up to 340 km on a full charge on the back of its 40 kWh battery, which can be increased to 60 kWh. The starting price of the electric car is USD 28,000 (INR 22 lakh approx.).

Real estate

In a short span of time, Margot Robbie strengthened her net worth on the back of smart investments in a real estate portfolio that helps her live comfortably in both the US and her home country of Australia.

One of Robbie’s best-known homes is located in the Venice Beach neighbourhood of Los Angeles. It was bought by the actor in around October 2019 for USD 5 million (INR 41 crore approx.), shortly after she was named by Forbes as one of the world’s highest-paid female actors.

The property has three separate structures on a double-wide lot, the exact size of which is unknown. It is built like a fortress and has its own gate, alarm systems and CCTV cameras. Besides the main building, it has a two-bedroom separate structure and a cottage-style third structure. There is a three-car garage on the property as well.

In mid-2021, when parts of the property were still under construction, TMZ reported that its total worth will be an estimated USD 15 million (INR 123 crore approx.).

Besides her US address, Robbie is believed to own a home in Byron Bay. It was bought by her in 2018 for around USD 3 million (INR 24 crore approx.). Australian media reports from the time suggest that she indeed had a look at the property located in Linnaeus Estate, which was a private gated beachfront estate, between Byron Bay and Lennox Head.

The timber-lined property is situated next to a beach. It has an all-white interior, large kitchen and designer bathroom, as well as a treehouse-like alfresco deck that extends out of the main building into the greenery-covered ground of the property.

In May 2023, Robbie and Ackerley reportedly took a look at another Byron Bay property. Reports say that the property, named Cedar Hill, is described as one of the ‘most beautiful homes’ in the country. It is situated around 10 km south of Byron Bay in a secluded place called Newrybar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amir Prestige (@amirprestigegroup)

It was last sold in 2019 for around USD 1.6 million (INR 13 crore approx.), but records indicate that another USD 2 million (INR 16 crore approx.) was spent on its redevelopment.

The barn-style main building sits on 20,000 square metres. It has eight bedrooms and as many bathrooms, along with an open-style kitchen, living and dining areas. It comes with custom-designed furniture, such as a 16-chair dining table and sofas covered in bohemian textiles. The house has an infinity pool, too. Glass, concrete, recycled timber and natural stone among other materials have been used in its construction.

In 2019, Robbie spent around USD 2 million (INR 16 crore approx.) on two adjoining homes on Gold Coast in Southport, Queensland. They were bought for her mother, Sarie Kessler, and older sister, Anya Robbie. Each property has two bedrooms, three bathrooms and a garage.

Five years before the dual purchase, she had also paid off her mother’s mortgage on their family home on Gold Coast. The family home was originally bought in 2007 by Sarie for around USD 300,000. It had four bedrooms, three bathrooms and a backyard pool. Some years after its mortgage was paid off, the Robbie family sold off the house.

Among her previous accommodations is a 312.5-square-metre home in a 603-square-metre plot in Hancock Park, a suburb of Los Angeles in California. It was one of the first major properties that the actor added to her portfolio. Robbie bought it in 2017, shortly after her marriage to Ackerley and their move to the US from London.

The two-floor home, built in 2016, is quite modest. It has four bedrooms, all decked in white walls and five-and-half bathrooms. A huge black chandelier hangs over a blue round sofa in the family room, which also has a fireplace. Just outside the huge floor-to-ceiling glass window of the room is the property’s outdoor pool, which has a low, yellow diving board.

In the kitchen is a Carrara marble sink and a six-seat counter. On the second floor is the master bedroom with a private balcony. The property also has a boutique wine cellar, spa, patio with a bar and pool bath, and an open-air cabana.

Robbie paid around USD 2.7 million (INR 22 crore approx.) for the property when she bought it. In May 2021, she sold the property for around USD 3.5 million (INR 28 crore approx.).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luxury Real Estate (@cleverestates)

In 2018, Robbie paid USD 950,000 (INR 7.7 crore approx.) to buy a house owned by Milk (2008) director Dustin Lance Black in Hollywood Heights in Los Angeles. Robbie bought the property as an investment and is, therefore, believed to have never lived in it. Originally built in the 1950s, the actual size of the two-bedroom and one-bath home is 88 square metres.

Robbie commissioned a restoration work on the property, following which the walls and the furnishings were given new colours and fittings. Right behind the property are two terraces that are built into a hillside and have enough space for seating. The uppermost terrace overlooks the house and gives a fantastic view of the neighbourhood.

Reports suggest that the house was immediately put on rent for USD 5,000 per month (INR 4 lakh approx.) after Robbie bought it. In December 2020, she put it up for sale for USD 1.2 million (INR 9.8 crore approx.).

Hero image: Courtesy IMDb; Featured image: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures – © 2023 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved./IMDb