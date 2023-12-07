Meet Mihir Ahuja aka Jughead Jones of The Archies

The time has come when the world is set to witness the acting prowess of seven young actors, all of whom are set to appear in Zoya Akhtar’s rendition of The Archies. While everyone else is making their Bollywood debuts, there’s one actor who is not new to the life in front of the camera. Meet Mihir Ahuja, aka Jughead Jones in The Archies.

The Archies marks the debut of star kids Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, as well as launches some new faces. But even in a cast as talented and diverse as this, there’s one actor who grabbed the attention of many. Not new to the world of glitz and glamour, Mihir Ahuja has perfectly blended with the world of The Archies, set in the fictional town of Riverdale. If you too want to find out more about this actor, you are at the right place. Let’s find out all about Mihir Ahuja.

All you need to know about Mihir Ahuja

Early life

Born on 28 June 1998 in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, Mihir Ahuja completed his schooling from at Carmel Junior School in Jamshedpur and for college, he came to Mumbai and went to HR College of Commerce and Economics. During his school and college years, Mihir has won many awards, including 2017’s Mr. HR Fest and Mr Joule in 2019 at a College competition.

Movies and TV shows

The Archies might be the biggest film project he has worked on till date, but not his first. Mihir Ahuja made his acting debut as a child artist in 2000, when he worked in the Hollywood film Cheaters, directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin.

He has also worked as a voiceover artist and has appeared in many ad films for prominent brands like Nescafe, Lays, and OLX. He was also seen in Tahira Kashyap’s anthology called Quaranteen Crush in Netflix’s Feels Like Ishq, where he played the role of Maninde. He has also starred in Sakshi Tanwar’s Mission Over Mars in the role of Param Hariprasad. Taj Mahal 1989, Engineering Girls Season 2, State of Seige, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Dhakad are some of the other movies and TV shows he was seen in.

Another notable role of Mihir was his portrayal of Dhruv Jauhari in Made in Heaven season 2. He played the son of Vijay Raaz and Mona Singh, a spoiled brat in a middle-class household, whose mind has been corrupted by the casual misogyny existing in the world. But the character arc that Dhruv sees, being schooled by his mother, Mihir Ahuja played that role with absolute brilliance and finesse and breathed life into Dhruv.

He made his Bollywood debut on the big screen in the Hrithik Roshan-starrer critically acclaimed movie, Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl.

All Images: Mihir Ahuja/Instagram