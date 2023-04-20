ASTRO member and K-Pop star Moonbin is no more

The world of K-pop has woken up to a shocking piece of news. Moonbin of the K-pop boy band Astro is no more. According to South Korean entertainment news outlet Soompi, the artist was found dead at his home on 20 April. He was 25 years old.

The singer was found in this condition at his house by his manager. The news has taken his fans aback, who are in denial about the major loss. The Seoul Gangnam Police Station is now investigating the death

K-Pop star Moonbin’s death was confirmed by his manager

The Seoul Gangnam Police Station revealed that the manager of the Astro member discovered him dead in his home. The manager visited to check on Moonbin in the Gangnam district of Seoul on 19 April at around 8:10 p.m. KST. The manager immediately alerted the police once he discovered that the singer had taken away his life.

“We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death. It appears that Moonbin took his own life,” the police officials reportedly stated. His talent management agency, Fanatagio shared an official statement saying, “This is Fantagio. First of all, we would like to express our apologies for bringing you such sad and heartbreaking news. On 19 April, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky.”

The statement further adds, “Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock. It is even more painful to deliver the sudden news to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him generous love.”

“We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else. We earnestly ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved family who is deeply saddened by the sudden sad news can mourn the deceased. According to the bereaved family’s wishes, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends and company colleagues in attendance. Once again, we send our deep condolences to the deceased,” read the official statement by Fanatagio.

Who was Moonbin?

For the unversed, Moonbin marked his debut as part of the six-member boy band Astro on 23 February 2016. Before joining Astro, he acted in several K-dramas including Boys Over Flowers. He played the role of the younger self of actor Kim Bum’s character. Apart from debuting as an ASTRO member, he also was a part of the band’s first subunit, Moonbin & Sanha, which went on to debut on 14 September 2020.

All Images: Courtesy Moonbin/Instagram