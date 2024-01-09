Reliving childhood: 10 iconic and most-watched songs of Farah Khan on YouTube

In an era where choreographers often worked behind the scenes, Farah Khan stood out not only for her technical brilliance but also for her unmissable stage presence. Classical dance elements blended with a contemporary flair, her choreography created a distinctive fusion that has resonated with audiences across the nation. Farah’s ability to choreograph for diverse genres, from high-energy dance numbers to soulful romantic sequences, showcased her versatility and contributed significantly to the success of numerous Bollywood blockbusters. We are looking at the most watched Farah Khan songs on YouTube, some of which have smashed records.

Having started her career back in 1994, one of the pivotal moments in Farah Khan’s career came with the iconic song Chaiyya Chaiyya in 1998. Her revolutionary choreography, set atop a moving train, not only captivated the audience but also catapulted her to the forefront of the Indian film industry. What looked like an iconic song back in the day, was also the breakthrough that marked the beginning of a prolific career as a choreographer, as she completes 30 years in the industry. Here’s looking back at the most watched songs of Farah Khan on YouTube, that made growing up in the 90s and 2000s memorable.

Most-watched songs of Farah Khan on YouTube

Deewangi Deewangi – 316 million views

Only Farah Khan, along with Shah Rukh Khan, could have made this possible. Bringing the who’s who of Bollywood and making them all dance to the tunes of Vishal and Shekhar, this Farah Khan song was legendary when it came out. Not gonna lie, we all waited for the song to come on TV and played guessing games with our friends and cousins as to which celebrity we would see next.

Sheila Ki Jawani – 277 million views

The song that changed Katrina Kaif’s career trajectory was choreographed by none other than Farah Khan. It came out almost 14 years ago and is a party hit to this day. That’s the power of a well-composed and well-choreographed song. With 277 million views and counting, we can never get enough of Katrina’s smooth moves to this Vishal and Shekhar’s catchy song.

Ghagra – 244 million views

That Madhuri Dixit dances like a dream is not news but choreographing songs to match her excellence isn’t an easy task. But Farah Khan did it and how! This song was supposed to mark Madhuri Dixit’s comeback to the big screen after a long hiatus. But who are we kidding? Watching her move effortlessly like a breeze, who would ever say she had been away from Bollywood.

Say Shava Shava – 204 million views

Watching the two legends of Hindi cinema dance together was a Bollywood dream come true for millions of fans. Casting Amitabh Bachchan and SRK together in a movie was a truly landmark moment. Making them dance together in a song was an even more celebrated affair and who was the one to have done it? None other than Farah Khan!

Lovely – 191 million views

Farah Khan collaborated with Deepika Padukone on this dance number years after giving her a big Bollywood break. While the song was an item number in the movie, Deepika Padukone absolutely killed it with her moves in this Farah Khan song.

Munni Badnaam – 163 million views

The item song that smashed all records and set new ones, this Farah Khan song became the party anthem of 2010. It was played everywhere across all events, functions and festivals and was kind of the song of the year. Farah Khan’s choreography and Malaika Arora’s moves proved that it’s a duo impossible to match upto when it comes to Bollywood dance numbers.

You Are My Soniya – 80 million views

Kareena Kapoor in her character ‘Poo’ was peak Bollywood. Everything about this song was iconic! Kareena Kapoor in a red Manish Malhotra ensemble dancing with Hrithik Roshan to Farah Khan’s well-choreographed moves, this song had got everyone talking. With more than 80 million views, this song is still a cult favourite in Bollywood nights and house parties, and we have Farah Khan to thank for that.

Pehla Nasha – 66 million views

If you thought Farah Khan choreographed only peppy and upbeat numbers, this song will come across as a surprise. Not a lot of people know this, but Pehla Nasha was Farah Khan’s Bollywood debut. The song of first love that every 90s kid grew up listening to, was actually choreographed by Farah Khan.

Ruk Jaa O Dil Deewane – 65 million views

If you ask a 90s kid, SRK and Kajol have to be their favourite couple. Such was their chemistry that they could do anything and still look good. Be it romancing in the pyramids or in mustard fields, or doing playful banters, everything they did would become legendary. This song choreographed by Farah Khan is another such example.

Chhaiya Chhaiya – 15 million views

This list would not have been complete without this song. AR Rahman’s soulful music, Sukhwinder Singh’s powerful voice, Farah Khan’s revolutionary choreography, and SRK dancing on the top of a train in a red jacket – this is one of those songs we are never getting over.

Hero and Featured Image: Courtesy Farah Khan Kunder/Instagram