Luxury cars, bags and houses: A look at Mouni Roy’s net worth in 2023

Television’s favourite face, Mouni Roy, is riding high. While 2022 was a great year for her, both personally and professionally, 2023 looks quite bright as well. Amidst her box-office and television successes, here’s taking a look at Mouni Roy’s net worth.

The highest point of Mouni Roy’s career in 2022 was the massive box-office success of Brahmastra. She played the negative character of Junoon, which was loved by one and all. The other installments of the franchise are too in the pipeline. She is going to appear in the Sri Lankan remake of the popular Indian show Naagin, titled Maya Jala and has also been roped in to play the late Gulshan Kumar’s wife in his biopic. This string of successful shows also comes with a massive wealth and that’s why we are decoding Mouni Roy’s net worth and all the expensive things she owns.

Mouni Roy net worth

According to several reports, Mouni Roy has a net worth close to INR 40 crore. Often seen travelling to exotic locations and dining at the most upscale restaurants in Mumbai, Roy’s major sources of income are movies, TV serials, reality show appearances and brand endorsements. Reportedly, she charges between INR 50 lakhs to INR 1 crore to star in a music video. There were also reports that for appearing on Dance India Dance Lil Masters, she charged INR 6 lakh per episode.

Expensive things owned by Mouni Roy

Luxury cars

Luxury cars are a celebs favourite and Mouni Roy is no different. A Mercedes fan, Roy owns a Mercedes GLS 350D which costs around INR 1.35 crore and a Mercedes Benz E Class that comes with a price tag of INR 67 lakh. These swanky cars have found their place in her garage and adds to Mouni Roy’s wealth.

Luxury handbags

With great wealth comes great handbags. We at LSA, love luxurious handbags as much as our favourite stars. She owns a Christian Dior tote bag costing INR 2.2 lakh. She has also been spotted with her Gucci GG Marmont shoulder bag, which costs a whopping INR 1.4 lakh approx.

Swanky apartments

Mouni Roy owns two apartments in Andheri. Prior to her marriage to businessman Suraj Nambiar, she purchased a swanky new apartment in Bandra, where she currently lives. Designed by the famous Sameer Thakkar, the house exudes a cozy, rustic feel as soon as you walk in. The house reportedly costs a whopping INR 25 crore.

Mouni Roy’s current net worth has left us amazed. With the ongoing projects that she is a part of, her net worth is expected to grow much more in the time to come.

