Watch Mrunal Thakur in these movies and TV shows that prove she is an ace actress

Transitioning from television to movies has never been an easy journey for actors, but Mrunal Thakur made this journey look effortless. The actress is only five-years-old in the film industry, but has already been a part of several big banner films. Mrunal Thakur has played prominent roles in many movies and TV shows, and has garnered immense love for her work up until now.
Today, she is one of the most bankable names in the industry, a victory that came with a lot of hard work. Amongst the many movies and TV shows that she has been a part of, people remember her for roles in films like Love Sonia (2018), Super 30 (2019), Jersey (2022) and Dhamaka (2022). The actress even ventured into the South Indian film industry last year with the superhit Telugu film Sita Ramam (2022). She now has many movies and TV shows lined up for release including a comedy caper titled Aankh Micholi.
With so many upcoming releases in her kitty, Mrunal Thakur has managed to prove that she a force to reckon with. Her humble beginning with daily soaps like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan (2012) and Kumkum Bhagya (2014–2016) helped her build this reputation and her entry into films with Love Sonia (2018) only solidified her place in the industry.
Within this very short span of time, Mrunal Thakur has also managed to amass a fan following with her amazing performances. And it is never a bad idea to go back and watch her performances in these projects. We have listed 10 movies and TV shows of Mrunal Thakur that are a must-watch.
Fall in love with Mrunal Thakur by watching these movies and TV shows
Created by: Ekta Kapoor
Other cast members: Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Supriya Shukla, Arjit Taneja, Naina Singh
Release date: 15 April 2014 – present
Synopsis: Mrunal Thakur gained fame for her role as Bulbul Arora in this popular Indian television drama. The series follows the lives of two sisters — Pragya and Bulbul. It talks about their struggles in the face of societal expectations and challenges that they face after they get married into a rich family.
More about the show: The concept of the television soap opera was based on Jane Austen’s 1811 novel Sense and Sensibility.
Directed by: Tabrez Noorani
Other cast members: Riya Sisodiya, Freida Pinto, Demi Moore, Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Anupam Kher, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao, Sai Tamhankar
Release date: 14 September 2018
Synopsis: This film revolves around the harrowing journey of a young girl named Sonia (Mrunal Thakur), who gets trapped in the global sex trade network. It exposes the harsh realities faced by young women trafficked into prostitution as Sonia tries to find her sister, Preeti (Riya Sisodiya), whom her father agrees to sell to a prostitute Anjali to pay off his debt.
More about the film: Mrunal Thakur was cast in the lead role after a year-long search of over 2,500 girls.
Directed by: Vikas Bahl
Other cast members: Hrithik Roshan, Nandish Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Amit Sadh, Rajesh Sharma
Release date: 12 July 2019
Synopsis: Mrunal Thakur plays the role of Supriya, the love interest of the protagonist Anand Kumar (Hrithik Roshan), a mathematician who helps 30 underprivileged students prepare for the entrance exams of the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).
More about the film: The story of Super 30 is based on the life of mathematics teacher and educator, Anand Kumar and his educational program called Super 30.
Directed by: Nikkhil Advani
Other cast members: John Abraham, Ravi Kishan, Manish Chaudhari, Rajesh Sharma, Pramod Pathak, Nora Fatehi
Release date: 15 August 2019
Synopsis: Inspired by real events, this film follows the story of the Batla House encounter case that took place in 2008. Mrunal Thakur portrays the character of Nandita, the wife of a police officer who is involved in the encounter. The story follows the aftermath of the media scrutiny that the Delhi Police faces after Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjeev Kumar Yadav (John Abraham) kills two students — Adil Ameen (Kranti Prakash Jha ) & Sadiq Khan (Niranjan Jadhao), who were thought to be a part of the terrorist organization “Indian Mujahideen” (IM).
More about the film: The song O Saki Saki became the namesake for a character in the Japanese manga series titled Girlfriend, Girlfriend.
Directed by: Karan Johar
Other cast members: Avinash Tiwary, Jyoti Subhash, Kitu Gidwani, Sumit Tandon, Namrata Chopra, Kusha Kapila
Release date: 1 January 2020
Synopsis: Mrunal Thakur appears in one of the segments of this horror anthology directed by Karan Johar. Each segment tells a different eerie tale, exploring various themes of horror and supernatural. The story starring Mrunal revolves around her character Ira and his husband Dhruv (Avinash Tiwary). Ira’s husband has a strange attachment to his dead grandmother, and things take a drastic turn for Ira when she starts questioning the grandmother’s presence.
More about the film: Ghost Stories is the third anthology film helmed by Karan Johar, Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar and Anurag Kashyap after Bombay Talkies in 2013 and Lust Stories in 2018.
Directed by: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra
Other cast members: Farhan Akhtar, Paresh Rawal, Hussain Dalal, Supriya Pathak, Mohan Agashe, Darshan Kumar
Release date: 16 July 2021
Synopsis: In this sports drama, Mrunal Thakur plays the role of Dr. Ananya Prabhu, the love interest of the protagonist Boxer Aziz “Ajju” Ali (Farhan Akhtar). The story revolves around the orphaned extortionist in Dongri who becomes a boxer and faces struggles for success in the boxing world as he decides to fulfil Ananya’s dream of seeing him succeed.
More about the film: Darshan Kumar plays the role of Dharmesh Patil in the movie. He was trained under Hollywood actor Will Smith’s trainer Darrell Foster.
Directed by: Ram Madhvani
Other cast members: Kartik Aaryan, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, Vishwajeet Pradhan
Release date: 19 November 2021
Synopsis: Arjun Pathak (Kartik Aaryan) is a prime-time journalist who receives a threat after exclusively interviewing a terrorist, who claims to blow up the Bandra Worli Sea Link in Mumbai piece after piece. Mrunal Thakur essays the role of Saumya Mehra Pathak, Arjun’s ex-wife and the reporter who decides to report from the site of the terrorist attack.
More about the film: The movie is a remake of the Korean film The Terror Live (2013).
Directed by: Gowtam Tinnanuri
Other cast members: Shahid Kapoor, Pankaj Kapur, Saurabh V Pandey, Prit Kamani, Ronit Kamra, Vinay Varma
Release date: 22 April 2022
Synopsis: Mrunal Thakur stars opposite Shahid Kapoor as his wife in this sports drama. It tells the story of 36-year-old Arjun Talwar (Shahid Kapoor), a former cricketer who decides to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to fulfil his son’s wish of having a jersey of the Indian national team for his upcoming birthday.
More about the film: Shahid Kapoor’s movie marked the Hindi directorial debut of Gowtam Tinnanuri and is the remake of his 2019 Telugu film of the same title.
Directed by: Hanu Raghavapudi.
Other cast members: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Sachin Khedekar
Release date: 5 August 2022
Synopsis: Set up in the background of the 1964 Operation Gibraltar, the story follows Lieutenant Ram (Dulquer Salmaan), an orphaned army officer serving at the Kashmir border. He starts getting anonymous love letters from Sita Mahalakshmi (Mrunal Thakur), after which he sets on a mission to find Sita and confess his love for her.
More about the film: Sita Ramam emerged as a major commercial success as it became the ninth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2022.
Directed by: Alankrita Shrivastava
Other cast members: Arjun Mathur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Siddhant Karnick
Release date: 10 August 2023
Synopsis: Mrunal Thakur appeared in the second episode of MIH season 2. Titled Beauty and the Beast, the episode revolved around Anik (Siddhant Karnick), a life coach, and his actress fiancée Adhira (Mrunal Thakur). The story follows their abusive relationship where Adhira gets married to Anik even though he’s controlling and physically abusive.
More about the show: Arjun Mathur was nominated for the Best Actor Award at the International Emmy Awards 2020.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-Is Mrunal Thakur in a relationship?
The actress is currently single.
-What movies did Mrunal Thakur act in?
The actress has worked on movies including Love Sonia (2018), Super 30 (2019), Batla House (2019), and Sita Ramam (2022).
-Why is Mrunal Thakur so famous?
She is a prominent name in the Hindi movie industry. In 2022, she also made her Tollywood debut with Sita Raman.
All Images: Courtesy IMDb