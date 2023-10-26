Watch Mrunal Thakur in these movies and TV shows that prove she is an ace actress

Transitioning from television to movies has never been an easy journey for actors, but Mrunal Thakur made this journey look effortless. The actress is only five-years-old in the film industry, but has already been a part of several big banner films. Mrunal Thakur has played prominent roles in many movies and TV shows, and has garnered immense love for her work up until now.

Today, she is one of the most bankable names in the industry, a victory that came with a lot of hard work. Amongst the many movies and TV shows that she has been a part of, people remember her for roles in films like Love Sonia (2018), Super 30 (2019), Jersey (2022) and Dhamaka (2022). The actress even ventured into the South Indian film industry last year with the superhit Telugu film Sita Ramam (2022). She now has many movies and TV shows lined up for release including a comedy caper titled Aankh Micholi.

With so many upcoming releases in her kitty, Mrunal Thakur has managed to prove that she a force to reckon with. Her humble beginning with daily soaps like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan (2012) and Kumkum Bhagya (2014–2016) helped her build this reputation and her entry into films with Love Sonia (2018) only solidified her place in the industry.

Within this very short span of time, Mrunal Thakur has also managed to amass a fan following with her amazing performances. And it is never a bad idea to go back and watch her performances in these projects. We have listed 10 movies and TV shows of Mrunal Thakur that are a must-watch.

Fall in love with Mrunal Thakur by watching these movies and TV shows