Mrunal Thakur net worth 2023: How rich is the Sita Raman actress?

Seldom does it happen that an actor makes a successful transition from television to movies. Actors like Vikrant Massey, Prachi Desai, Yami Gautam, Sushant Singh Rajput and others ruled the television space, and made a successful entry into Bollywood. Another name that has been added to this list is that of Mrunal Thakur. The actress has been ruling the big screen space ever since she made her entry into films in 2014. Mrunal Thakur is one of the top choices for big-budget movies and has a whopping net worth currently.

After working in serials like Mujhse Kuchh Kehti…Yeh Khamoshiyaan and Kumkum Bhagya between 2012 and 2014, she worked on the Marathi film titled Vitti Dandu in 2014. Thakur made her Hindi film debut in 2018 after working on another regional film. She was a part of the highly acclaimed film Love Sonia (2018). The actress then was a part of the 2019 biographical films Super 30 and Batla House. This was followed by a few commercial failures after which she appeared in the Telugu romantic drama Sita Raman (2022) and gained more prominence eventually. Mrunal Thakur is a bankable name in the industry now and her net worth is also increasing one project at a time.

What contributes to the tremendous net worth of Mrunal Thakur?

Mrunal Thakur was last seen in Aditya Roy Kapur starrer Gumraah (2023). She will next appear in an Abhimanyu Dassani and Paresh Rawal starrer comedy titled Aankh Micholi. She also has Pippa with Ishaan Khatter and Maddock Films’ Pooja Meri Jaan alongside Huma Qureshi. All these films will also contribute to the net worth of Mrunal Thakur.

Net worth of Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur has a net worth of nearly USD 3.9 million approx. (INR 33 crore). Her estimated monthly income is USD 72,612 (INR 60 lakh) which comes from films, brand endorsements and other projects. She charges around USD 242,043 (INR 2 crore) per movie and she earns USD 847,083 (INR 7 crore) annually.

The net worth growth of the Jersey actress in the last few years

In 2022, Mrunal Thakur’s net worth was worth USD 3.5 million (INR 28 crore approximately). Her net worth was USD 2 million (INR 16 crore approximately) in 2021. Her net worth was estimated to be USD 1 million (INR 8 crore approximately) in 2020. In 2019, Mrunal Thakur’s net worth was USD 0.5 million (INR 4 crore approximately).

Properties owned by the Bollywood actress

The Gumraah actress lives a luxurious life, but remains to be one of the most humble and down-to-earth celebrities. She resides with her family in a posh area of Mumbai.

Cars parked in her garage

Mrunal owns a number of luxury cars including a Toyota Fortuner worth USD 36,303 (INR 30 lakh) and a Honda Accord priced at USD 54,446 (INR 45 lakh). She recently purchased a Mercedes-Benz S-Class luxury sedan worth USD 262,551 (INR 2.17 crore).

Other expensive assets owned by Mrunal

Mrunal loves to collect designer bags. She was once spotted carrying an expensive mini handbag worth USD 2,480 (INR 2.50 lakh). She also owns a leather sling bag from a luxury brand worth USD 1,536 (INR 1.27 lakh). She was once spotted with a USD 2,661 (INR 2.2 lakh) white bag from a well-know luxury brand as well.

(All USD conversions done at the time of writing)

All Images: Courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram