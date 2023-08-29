Breaking down Tollywood megastar Nagarjuna Akkineni’s massive net worth

Predominantly reigning the Telugu film industry, there’s hardly anyone who does not recognise Nagarjuna Akkineni and his legacy of excellent work. Born in a family of actors, the South superstar had quite an early start to his acting career. When he was only an infant, he made an appearance in his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s film titled Velugu Needalu (1961). It did not take him very long to land his first lead role in the 1986 Telugu film Vikram, and to later become a megastar. Today, even with so many generations after him working in the industry, there is no one who can match the aura of Nagarjuna Akkineni, a star who enjoys massive stardom and has a tremendous net worth.

Amongst the many South Indian celebrities who enjoy a global status, Nagarjuna is considered to be one of the most thriving Telugu actors of the past three decades. Apart from acting, his other ventures like film production and several entrepreneurial ventures contribute to the lavish lifestyle and net worth of Nagarjuna. Today, as he rings in his 64th birthday, let’s look at his king-size lifestyle.

A quick glance at the net worth and lavish life of Nagarjuna Akkineni

There are very few South Indian celebrities who have appeared in Hindi films and have managed to make a mark with the Hindi audience as widely as Nagarjuna. His successful trajectory has managed to add more and more value to his net worth in the last few years, making Nagarjuna Akinneni one of the richest South Indian celebrities.

Nagarjuna Akkineni’s net worth

Nagarjuna’s net worth is estimated to be USD 364 million approx. (INR 3010 crore). The actor’s majority earnings come from movies and hosting television shows. The actor charges USD 2.4 million approx. (INR 20 crore) per movie and charges USD 605,118 (INR 5 crore) per TV show episode. He also takes home the profit share from his movies and charges a hefty amount of USD 242,047 (INR 2 crore) for brand endorsements. His monthly income sums up to USD 484,094 (INR 4 crore) and his yearly income is estimated to be USD 5.8 million approx. (INR 48 crore). He is one of the highest taxpayers in the country as well.

Earnings from movies

Nagarjuna has earned approximately USD 5.5 million (INR 46 crore) in 2023 so far. His 2022 earnings summed up to USD 5 million approx. (INR 42 crore). In 2021, his earnings were estimated to be USD 5.8 million approx. (INR 48 crore) and 2020, his earnings summed up to USD 4.4 million approx. (INR 37 crore). In 2019, the actor earned USD 3.6 million approx. (INR 30 crore).

Annual growth in net worth

Nagarjuna’s net worth in 2017 was USD 310 million (INR 2561 crore approximately). It increased to USD 325 million (INR 2685 crore approx.) in 2018, and then became USD 340 million (INR 2809 crore approx.) in 2019. In 2020, his net worth was estimated to be USD 365 million (INR 3015 crore approx.) and it again skyrocketed to USD 380 million (INR 3139 crore approx.) in 2021. The pandemic affected his net worth equally as others in the industry.

Other business ventures

The Telugu star was the owner of Maa TV before it was sold to Star. A production house founded by his father, Nagarjuna Akkineni now also takes care of the business at Annapurna Studios. He is also the owner of a convention centre in Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City and a media school named Annapurna International School of Film and Media in the state capital.

Properties owned by the Brahmastra actor

The Telugu star owns multiple properties in Hyderabad. One of his many luxurious properties is estimated to be worth approximately USD 5.1 million (INR 42.3 crore). His Jubilee Hills house in Hyderabad is priced at USD 6 million approx. (INR 50 crore). His seven-acre film studio is valued at USD 24 million approx. (INR 200 crore).

Fleet of cars owned by the megastar

Nagarjuna has several luxury cars parked in his garage, including a BMW 7 Series worth USD 181,540 (INR 1.5 crore), an Audi A7 worth USD 109,529 (INR 90.5 lakh), a BMW M6 worth USD 213,008 (INR 1.76 crore), a Porsche Cayenne worth USD 242,054 (INR 2 crores) and a BMW 5 Series worth USD 181,540 (INR 1.5 crores).

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

– Is Nagarjuna the richest actor?

He is one of the richest Tollywood actors.

– Which business is owned by Nagarjuna?

Nagarjuna co-owns a production company named Annapurna Studios. He is also the president of a non-profit film school named Annapurna International School of Film and Media based in Hyderabad.

– How much does Nagarjuna charge per movie?

The actor charges USD 2.4 million approx. (INR 20 crore) per movie.

All Images: Courtesy Nagarjuna Akkineni/Twitter