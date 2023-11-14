Watch Nayanthara in these movies to understand why she is called the “Lady Superstar”

With almost 80 movies in her kitty and a flourishing career spanning over two decades, Nayanthara continues to be one of the highest-paid actresses in India. Predominantly working in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, the actress has often been lauded for taking up challenging roles. Nayanthara’s movie list boasts of a range of characters that made the audience laugh, cry and eventually fall in love with her.

Nayanthara marked her entry in movies with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare (2003). She made her Tamil debut with Ayya (2005) and entered the Telugu industry with Lakshmi (2006). Nayanthara worked on movies ranging from romantic comedies to political dramas, and many of her films became blockbuster hits as well.

The actress gradually established herself as one of the leading actresses of South Indian cinema. Her movie list consists of female-led movies including Anaamika (2014), Maya (2015), Kolamavu Kokila (2018), Airaa (2019) and Netrikann (2022) which made everyone appreciate Nayathara even more. She gave notable performances in films like Ghajini (2005), Bodyguard (2010), Bigil (2019), Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), Darbar (2020), Annaatthe (2021) and Godfather (2022) as well. The actress even marked her Bollywood debut this year with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan and managed to win everyone’s hearts with her powerful performance.

With a fan following of millions, Nayanthara is currently one of the most bankable names across industries. As she rings in her 39th birthday on 18 November, let us take a look at some of the best movies starring Nayanthara.

Get introduced to Nayanthara’s supremacy by checking out these movies from her list