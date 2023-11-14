Watch Nayanthara in these movies to understand why she is called the “Lady Superstar”

With almost 80 movies in her kitty and a flourishing career spanning over two decades, Nayanthara continues to be one of the highest-paid actresses in India. Predominantly working in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, the actress has often been lauded for taking up challenging roles. Nayanthara’s movie list boasts of a range of characters that made the audience laugh, cry and eventually fall in love with her.
Nayanthara marked her entry in movies with the Malayalam film Manassinakkare (2003). She made her Tamil debut with Ayya (2005) and entered the Telugu industry with Lakshmi (2006). Nayanthara worked on movies ranging from romantic comedies to political dramas, and many of her films became blockbuster hits as well.
The actress gradually established herself as one of the leading actresses of South Indian cinema. Her movie list consists of female-led movies including Anaamika (2014), Maya (2015), Kolamavu Kokila (2018), Airaa (2019) and Netrikann (2022) which made everyone appreciate Nayathara even more. She gave notable performances in films like Ghajini (2005), Bodyguard (2010), Bigil (2019), Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy (2019), Darbar (2020), Annaatthe (2021) and Godfather (2022) as well. The actress even marked her Bollywood debut this year with Shah Rukh Khan‘s Jawan and managed to win everyone’s hearts with her powerful performance.
With a fan following of millions, Nayanthara is currently one of the most bankable names across industries. As she rings in her 39th birthday on 18 November, let us take a look at some of the best movies starring Nayanthara.
Directed by: A. R. Murugadoss
Other cast members: Suriya, Asin, Riyaz Khan
Release date: 29 September 2005
Synopsis: The film follows Sanjay Ramaswamy (Surya), a notable Chennai-based businessman who suffers from anterograde amnesia. He loses his memory every 15 minutes. To understand how he landed in this position, a medical student named Chitra (Nayanthara) starts investigating the case. She then learns about Sanjay’s love story and its tragic ending.
More about the film: Ghajini is loosely based on Christopher Nolan’s film Memento (2000) and the 1951 film Happy Go Lovely.
Directed by: M Rajesh
Other cast members: Arya, Santhanam, Subbu Panchu, Ashvin Raja, Vijaylakshmi, Chitra Lakshmanan
Release date: 10 September 2010
Synopsis: The film revolves around the humorous situations that arise in the life of a young happy-go-lucky man, Bhaskaran (Arya) due to his laziness and reluctance to work. He is an unemployed, easygoing person who never worries about his career or his future. Things change when he meets Chandrika (Nayanthara) and falls in love with her. In order to marry her, Bhaskaran is bound to change his lifestyle and what follows is a series of heart-warming events.
More about the film: Nayanthara’s movie was remade in Kannada as Parijatha (2011) and in Bengali as Raja Rani Raji (2018).
Directed by: Atlee
Other cast members: Arya, Jai, Nazriya Nazim, Sathyaraj, Santhanam, Sathyan
Release date: 27 September 2013
Synopsis: The story revolves around John (Arya) and Regina (Nayanthara). The couple gets married to each other because of certain circumstances, but never manages to fall in love with each other. The hatred makes Regina take the harsh decision of moving to Australia. While she waits for visa approval, she finds out why John is the way he is. The heartbreaking story makes Regina fall in love with John. Meanwhile, John also finds out about Regina’s sad past and develops feelings for her. Unaware of the fact that they both like each other, John and Regina decide to separate because of a few misunderstandings. However, life has different plans for the couple.
More about the film: The film was remade in Bengali as Shudhu Tomari Jonyo in 2015 and was remade in Odia as Tu Je Sei in 2016.
Directed by: Vignesh Shivan
Other cast members: Vijay Sethupathi, Parthiepan, Raadhika Sarathkumar, RJ Balaji, Anandaraj
Release date: 21 October 2015
Synopsis: The film revolves around Pondy Paandi (Vijay Sethupathi), who is the son of a police inspector. He gets involved in illegal activities and is on a mission to get revenge against ruthless gangster Killivalavan (Parthiban). During his quest, he meets Kadhambari (Nayanthara), a deaf woman and falls in love with her.
More about the film: Nayanthara’s dialogue from the movie, “Ongala Podanum Sir” acted as an inspiration for the title of a movie which released in 2019.
Directed by: AK Sajan
Other cast members: Mammootty, Baby Ananya, Sheelu Abraham, Rachana Narayanankutty, SN Swamy, Roshan Mathew, Anil K Reji, Sendrayan, Aju Varghese
Release date: 12 February 2016
Synopsis: Louis Pothen (Mammootty), a divorce lawyer and his wife, Vasuki Iyer (Nayanthara) live a happy life as a married couple. However, things change for Vasuki when she is raped by her two neighbours, Aryan (Roshan Mathew) and Sudeep (Anil K. Reji). She decides to take revenge on the rapist and kills them one by one with the help of Jeena Bhai (Sheelu Abraham), the police commissioner.
More about the film: Nayantara won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress – Malayalam for her role in the movie.
Directed by: Mohan Raja
Other cast members: Sivakarthikeyan, Fahadh Faasil, Sneha, Prakash Raj, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, RJ Balaji, Vijay Vasanth, Robo Shankar, Rohini
Release date: 22 December 2017
Synopsis: The story revolves around an educated young man named Arivazhagan (Sivakarthikeyan) who joins a food company to expose the unethical practices within the organization, with Mirnalini (Nayanthara) being his love interest.
More about the film: The movie was dubbed in Hindi as Ghayal Khiladi and released on YouTube on 6 January 2019.
Directed by: Nelson Dilipkumar
Other cast members: Yogi Babu, Saranya Ponvannan, VJ Jacqueline, R. S. Shivaji, Charles Vinoth, Hareesh Peradi
Release date: 17 August 2018
Synopsis: Kokila (Nayanthara) is a young woman whose mother is diagnosed with lung cancer. To get her treated, Kokila is forced to enter the drug trade to secure her family’s future. The film is a dark comedy that showcases Kokila’s journey in the criminal world while trying to protect her loved ones.
More about the film: The Tamil-language black comedy crime movie was remade in Hindi as Good Luck Jerry (2022).
Directed by: KM Sarjun
Other cast members: Kalaiyarasan, Yogi Babu, Jayaprakash,
Meera Krishnan, Kulappulli Leela, Gokulnath, Nishant Ramakrishna, Ashwanth Ashokkumar
Release date: 28 March 2019
Synopsis: The story follows Yamuna (Nayanthara), a journalist who runs away from her house to escape a marriage alliance and starts living with her grandmother Parvathy (Kulappulli Leela). Ghostly things start happening with Yamuna, after which she decides to talk to the ghost who has been troubling her.
More about the film: Nayanthara played a dual role in a movie for the second time after Maya (2015).
Directed by: Dhyan Sreenivasan
Other cast members: Nivin Pauly, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese, Prajin Padmanabhan, Durga Krishna, Sreenivasan, Mallika Sukumaran, Renji Panicker, Basil Joseph
Release date: 5 September 2019
Synopsis: Dinesh (Nivin Pauly) is a wealthy bachelor who is overconfident of himself. He never works and often spends time drinking with his friends. He tries to impress Shobha (Nayanthara) with hopes of marrying her someday, but when she puts certain conditions in front of him, Dinesh is taken aback.
More about the film: Nivin Pauly and Nayanthara’s characters were named Dineshan and Shobha after the names of the lead characters in Vadakkunokkiyantram (1989).
Directed by: Atlee
Other cast members: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra
Release date: 7 September 2023
Synopsis: The story follows a gang of vigilantes led by Azad (Shah Rukh Khan). He is the jailer of a women’s prison in Mumbai, but no one knows that he carries out these heists secretly with the help of five women to teach a lesson to the corrupt government. NSG officer Narmada Rai (Nayanthara) is tasked to find this guy and get him arrested.
More about the film: Jawan emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film of 2023, the second-highest-grossing Hindi film and the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
-How many movies has Nayanthara acted in?
The actress has acted in more than 80 films in a career spanning over two decades.
-Which is the 50th film of Nayanthara?
Maya (2015) is Nayanthara’s 50th film.
-Is actress Nayanthara a Malayali?
Nayanthara was born in Bangalore (Karnataka) to Kurian Kodiyattu and Omana Kurian in a Syrian Christian family.
-How much is Nayanthara’s salary?
The Jawan actress charges INR 12 crore (USD 1.4 million) for a film.
-How old is Nayanthara?
Nayanthara celebrates her 38th birthday on 18 November 2023.
